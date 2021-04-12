ZEE Biskope to premiere Babli Ke Baraat on April 18

ZEE Biskope brings the world television premiere of Babli Ke Baraat on April 18 at 6:00 PM in its Jila Top movie band.

The movie features Shubham Tiwari, Preeti Shukla and Jitendra Yadav in lead roles with a triangular love story that encompasses some hilarious moments filled with confusion and tongue& cheek banter, making it the ultimate family entertainer. Preeti Shukla became a household name after working in web series, daily soaps and movies in south industry. Babli Ke Baraat marked her debut as a blockbuster in Bhojiwood. Exhibiting grandeur, the film has been shot at enchanting locations in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The movie brings a perfect end to the weekend where families can hop onto this fun ride and enjoy the movie together.

On the premiere, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “ZEE Biskope has successfully established itself as a one-stop destination for all cinephiles where they can get movies of their favourite superstars across genres. With the World Television Premiere of Babli Ke Baraat, we aim to bring families together and create an opportunity for brands to target family audiences.”

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope & BIG Ganga said, “The movie Babli Ke Baraat is a blockbuster which made headlines for all the right reasons owing to its highly entertaining storyline.Living up to our promise of Aanthon Pahariya Loota Lahariya, we elevate weekend entertainment extending an opportunity to families to spend quality time on a Sunday evening before the hustle-bustle of the new week starts. Considering an actor like Preeti Shukla who has proven her versatility across industries including Bhojiwood, it further ensures the movie will take the audience for an entertainment joyride.”

Along with headlining a host of category first initiatives, ZEE Biskope has brought novelty to the category. The channel is motivated to grow from strength to strength and break new ground in the industry as the ultimate Bhojpuri entertainer. Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

