Network18’s revenue grows 6% in FY 2023
Company’s revenue from advertisement and subscription grew by 10.9%
Network18 has reported a 6% increase in its revenue from operations for the financial year 2022-23 compared to FY2021-22 amidst a soft ad environment, the company said in its annual report.
According to the report, the operating revenue grew from Rs 5880 crore in FY2022 to Rs 6223 crore in FY 2023 while the total income grew from Rs 5930 crore to Rs 6320 crore YoY.
For the calendar year 2023, the report said that it is expected that the advertising industry will grow at 12%, led by digital growth at 20%, while TV is expected to continue its trajectory of modest growth.
The company’s revenue from advertisement and subscription grew by 10.9 % from Rs 165.8 crore to Rs 183 crore. It said that its subscription revenue increased on account of sports business, while the movie business revenue grew YoY as it recovered from the impact of COVID-19.
“Subscription revenue remained flat for the first nine months as the ongoing litigation against NTO 2.0 prevented any change in pricing. Our subscription revenue grew in the fourth quarter on the back of Sports business,” it said.
Operating EBITDA declined by 87 % to Rs 137 crore in FY '22-23 from Rs 1080 crore in the previous fiscal as the company made investments in new initiatives.
Profit After Tax (attributable to Owners) was negative due to low operating profit and high finance costs, the company said, adding that soft revenue environment, along with an increase in costs and investments in new initiatives, dragged down the profitability of the Group. Increase in borrowing was primarily driven by Viacom18.
Group debt increased to Rs 5,815 crore in March 2023 from Rs 2,160 crore in March 2022, to fund higher payouts for content by Viacom18, mainly sports, digital content and movies, the report said.
Viacom18’s digital streaming of IPL created new viewership benchmarks on the opening weekend itself, drawing 100 mn+ new viewers, it said, adding that the platform delivered record-breaking 1.5 bn video views on the opening weekend and the number of digital viewers surpassed what was recorded across the complete season last year.
Jio Cinema set a new record for the most installed app in a single day with 25 mn+ downloads.
“An impressive start to FY23-24 has set the tone for the year ahead. Our businesses are in a strong position to leverage the improvement in macro factors.
“IPL getting more views on digital than TV has really marked an inflection point and our news business is stronger than ever. We have also onboarded some of the top talent from across the industry to help us in our transformation journey of becoming a technology driven organisation,” said Network18 chairman Adil Zainulbhai.
Total expenses of the company rose from Rs 5016 crore in FY22 to Rs 6422 crore in FY23. Marketing, distribution and promotional expenses for the company increased by 31 % from Rs 1036 crore in FY22 to Rs 1365 crore in FY23.
The depreciation and amortisation expenses grew from Rs 119 .5 crore to Rs 127.7 crore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Social media covers news before mainstream, but has no credibility: Sudhir Chaudhary
The Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak spoke at e4m NewsNext Summit 2023 on how the mainstream media has been suffering because of the way it is perceived
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
“The outlook of mainstream media has been shown negatively in the recent past. You put across an opinion out there, be it in favour or against, you will face trolls and backlash,” said Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak.
At the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Chaudhary delivered a monologue on how the mainstream media has been suffering because of the way it is perceived. Later, he got into a candid conversation with Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group about the reality of mainstream media, its challenges, being trolled and the 2012 arrest.
Chaudhary believes there is an ecosystem that wants the Indian audience to lose trust and credibility in mainstream media.
“As long as the mainstream media was dancing on their cue, they were enjoying it and nurturing the platform. But when the mainstream media started using their own mind, this ecosystem got offended maybe,” he said.
There are so many young journalists who want to become a part of mainstream media. “Imagine how they would be perceiving the state of Indian media. Hence, I feel we should together be united to try and change the way mainstream media is portrayed.”
Every industry faces jealousy and competition. In India, cinema, cricket and politics are some of the largest fraternities of networks and there too exists some competition but you will never see a cricketer speaking ill of fellow cricketers, be it of the rival team, according to the Aaj Tak executive.
In cinema too, no one gives a public opinion on their peers, rather, they at times encourage viewers to go and watch the counterpart’s film only because it portrays a good standard of theatrical work and infiltrates a sense of pride for the whole film industry.
Chaudhary further asked, “Can you imagine a journalist ever directing his viewers to a fellow journalist’s channel or even appreciating his or her work standard? We never even congratulate each other for the prestigious awards we win or milestones we achieve.”
Chaudhary said when he started working there was no social media but now it has developed as a separate ecosystem altogether and covers every news before mainstream media. “But, there is no credibility or authenticity to their news breaks.”
“This cohort of social media is trying to infect people’s minds by feeding them utter lies about mainstream media. From mainstream media being biased to being politically driven, we journalists get to hear everything via trolls and memes,” he said.
Twitter today has more than 2.7 crore audience, out of our 140 crore population which makes it about 1-1.5 per cent of the total audience but Twitter decides our agenda, he said. “Whatever is trending on Twitter throughout the day, is being broadcasted on TV news channels in the evening. In a routine circumstance, mainstream media should decide the agenda for social media but in our country, it’s vice versa,” Chaudhary added,
He further shared, “Another important thing to be noted is, the same user behaves differently on every platform. Facebook, Instagram do not emit as much negativity as Twitter’s level of trolling.”
Lastly, Chaudhary drew the attention to the fact there is a constant ongoing effort out there by external forces to develop fear in the mind of every journalist so they become hesitant before asking any question. This whole game is a well planned and plotted strategy to kill every mainstream media journalist’s urge to ask important questions and the industry together needs to tackle this.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Linear channels facing identity crisis due to flawed ratings system’
At the e4m NewsNext Summit, industry leaders came together to deliberate on the alternate revenue streams for news channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:44 PM | 3 min read
While the growth of various digital platforms and news sharing by social media has impacted the core business of Linear TV channels, the controversial TV ratings system has forced channels to struggle with an identity crisis, opines Rabindra Narayan, MD & President, PTC Network.
Narayan was expressing his views on the challenges of the TV industry at the day-long e4m NewsNext Summit in Delhi on Sunday.
He was part of the panel titled, “Leveraging the rise of alternate revenue streams: Best Practices”. The other industry leaders on the panel were Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express and Sajal Mukherjee, Director of APEEJAY College of Communications. The session was moderated by Chehneet Kaur, Senior Correspondent of e4m.
Highlighting the challenges in the TV industry, Narayan said, “We have a flawed TV rating system in which news and entertainment are being compared with the same barometers which is unfair. News items such as ‘aliens kidnapping humans’ have turned into entertainment programs while debates look like mock WWE sessions where panellists have to pin down each other for TRP. Hard facts and subject experts won't get space on TV as they are not entertainers. Influencers and YouTubers have become experts now.”
He further stated that most TV channels are dependent on advertisements of state and central governments and hence they are not able to criticize. If they do, they would be in trouble or in jail. He asserted, “PTC network has never accepted a single penny of government advertisements and hence has been able to maintain its editorial freedom.”
According to Narayan, Hindi and English TV channels are serving the same programs and heated debates. It's only vernacular TV channels, which are innovating new formats. “We innovated new programs, new formats, and chartered into new territories like the UK, the US and Canada to diversify our revenue streams.”
On alternative revenue streams, Varun Kolhi said, “Google must pay for the content they get from the news platforms. We should take a cue from Australia and devise a mechanism. Our content can go on digital media in collaborative form which will help us monetise the content.”
“Our biggest competition is with the Free News Service of Google and Facebook. Why can't broadcasters come together and go to Google and Meta and say ‘You have to pay to take my content on your platform’. The kind of money we get from them is peanuts. These are the issues that we need to debate,” Kohli said.
“From the day we launched, we were very clear that we wanted to be hardcore news,” he added.
Echoing the sentiments, Narayan urged the government to bring some policy that can force tech giants like Google and Meta to share their revenues with news producers. “One or two small TV channels can’t force Google or Meta to do so. The government must intervene in this regard.”
Sajal Mukherjee hailed social media platforms for increasing the shelf life of news items. He also suggested that media houses must define ways to serve quality and in-depth content.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
News and news choices are both ever-evolving: Supriya Prasad
The News Director at Aaj Tak spoke at the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023 about TRP, AI anchors and more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:07 PM | 2 min read
At the e4m NewsNext summit 2023 held in Delhi on Sunday, Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, India Today and GNT spoke to Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media Group, about the complexities of a newsroom and the future of media broadcasting channels using technology and content.
Speaking about the pressures of the newsroom, Prasad said the profession is such, pressure will definitely be there. “Aaj Tak as a channel is trying to do their best in terms of keeping their credibility, that’s the main aim. For that, Aaj Tak tries to invest more on research and content rather than investing in the landing page.”
AI technology has quickly grappled news world now as many channels are bringing in AI anchors to deliver news. Talking about the future of this technology in the newsrooms, Prasad said that no matter how evolved the technology is, it can never replace the esteemed anchors that have been a part of the Aaj Tak newsroom for years. However, when a new technology approaches, they want to make sure they make the best use of it as quickly as possible.
Prasad said he believes news is ever-evolving, and news choices will also keep evolving. That is how the world progresses. As long as your news is accurate, it doesn’t matter what format you are using to show it, he says.
Speaking about what makes AajTak unique, Prasad said that Aaj Tak has a surprise element in its news delivery. People usually await how Aaj Tak will deliver a particular news item and what their take will be. That makes Aaj Tak very credible.
While replying to a question about why news channels always look at every small story from a political angle, Prasad explained that that is not the case. He spoke about how during the Chandrayaan-3 landing news, there was no political angle to it. Politics is definitely a big part of our system, but I do not agree that everything is shown from a political angle, he said.
Lastly, Prasad said that a broadcast news channel is an audio/visual experience. He says TRP and data is very important when it comes to news channels, but he raised questions on how BARC was stopped and then restarted and no proper data has come out from their side yet. He believes TRP is a snakes and ladders game and every channel is stuck in this flawed system.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star, Sony & Viacom18 in the fray for BCCI bilateral rights
The media companies will be taking part in the online auction for TV and digital rights
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 28, 2023 1:38 PM | 1 min read
The BCCI bilateral media rights will be a contest between Disney Star, Viacom18 and Sony Sports, e4m has learnt from industry sources.
The cricketing body is set to conduct an e-auction for awarding the rights on August 31.
According to sources, the three media conglomerates will be bidding for both TV and digital rights of bilateral cricket matches - international and domestic - for the next five years. The BCCI auction will be specifically for team India (men and women) matches being played within the country.
No other company will be partaking in the auction, the sources confirmed. As per earlier reports, Amazon and Alphabet were expected to bid for the media rights.
As reported by e4m earlier https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/bcci-tv-digital-bilateral-rights-lower-premium-expected-this-time-says-report-129019.html, the Board has kept TV and digital rights of the bilateral series in two packages of Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore per match, respectively, for 88 matches within the cycle (25 Tests, 27 ODI and 36 T20I). The combined base price of all matches stands at Rs 39.6 billion.
e4m reached out to all three media companies but didn't receive a comment till the publishing of the story.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
In TV news, India has become an important player on the world stage: Bhupendra Chaubey
At the e4m NewsNext Summit, Dr. Bhuvan Lall, Author and Entrepreneur engaged in a fireside chat with Senior TV Journalist Bhupendra Chaubey to discuss what ails the TV news industry in India today
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 12:25 PM | 3 min read
At a time in the past, news reporting was a task of two people. One who held the heavy video camera and the other, a reporter with a mic. Moreover, it was difficult to broadcast the news because Doordarshan was the only place for it, said Dr. Bhuvan Lall, Author and Entrepreneur.
At the NewsNext Summit 2022, Dr Lall engaged in a fireside chat with Senior TV Journalist Bhupendra Chaubey to discuss what ails the TV news today in India.
Setting the context of the discussion, Lall shared how things have changed today and everyone in the media fraternity has come a long way. TV news has been evolving and has gone through various phases. It has now come to a situation where India has become an important player on the world stage. Whatever is seen on Indian TV news is also viewed globally, he said.
“A nation with a population of 1.4 billion people, which is set to touch 1.73 billion people by 2047, is in dire need of two elements of journalism - Credibility and Country,” he added.
Chaubey then mentioned that he has been coming to the summit for the past seven to eight years and almost all top media professionals discuss the crisis of journalism.
“I believe all journalists, including me, are hypocrites,” he remarked.
Chaubey shared that he too had been bitten by the entrepreneurial bug in 2018 and wanted to start his own venture because the news media was broken.
“But then the problem arises - where will the money come from? TV newsrooms unfortunately have been taken over by news managers. These news managers, for whatever reason it may be, personal, professional or political, instead of raising the standards of journalism, kept getting it lower."
Chaubey further said, “Now that level has hit rock bottom mechanism where you have nowhere else to go but to make newer avenues to make your mark.”
“Content on news TV as imagined a few decades ago has changed by virtue and by definition. Today all things revolve around commerce and technology.”
“Also, I do not believe at all that journalists have no relation with commerce. All expectations of journalism will be fulfilled only via commerce,” he contended.
“If a journalist wants money, there is a certain business model that exists. And if they are ready to challenge that business model, then they will have to be ready to compromise on the money front”, Chaubey said while signing off.
So there definitely exist massive opportunities with many new avenues coming up. Technology will guide everyone in the media fraternity towards the right direction.
Moving towards the end of the discussion, Chaubey highlighted he has noticed a new word called ‘whataboutery’ which fits right in with the current situation of credibility in journalism.
He said, “The truth is, and I have no hesitation to say this, that there is no journalist with more than decades of experience who at some stage either didi not buckle under pressure nor had to take specific sides.”
Hence, Chaubey believes he holds no authority to pinpoint other journalist’s credibility and 99 percent of journalists do not have that authority either.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRP needs to be a genuine system: Sumit Awasthi
The Consulting Editor of NDTV India spoke at the e4m NewsNext 2023 Summit on the advent of digital news, TV news ratings and much more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:01 AM | 3 min read
Digital has evolved tremendously in the last 10 years and the day is not far when it will beat television, said Sumit Awasthi, Consulting Editor, NDTV India, at the e4m NewsNext 2023 conference held on Sunday in New Delhi.
In his keynote address, Awasthi said digital may leave TV behind but people follow only credible people on digital platforms.
“Digital has evolved tremendously in the last 10 years. The day is not far when digital will beat television. It is said TV has revenue and digital does not, but the way who’s who of newsmakers want to present themselves on the digital platform it shows the power of this medium and its bright future.
“If you don’t get jobs in print or television, don’t stress, as digital is a cost-effective solution which will give name and fame. But the disclaimer is, it will give all this to only those who are credible,” he said while addressing aspiring journalists.
According to Awasthi, a TV news channel has two pillars of strength - journalists and sales. “Sales teams get advertisements from where salaries are paid. So they are very important,” he added.
Talking about journalism as a profession, Awasthi encouraged young journalists to be fearless. “We are in an evolving and changing world. I never thought I would come this far when I joined journalism. I come from a humble background, not a privileged one. Whatever I am is because of journalism. Maintaining your credibility is in your hands.”
“You will face many tough moments where you will be enticed by money or other things and succumb to the pressures. You have to decide whether to give in or stand up for the next many years to come. If you are credible and honest, no one can stop you from being a good journalist,” he noted.
Awasthi said that today, people have become used to getting things for free.
“The bitter truth is in this era we have become used to getting things for free. For a newspaper, which is published for Rs 35-40, we get it for Rs 4. The cost of running a satellite TV channel goes up to crores, but we want it free-to-air (FTA). If you are not ready to spend for good content, you will get only what the big powers want to show and that will rule you. The system has also deteriorated because we are now in the TV rating game,” he said.
The veteran journalist called for a genuine TRP system and said the TV news industry should come together and find solutions as a team. “News makers are breaking news on social media, not journalists. It is not the era of breaking news anymore but of clean reliable content.
“TRP needs to be a genuine system. There is so much fight in the TV industry. This needs to stop,” he remarked.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We are limited by numbers & figures and that stop us from delivering what people want’
At e4m NewsNext 2023 Summit, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express Upendrra Rai shared his take on present-day journalism
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:15 AM | 2 min read
At the e4m NewsNext 2023 conference, Upendrra Rai, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, shared his take on today’s world of journalism which, he said, is evaluated by numbers and not quality.
Starting the session Rai shared, “People are generally upset because we are not able to deliver the kind of news they want to hear. We are limited by numbers and figures and that is stopping us from delivering what people want.”
“Media has a great influence on the lives of people and even how the world works with regards to livelihood. Handful of people influence the markets, demand & supply, and thinking. There is a lot of pressure to get revenue, or to expand or not. We lose out on a lot of things and don’t think about how it impacts us. We are all at fault in some way or the other,” he added.
Further on, he shared words of Makhanlal Chaturvedi to put forth his point. “In 1925, Karamveer Makhanlal said we have turned this service into business.”
“I believe there are 1000 definitions of journalism, and one of them is to report what is happening now. Today, there are a lot of surveys to see if our reporting is bringing any happiness into people’s lives. And if are we adding any value, I say, yes.”
“It’s our duty to have the things in order,” he concluded.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube