Bigg Boss’ new season to begin Oct 15

Colors is all set to kickstart the new edition of reality show Bigg Boss on October 15, 2023. Actor Salman Khan will host the show.

“This year, the show will capture the Dil, Dimaag aur Dum of the master of the house. Top of FormUntil now viewers have seen ‘Bigg Boss’ serving justice in the right way and treating all the contestants equally but this time he will have his set of favourites. The master of the house will align with those who play with their hearts, nurture, and mentor those who engage in strategic mind games and celebrate the courageous ones,” shared a press release.

Produced by Endemol Shine India (part of the Banijay Group), Bigg Boss is co-presented by Hyundai, co-powered by Dabur BAE Fresh Red Gel, TRESemmé, and Appy Fizz, Harpic as Hygiene Partner, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Smart Lock Screen Partner Glance, and Hygiene Partner Harpic.

“Bigg Boss enhances the participants’ celebrity quotient, provides non-stop entertainment to Indians over 100 days, generates social conversations that last well beyond the run-time of the show and delivers unparalleled reach and engagement to partnering brands,” Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18, commented.

He further added, “This year we will be disrupting the format of the show by having BIGG BOSS play the game with and on the contestants. This ethos of innovation will further extend to our sponsors and advertisers as the integrations and brand commitments playout across our television, digital and social media assets.”

Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I'm looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”

Commenting on the association, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Bigg Boss. This collaboration with Hyundai and Bigg Boss signifies our commitment to engage with the young audience nationwide."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “We at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India take great pride in the splendid legacy of Bigg Boss. We are thrilled about the launch of its new season, which promises to capture emotions, chemistry, mind games, heartwarming moments, and drama. In an unprecedented move, Bigg Boss will now step into the game and team up with the contestants, who are free to choose the approach of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)