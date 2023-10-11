News18 Kannada launches prime-time debate show 'Akhada'

Held on October 4, at Jio Convention Centre, Bandra- Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit brought together the experts from various industries to ensure some meaningful discussions & to recognise the change makers,

The Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2023 helped raise awareness around eco solutions with deliberations on some of the topical issues. The event was Powered by Xylo Paints, Co Partner was LIC Housing Finance Ltd and Industry Partners were GBCI, IGBC, GRIHA, IPA.

The first conversation on Climate Change & Development between Sapna Srivastava Editor Realty+, Shabbir Kanchwala, Principal, Global network for Zero, USA and renowned environmentalist Sumaira Abdulali, Convenor, Awaaz Foundation discussed the how development & climate sensitivity can go hand in hand and it’s a matter of having right intention on part of the decision makers.

The first panel discussion was on Corporate ESG Strategy: Quest for Developing a Blueprint. It was moderated by Nitesh Mehrotra, Partner – Sustainability & ESG, EY India. The speakers were Bose Varghese, Senior Director- ESG, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Chhavi Lal, Principal, Perkins Eastman, Mumbai, Dr. Mala Singh, Board Of Director, USA, Executive Director – India, ESG & Carbon Services & Founder & CMD, PEC Greening India Group, Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, Head - Corporate Sustainability, Larsen & Toubro, Dr. Sunita Purushottam, Head – Sustainability, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. The speakers were of the view that in addition to environment, there is a rising focus on social and governance aspect of ESG nowadays which is a positive development.

The next session had Kannan Krishnamurthy, Director, Xylo Paints sharing a meaningful narrative on durable buildings with longer life span. In conversation with Sapna Srivastava, Editor Realty+, he shared that the new paint technology emables no requirement pof sanding the surface that causes dust which is harmful to health & environment and also requires no primer, which means lesser use of resources.

The next panel discussion deliberating on Commercial Real Estate: Mission Net Zero was moderated by Mili Majumdar, Senior Vice President. U.S. Green Building Council Ltd. And the speakers were– Anubhav Saxena, Dy. General Manager - ESG & Sustainability, Decarbonisation, Data Analytics, K Raheja Corp, Deepa Parekh, Sustainability Coach, Net Zero Education Expert, Isha Anand, Associate Director, RMZ Corp, Karandeep Singh Nanda, Head - Operations, West Region, Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd., Khurshed Gandhi, Managing Director, Strategic Consulting, Cushman & Wakefield India. The panel concurred that the need for data and metrics to measure results was critical if were to aim for mission net zero.