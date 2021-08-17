ZEEL rebrands Big Ganga to Zee Ganga

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited unveils its ambitious vision for the Bhojpuri market with the category defining launch of ZEE Ganga. The new channel is a fresh avatar of its established channel Big Ganga with a complete rehaul of the content slate bringing the viewers an exciting range of original content in Bhojpuri. The rebranding is in line with its objective of accelerating the category growth while advancing a revolutionary vision that envisages creating the content ecosystem and pushes the envelope of viewer gratification in the Bhojpuri market.

The rebranded entity, Zee Ganga will host a vibrant new logo, along with culturally rooted channel promise, ‘Har Pal Aviral’, bringing alive the innate unstoppable Bhojpuriya spirit. The avatar is symbolic of the channel’s dedication to become the ultimate family entertainer of the region. It emphasizes the core values it holds to entertain its audience and deliver happiness. Celebrating the Bhojpuriya spirit with full gusto, the fresh slate of content comprises 14 hours of originals: 10 hours of 4 fictional shows + 4 hours of one non-fiction show; 500+ titles featuring blockbuster and latest Bhojpuri movies; and a line-up of some of the biggest events in the category. With this, Zee Ganga becomes the only channel in the category to launch original fictional shows. The line-up features multi-genre shows which are socially conscious, entertaining, and brings the region’s most popular talent together. The stories resonate with the core values of the target audience of being relentless, tenacious, and never give up attitude.

The channel launched with a grand brand campaign featuring the popular Bhojpuri superstar Nirauha as the brand ambassador. A multi-media high-impact campaign with an impactful offering is planned to create a strong viewer invite.

Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer said, “At ZEE, we have always been the creative platform that thrives on consumer closeness, bringing their soul to screen through our storytelling. As our viewers continue to evolve, their tastes and preferences are transforming at an unprecedented pace and the key to their heart is to bring offerings that resonate with them the most, in the boli that speaks to their soul. The success of our first curated Bhojpuri movies channel, ZEE Biskope is a testament to this and we are super excited to further strengthen our promise in the Bhojpuri market with Zee Ganga the only Bhojpuri original content GEC platform for Bihar, Jharkhand and Purvanchal region. With the “Har Pal, Aviral” entertainment promise, we are looking forward to spark the innate unstoppable Bhojpuriya spirit through groundbreaking stories inspired from our viewers’ lives.”

Speaking on the rebranding, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head, East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) said, “With rebranding of Zee Ganga, we look forward to our next phase of the journey. It is important for us to continuously reflect the aspirations of the evolved Bhojpuri viewers and engage them through original Bhojpuri content. This will help the brand to drive engagement and build connect with the viewers. Our new slate of culturally rooted and relevant content will reflect our values and celebrate Bhojpuriyat.

