Zee Biskope marks Saawan month with hit film 'Ganga Sama Gail Sagar Me'

As the auspicious month of Saawan sets in, Zee Biskope aired the hit film Ganga Sama Gail Sagar Me on Sunday, July 25 at 6:00 PM, Jila Top band. The movie features superstars Manan Tiwari, Kalpana Shah & Nisha Singh in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Sagar & his lady love Ganga with whom he can’t get married because Sagar’s birth was a blessing from Baba Bhairavnath on the condition that he will die the day he gets married. Sagar also happens to be the rebirth of a Naag killed by Baba Bhairavnath in his quest for capturing the Naagin which Bhairavnath later failed to. Ganga happens to be a devotee of the same Naagin. The story involves a lot of dramatic sequences which continues to unfold the truth. Whether Sagar will get Ganga, or the Naagin will get her husband back is what viewers will enjoy as the mystery unfolds this Sunday in the premiere of Ganga Sama Gaili Sagar Mein.

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Sr. Vice President, Bhojpuri Cluster said, “Movies with a clutter breaking story line has always performed well in the category irrespective of star cast. With the onset of Saawan, a supernatural belief-system based content will entice viewers as per regional sensibility. We are confident that this movie especially curated around Saawan will enjoy strong viewership making it a weekend gala to enjoy with the family.”

