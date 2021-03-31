News 18 Kannada's Varshada Kannadiga felicitates 8 achievers from the state

The Varshada Kannadiga Awards, the annual signature awards of News18 Kannada felicitated eight extraordinary achievers from Karnataka. As a precursor to the event, a jury meet was held on recently with members comprising the who’s who of Bengaluru. The jury was chaired by the esteemed former Justice H N Nagamohan Das – High Court of Karnataka.

“Just Speaking should not be an achievement, our performance should speak louder. It is indeed a great job to honour such achievements that have shown the glory of Karnataka”, said Honorable Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappan, who presented the VarshadaKannadiga Awards.

The winners were:

Sukesh Hegde, in the Sports category

Om Shivaprakash H L, in the Science and Technology category.

AshwathHegde was chosen in the Business category.

ThontadaSiddaramaSwamiji was honored in the Social Service category.

Actor, Sanchari Vijay bagged the Arts and Entertainment award.

K. N Ganeshayya lifted the Literature trophy.

C. N. Manjunath, was the Varshada Kannadiga 2021.

Lifetime Achievement Award, the most coveted honour was bestowed Chiranjeevi Singh

While presenting Lifetime Achievement Award, honorable Opposition leader MrSiddaramaiah said, “Many people who worked for society's prosperity throughout their life, they won’t get recognized anywhere. I would thank News18 Kannada for recognizing such personalities, let such sociopathic work continue. These type of wonderful achievers set an example for the younger generation.”

“It’s my Ancestral Virtue, that I lived half of my life in Karnataka”, said retired IAS officer Chiranjeevi Singh, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The jury comprised Doddarange Gowda, Poet & lyricist, R Ashok, Revenue Minister – Government of Karnataka, Sudharani - Sandalwood Actress, ReenaSuvarna- IPS officer, V R Raghunath - Former Indian Professional Hockey Player and Entrepreneur Sneha.The three hour meet saw active discussions about the nominees across all categories. The Jury put together had a good mix of seven eminent people from different sectors. From the Law enforcement, to politics, art and culture, entertainment, sports and corporate, the panel was well represented by all sectors. The roundtable saw a good amount of humour, related anecdotes, varied opinions about nominees and their contributions – before finally reaching a consensus.

The awards are divided into eight categories -- literature, entertainment, public service, business, science and technology, sports. The other two categories are the VarshadaKannadiga and Lifetime Achievement award. The names were shortlisted looking at people who have performed extremely well during the year, some unrecognized and extraordinary feats of ordinary people. The names were submitted by the editorial staff as well as those in the field outside. These names were filtered over and over again and finally, five were shortlisted in each category before placing them in front of the jury.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)