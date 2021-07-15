Voot partners with Pocket52 to launch docu-reality series 'Poker Mantra'

With an aim to reach out and captivate newer audiences, Voot has associated with, Poker League in terms of the prize pool and participation, Poker Sports League to launch and host the first-ever Docu-Reality Series on Poker in India - Poker Mantra presented by Pocket52, exclusively on its AVOD platform.

Speaking about the series, Sidharth Mishra - Co-Founder and CMO of Minds Sports League Pvt. Ltd. said, “The five-part docu-reality series, Poker Mantra directed by Sreetama Ray will take the viewers through the story of Poker in India, along with interviews of renowned poker and mental coaches, league teams and sponsors who believe in the future of poker. With an aim to break barriers and common misconceptions surrounding poker, the series aims at throwing light on the past, present & future of poker in India. Our Supervising Producer, Karan Vig, overcame unseen challenges while filming during covid times; and, we still managed to get virtual as well as live shoots completed with prominent poker players such as Kanishka Samant, Kunal Patni, Romit Advani, Abhinav Iyer, Abhishek Goindi, Niharika Bindra, Muskan Sethi, the reality series will educate viewers on the important life lessons of money management learnt through poker. Scheduled to launch on 16th July, 2021, Voot’s association with Pocket52 Poker Sports League will further strengthen the platform’s commitment for its viewers.”

Speaking about the association, Chanpreet Arora Head- AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “At Voot, we have always worked towards providing content that is differentiated and engaging to connect with our users. The unique concept of Poker Mantra will educate enthusiasts about the nuances of the game and create visibility for the sport. Our association with Poker Sports League is also an opportunity to bring new users on the platform. We are looking forward to offering more such unique and innovative content for our viewers at Voot.”

The series will also interview players like Kanchan Sharma, Rajat Sharma, Aniket Pradhan, Harshit Jaiswal, and Nitin Dhamija, Mahima Das Walia, and Radhika Shankar, who will share how one can ace their game by studying and practising thoroughly.

Speaking about the journey of Poker in India, Nitesh Salvi, Founder & CEO of Pocket52, said “At Pocket52, we strive to give our players a better gaming experience. Pocket52 is India's No. 1 Online Poker platform across mobile and desktop users. It was indeed a proud moment for us to get associated with Poker Sports League Season 3 as the Title Sponsor. Now we are delighted to say that this momentous virtual docu-series of the tournament is all set to be broadcast on VOOT, for the first time in India. We are sure that the thrill of the game will keep all the poker enthusiasts on their feet, and this will be a great learning experience for all. The thrill of real-money gaming, when blended into a classically crafted docu-reality series, it is sure to entertain millions of our players across its online poker gaming platform in India.”

