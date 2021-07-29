ZEE Biskope entertains viewers with 'Talent Camera Action Season 2'

Over 22000 entries were received where participants shared their talent videos in the run to make their way to the Bhojpuri movie industry

ZEE Biskope’s Talent Camera Action that started off as a category first virtual talent hunt on the occasion of Camera Day last year, reached newer milestones in its second season. The consumer drive not just gained in volume but even promised a huge gratification that the category has offered. This consumer drive launched on Bhojpuri channel gave winners a direct entry into Bhojiwood.

This was an attempt of the channel to facilitate the aspirations of its talented young viewers and thereby bring the brand closer to them. The novel drive evidenced an overwhelming response taking the participation toll to a whopping number that is more than double of season one. Over 22000 entries were received from across the region and beyond where viewers shared their talent videos in the run to make their way to the Bhojpuri movie industry. Each of them exuberated an abundance of talent proving why the region has gifted the nation with many legendary performers.

The jury had a tough time selecting the best amongst the best. Because of the humungous response, the channel decided to gratify more participants and showcased selected videos on ZEE Biskope on two consecutive weekends – 18 July & 25 July between 12 noon- 6 pm.

While the viewers awaited the moment holding their breaths, ZEE Biskope announced the names of talented Mega Winners who won a ticket to Bhojiwood on Sunday, 25 July. Action Star Yash Kumar & Glamour Queen Nidhi Jha announced the winners …..

Ranjeet Kumar: A trained classical singer from Katihar, Bihar, Ranjeet aspires to be a professional singer who could mesmerize the world with his melodious voice. He impressed the jury with his rendition of Pawan Singh’s ‘Basanti Bahar Bahal Sarso Phulail’.

Pragalbh Ojha: An actor at heart residing in Gaya, Bihar, Pragalbh has pruned his acting skills from Institute of Creative Excellence by Balaji Telifilms Ltd in Mumbai. His monologue on an emotional outburst of a gangster to his mother expressed his appreciable skills in acting.

Aakashdeep Sharma: A dancer from Mangolpuri, Delhi, Aakashdeepis a trained dancer, choreographer and an instructor in a dance academy in Delhi. He rendered his groovy moves on Matargashti from the film Tamasha.

Binita Singh: Hailing from Bhojpur, Bihar, Binita is an aspiring actor who found Talent Camera Action Season 2 as the platform to reach out her acting skills to the Bhojpuri audience. She performed a monologue on a commoner’s outrage on the powerful political section.

Pragya Pandey: A singer from Ghazipur, UP, Pragya is trained in Indian Classical music and has many accolades to her credit in competitions like Akhil Bharatiya Sangeet Pratiyogeeta & Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Naatak Acaademy. She has performed on ‘Koel bin bagiyanasobhe Raja’ – a melodious number of Sharda Sinha.

Speaking on this initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head, East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), said, “The objective of the engagement drives like Talent Camera Action is to offer viewers with an avenue to connect with the brand thereby making the brand accessible where viewers feel the ‘apnapan’ or affinity and develop brand love. The closer we get to the viewers, the better we understand them and hence the better we cater to their content preferences. Given the scale and response that the campaign enjoyed, it clearly shows the worth that ZEE Biskope recons in the Bhojpuri category.”

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Sr. Vice President, Bhojpuri Cluster added, “While the overwhelming response from viewers across the corners of the region was motivating, the emotion and effort behind the talent videos defined the success of the campaign. Many videos were shot in kuchha houses, on the fields, in a crowded room, on the terrace and so on. Limitation in resources was never a roadblock for the audience who had the sole intent of showcasing their talent to the world at large. This proves the readiness of the viewers to embrace and appreciate such opportunities. We promise to bring more such initiatives for our viewers in the months ahead.”

Rejoicing talent in its purest form, ZEE Biskope raised the bar with Talent Camera Action Season 2. The brand aims to offer its viewers Bhojpuriya entertainment not just virtually but even in reality.

Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

