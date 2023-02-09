ZEE Biskope launches ‘Biskope Milayi Jodi’ for Valentine’s Day
Bhojiwood’s teen heartthrobs Anara Gupta and Nisar Khan have been onboarded for this campaign
ZEE Biskope has launched ‘Biskope Milayi Jodi’ for Valentine’s Day.
The brand has roped in Bhojiwood’s teen heartthrobs Anara Gupta and Nisar Khan for this campaign. Nisar Khan started his career winning a dance reality show and since then established himself not just as an accomplished dancer but even a successful actor with movies like Shiv Rakshak and Sawanriya Mohe Rang De pairing with Bhojiwood’s leading ladies.
Considered as the young hunk of Bhojiwood, Nisar’s prowess has bagged him multiple awards including Best Debutant & Handsome Hero & Most Stylish Hero awards. Anara Gupta has some of the big Bhojpuri titles to her credit while also venturing into Bhojpuri web series. She has been honoured with UP Ratan award, Naari Shashaktikaran award and Best Actress award at Jharkhand International Film Festival. Considered as a sensational performer, her songs have hit millions of views and she boasts a huge social media fanbase too.
The duo will not only add glamour to the initiative but even drive whopping response given their popularity especially among the young audience. Starting on 7 February with the commencement of Valentine’s week, the initiative will mark yet another milestone in ZEE Biskope’s thought leadership in curating unique viewer engagement drives.
‘Biskope Milaye Jodi’ will invite viewers to share a video where they pitch why they should be selected as Biskope’s biggest fan and hence win a date with their favourite stars Nisar Khan and Anara Gupta. Viewers need to share the video on ZEE Biskope’s WhatsApp number 8563856302 within 14 Feb. Two of the best pitches – one from a male & one from a female will win a chance to fly to Mumbai for a date with Nisar & Anara. Winners will be announced on 19 Feb between 6 – 9 pm only on ZEE Biskope featuring their winning videos along with a selected few whose pitches have been impressive. The dating experience of the winners will also be televised on ZEE Biskope on 26 Feb between 6 – 9 pm.
Talking about the new initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “ZEE Biskope has always given originality to Bhojiwood while riding on the pinnacle of consumer-centrism. Including a unique content marketing campaign like 'Biskope Milaye Jodi' in our Valentine’s Day presentation broadens horizons and provides fans with a comprehensive experience that extends beyond TV screens. Such topical and thematic consumer engagements foster greater involvement and meaningful brand association among viewers. This curating principle also extends to our esteemed partners, who may avail such innovative and engaging efforts to reach their audience.”
Sharing his thoughts about the same, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL said, “The success of the last two VDay initiatives: Labhlitis Messiah & Love Dangal have been credited to the fact that they gave viewers an opportunity to experience the brand and thereby develop brand love. This year is no exception. It will rather multiply the enriching experience with the rare opportunity to date a celebrity. The effort is to reduce the gap between viewers and their entertainment screens such that they feel ownership in being a part of our journey. We will remain committed to expanding category-first entertainment solutions that are innovative, consumer-focused, and unique.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ogilvy partners with Kotex, Omnigel, Limca & Fevicol at Rural Olympics
Ogilvy India planned a host of activities with the brands at the 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 4:54 PM | 2 min read
The 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics commenced on Friday, February 3, 2023, and with it rolls out a host of activity by Ogilvy India for some of Ogilvy’s client brands such as Omnigel, Limca Sportz, Fevicol and Kotex.
With more reach and growth being the single-minded agenda for all marketers, a recent study conducted by the NCAER, rural India, highlights the opportunity of targeting 720 million consumers across 627,000 villages.
With approximately 69% of the population still residing in rural areas, this is the next big phase for growth that marketers are seeking – penetration and building affinity with rural consumers. And companies looking to target these markets need to develop appropriate products, sales, business models & most importantly marketing efforts suited to these markets.
Keeping this opportunity and need in mind, Ogilvy India rolled out rural focussed work rooted in culture. One such example has been the work done by Ogilvy India at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics 2023 in Punjab, India - possibly the biggest Rural Sports Festival of this scale in the world. Initiated in 1933, this sporting event is annually held in the winters around early February. The event takes place at the Grewal Sports Stadium in Kila Raipur village. Competitors and participants range from teenagers to elders and it attracts the attention of huge crowds of tourists and sports lovers worldwide.
“Ogilvy’s branded content and activation wing set up a small core unit at Kila Raipur in September 2022 to work with the local team and identify areas where brands could play a role.
Back in our offices across India, they took stock of brands that had purpose and rural consumers in their DNA and reached out to clients like Pidilite, Coca Cola, Cipla, and others; with ideas in direct response to the direction received from the Rural Olympics management.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India Today Group’s MP Tak launches its own website
The site was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 6:53 PM | 2 min read
India Today Group’s digital-first channel, MP Tak, has further expanded its online-presence with a newly launched website– www.mptak.in inaugurated today by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include – www.gujarattak.in , www.mumbaitak.in , www.uptak.in , www.rajasthantak.com ,the website for MP Tak shall also focus on the local news from across the state. The website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the website, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “MP Tak is a significant player and has been one of the most watched video news platforms in Madhya Pradesh. The idea behind the website launch is to cover the state of Madhya Pradesh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news” He further adds, “we have a strong presence in the northen region with three regional websites – UPTak.in, Rajasthan.com and now MP Tak.in”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “With the launch of www.mptak.in, Madhya Pradesh will be our fourth regional market with its own destination. On YouTube and Facebook, MP Tak has already crossed over 200M+ video views between April ‘22 and December ‘22. The launch of the own destination is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee presents AdClub’s M.AD Quiz
Derek O’Brien will be the Quiz Master for participants from the media, advertising and marketing industry
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
The Advertising Club's M.Ad Quiz, presented by ZEE, will be held on 3rd February, 2023 in Mumbai.
The biggest attraction of the show is Derek O’Brien who will don the role of the Quiz Master.
The participants in the M.Ad Quiz are from the world of Media, Advertising and Marketing Industry, bright individual professionals, and even students at the B-School.
Dr. Bhaskar Das, Chairperson, M.Ad Quiz Committee said, “There is a lot more to The Ad Club than organizing the most pre-eminent Awards of the country. We also conduct events like D-CODE, VICE & VERSA, and the M.Ad Quiz which are high on interactive experience and high-octane live fun. Participation in M.Ad Quiz merits skill, curiosity, and the fun of contesting. Derek O’Brien, the best in the business of conducting Quiz shows, is all set for this Friday, 3rd February, 2023 to Quiz the best brains from the field of Advertising, Media, and Marketing. Go for it, partake as teams, and also attend as an audience.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Hindu Group bags four awards at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022
The Hindu e-paper won gold for ‘Best ePaper’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
Products and services created by The Hindu Group bagged four awards at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media South Asia Awards 2022.
TH Newsletters won silver in Best Digital Subscription Initiative. The Hindu e-paper won gold in Best ePaper-concept. In Trending and Current Affairs, The Hindu won gold in Best Use of Short Form Video.
Further, Coimbatore Unlimited- Collaborate, Co-create and Celebrate, an event initiative that hosted curated series of panel discussions on Coimbatore won silver in Best Native Advertising/Sponsored Content Campaign.
Speaking about the win, Pundi S Sriram, Chief Product Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “We are really excited to receive this recognition! We are striving every day to provide a better user experience on our sites and to engage our readers and subscribers in new and innovative ways. Our newsletters, videos and interactives are changing the way we are bringing our best journalism to a younger, mobile-first audience.”
Pradeep Gairola, Business Head- Digital Media of The Hindu Group, said, “It feels honoured and good to do work that makes a difference and adds value to the lives of our readers, who are helping us build a sustainable business model for the news industry.”
Sriram Srinivasan, Group Digital Editor of The Hindu Group, “We always try to use newer platforms to reach our readers or attract new readers without compromising on our journalistic values. Our social media and video teams have done wonderfully well in creating short-form videos. They have adhered to what works for the format while relying on our strengths in explainers and analysis. We are very happy that this effort has been recognised.”
WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022 recognise the outstanding digital media projects delivered by South Asian news publishers. Over 100 entries were received from new publishers across South Asia for the awards. The Quint, The Hindu, Prothom Alo, and Indian Express emerged as the 2022 South Asian Digital Media Awards winners.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
17th Pune Design Festival to discuss ‘Next 25’
The festival will be held in Pune on February 3 and 4
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 10:30 AM | 3 min read
The 17th edition of the Pune Design Festival (PDF), organized by the Pune chapter of Association of Designers of India (ADI), will be held at Hotel Hyatt Regency on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road on February 3 and 4, 2023.
The festival will be held from 9am to 7pm on both days. The 17th edition of PDF, which is a national-level annual convention of professionals, educators, and business houses related to the field of design, returns to be held in physical form, after it was held online for two years due to the pandemic.
“The theme for this year’s PDF is ‘Nxt 25’, where there will be discussions and deliberations on subjects related to changing paradigms of designs in terms of the use of technology, and the approach of young designers in the next 25 years. The focus of the festival is on understanding how to engage with emerging or new technologies in the field of design. The theme will bring forth discussions, debate, case studies and workshops that showcase the future forward design,” said ADI Pune Chapter President Rugwed Deshpande.
There will be three keynote sessions by Samar Singh Jodha, who is the Founder and Executive Director of Red Balloon (on Creativity versus Inner Voice), Meeta Malhotra, Editor in Chief of ‘The Hard Copy’ Magazine, (on Pune: For Design, By Design) and Bharat Bala, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Bala Products (on History of the Future).
The two-day event will also see special felicitation of some individuals and personalities who have made outstanding contributions to the field of design. Veteran design educator Kirti Trivedi will be felicitated for her contribution in design education, while Pradeep Sinha, product designer and educator, and Mala Sinha, textile designer and founder, Bodhi, will be feted for pioneering efforts in design entrepreneurship.
Other speakers for the festival include Bharat Bala, a distinguished film-maker, Nikki Gonnissen, an experienced designer at Thoknik in Amsterdam, Kenneth Segal, an expert in large-scale public transportation projects from Israel, Aniket Das of Ultraviolette Automotive and Rupali Bhave, a noted theatre professional. The topics of discussions range from ‘Drama in Design’ to Challenges in the Design Business.
Moreover, an initiative titled ‘Battle of Projects’ initiative will be held. Under the initiative, students of design submit their final year projects and best awards/recognition is given to the best 30 projects across 11 different categories.
Another initiative ‘Open House Workshops’ is also being held alongside, where those interested in design and design students, will be able to visit open studios and they can attend free workshops on subjects related to design.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Van Heusen to hold musical concert on PartyNite Metaverse
The event is being held in collaboration with Paytm Insider
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 12:44 PM | 4 min read
Van Heusen, dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has entered the metaverse as they set sail on a fantastical journey with a virtual musical concert in association with Indian pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’. The lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. has teamed up with PartyNite Metaverse to create a virtual performance space for the immersive musical experience called Van Heusen MetaPlay and has put together a full length showcase of their merchandise. Viewers can RSVP on Paytm Insider and get ready to enjoy and experience the first-of-its-kind Metaverse Music concert in India.
Fans and viewers can style their avatars with the latest collections and ensembles from Van Heusen and enjoy the show with their friends on the Partynite app. The viewers would be introduced to Van Heusen's clothing line which are virtual versions of real-life ensembles under the brand’s catalogue that can be worn for the concert.
Speaking about this unique event, Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer-Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “As an ever-evolving fashion brand that has always been anchored in innovation, we have not only entered this virtual space of Metaverse, but have also started creating next-gen retail experiences, with an aim of tapping into newer and more dynamic forms of engagement with our consumers. Fashion in the metaverse is poised to emulate what we already see in day-to-day life; it’s engaging to dress-up avatars and use fashion as a form of self-expression and personal status. This musical concert is just the perfect amalgamation of Fashion, Music and cutting-edge technology that we would like to share with our discerning consumers. We are also the first ever fashion brand to enter the Metaverse in India with such an immersive experience”.
Rajat Ojha, CEO, Partynite Metaverse said, “From marketplaces filling in the gaps in streaming services, to full-blown NFT bands, the metaverse is ushering a new dawn for brands in terms of consumer engagement and fashion as an industry can mine gold on the metaverse, it fits in seamlessly. With the metaverse we will be able to push the envelope further. Not just see and buy but experience and buy is the name of the game. We as a metaverse platform are here to bring in a step-change and enable brands to use technology to communicate, express themselves and create shopping opportunities for consumers in the near future.”
Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider said, “We are thrilled to present Van Heusen’s first outing in the music metaverse. Whether it's a live event or digital, we at Paytm Insider always strive to offer unique experiences for today's audience. This time too, we have left no stone unturned in curating this larger-than-life event that bridges the gap between the physical and digital space to deliver a truly shared experience like no other. Recent times have witnessed major artists conducting metaverse performances and that leads us to believe that the music metaverse offers artists a new canvas for creativity as well as a new format for fans to experience music that is immersive. We bring to the audience this metaverse-inspired show, with the conviction that imaginative live events are a taste of the future that is here right now, and we are looking forward to organizing many such events in the future. We are also happy to partner with PartyNite for this one-of-a-kind music and fashion event.”
Once the registration is made on the Paytm Insider app, the consumers will receive an email with instructions and they will have to download the PartyNite app, log in and then enter the Van Heusen Metaverse experience to customize the avatar and attend the show slated to happen on February 2nd, 2023 at 7 pm.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH have announced an exclusive Budget special programming
The theme of the programming is Budget 2023 – Leap Ahead.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 6:26 PM | 4 min read
As India gets ready for Union Budget 2023, the last full budget by Modi 2.0 Government before the general elections in 2024, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH have announced an exclusive Budget special programming under the theme, Budget 2023 – Leap Ahead.
While the world over is grappling and preparing for recession, India, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, is getting ready for the next big leap toward realizing its $5 trillion economic goal. Capturing the tone and the mood for the Union Budget 2023, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH offers its viewers a comprehensive 360-degree perspective of this landmark budget that will set the tone as India continues to leap towards becoming an investment-friendly and global manufacturing hub.
Using cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art AR graphics to present a simplified Budget analysis, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH present a slew of interactive and engaging line-up that will decode Union Budget 2023 & its impact along with dedicated expert advice on stocks, markets, wealth creation ideas, investment insights and more. The channels have also partnered with Deloitte India as Knowledge Partner and will have their industry experts share views on social, political, and economic implications of the Union Budget.
Pre-Budget Programming details below
- BUDGET & MARKETS: Often known as the sentiment indicator, Indian stock market has been crucial in garnering investment into India. Airing every day at 4 pm, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH in the run up to the elections will analyse what the market mavericks are eyeing from FM Sitharaman.
- ECONOMIST PANEL: Given that the developed world is bracing itself for the recession, the show will provide an in-depth view of how well India’s macros are placed to withstand the storm. With an esteemed team of economists including, Sonal Varma, Managing Director and Chief Economist for Nomura Holdings, Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist, India at Citibank and Indraneil Sengupta, CLSA, the show will delve into their expectation on India’s GDP growth & their targets for the fiscal.
- BUDGET & START-UPS: Airing at 6:00 pm on the channels, the show understands the Budget expectations from the thriving start-up community. Be it ecommerce, logistics, funding or taxation, it is this start-up sector that will be impacted the most with the Budget announcement. Investor & Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala will help understand the current landscape for the start-ups in India & what will help the sector take India to the next leg of growth.
- THE MONEY SHOW: How will the Union Budget impact your wallet? How can you counter inflation & yet continue to grow your investments? This special show airing at 5 pm offer viewers an opportunity to share their personal finance queries LIVE with an esteemed panel of guests.
On Budget Day,
Commencing with the LIVE coverage of the FM speech, think tanks, Swaminathan Aiyar, Mythili Bhusnurmath, Rajnish Kumar, Puneet Chhatwal, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi will simplify, analyse and dissect the Budget and give real-time views as its being delivered. Tracking the economic and political impact of the Budget, ET NOW & ET NOW SWADESH will cover a series of in-depth discussions and interviews with key policy makers and present actionable ideas to fuel India’s economic growth.
Budget Day programming details below
- LIVE coverage from big industry chambers– CII, FICCI, Bombay Chamber Of Commerce & Industry
- Budget Fatafat – A quick roundup of all the key takeaways from the Budget.
- India’s secretaries panel featuring will decode the Budget & its impact on state finances.
- Special Tax Panel featuring to help understand the tax implication of the steps announced in the Union Budget.
- Budget & You – A personal finance show that will answer all the viewers queries on their personal finance with esteemed panel of guests.
Promising viewers an immersive TV viewing experience, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH add on to the Budget excitement with an on-air contest, Budget Master on February 1, 2023. Participants can enter the contest by watching the channels and answering simple questions asked every hour between 9 am to 2 pm to stand a chance to win gold.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube