ZEE Biskope curates Independence Day-special movie line-up

This Independence Day, ZEE Biskope salutes the passion of the sons of soil who defend the country's freedom by protecting the borders. Complimenting the patriotic mood on I-Day, the channel launches Bharat Ke Shaan Bhojpuriya Jawaan - a film festival especially curated to showcase and honour the strength of the Bhojpuriya soldiers. The festival would be unveiled on 15th August from 9 am – 9 pm with a movie line-up that features the biggest superstars of the region.

The day-long film festival is built around the theme of ‘Bharat Ke Shaan Bhojpuriya Jawaan’ paying homage to the brave sons and daughters of the region who have either laid down their lives for the country or have dedicated themselves in service of the nation. Through Independence Day, the channel will showcase the blockbuster movies India vs Pakistan, Border, Army ki Jung, and Maa Tujhe Salaam. The day will begin with India vs Pakistan at 9 am starring Arvind Akela Kallu, Nidhi Jha, Nisha Dubey and Priyanka Pandit in prominent roles; followed by Border at 12 Noon featuring the popular duo Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Niruaha’ and Amrapali Dubey in leading roles; Army ki Jung starring Arun Ojha, Kanak Pandey, Brijesh Tripathi, Mohan Singh and Jyoti Kalashat 3pm; and concluding with Maa Tujhe Salaamat 6pm which stars Pawan Singh, Madhu Sharma, and Akashra Singh in leading roles.

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Sr. Vice President, Bhojpuri Cluster, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) opined, “Considering the region’s pride in serving the motherland, the stories of valiant soldiers and the appreciation for their sacrifice resonates across audiences, thus making them immortal. ZEE Biskope makes another attempt to cater to the pulse of its audience with a topical film festival that not only celebrates Bhojpuriya Jawaans but also motivates the youth to get inspired by the real-life heroes. It is going to be an entertainment packed I-Day – perfect for families to enjoy a holiday together in salute to their nation.”

The channel is motivated to grow from strength to strength and break new ground in the industry as the ultimate Bhojpuri entertainer. Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no1120), DEN Bihar (channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h(channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

