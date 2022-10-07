News18 Kannada launches debate show ‘To The Point with Nikhil Joshi’

News18 Kannada is launching To The Point, a hard-hitting, evening prime-time debate show by senior editor of News18 Kannada and anchor, Nikhil Joshi. The prime-time anchor will present the show Mon-Fri, from 7pm-8pm.

“To The Point is a high-intensity debate show with prominent speakers and stakeholders engaging in constructive, data-driven debates about the topic of the day, providing a 360-degree perspective to its valued viewers. In this show, Nikhil Joshi will select the most pressing issues in the city, state, or country and discuss them with all essential players,” the channel said.

With live reports, supportive statistics, and important questions raised, the show promises concise and straight-to-the-point of conversations on state and national politics, and every major issue concerning the city, Karnataka and the country. News18 Kannada has always believed in conceptualising and initiating varied programming tentpoles. The channel has set a legacy with its innovative and engaging formats and To The Point will get to the core of every major issue impacting the nation at large.

