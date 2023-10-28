Jyoti Kamal named Converged Editor at News18 India

Harappa Education, part of upGrad has announced the appointment of Avnish Datt, as the Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective September 2023. In this crucial role, Avnish will be responsible for the overall business of the company, working alongside Shreyasi Singh. He will spearhead the consolidation and expansion of their distinctive category of Thrive Skills and leadership programs, catering to high-performing companies in India and worldwide.

Prior to this, Avnish had held key leadership roles at prominent organisations including Info Edge India, Nucleus Software, Orange Business Services, Equant, Global One, and Sprint RPG India. During his 29 years long career, Avnish led large teams in India, Asia-Pacific, Australia and Europe. He held key leadership roles like the chief revenue officer global head of sales and strategy, and general manager for the country business of large MNCs. In his last role, Avnish led the sales and customer success team of around 800 people. He has built, grown and managed teams and businesses across Asia-Pacific, Australia and Europe.

Congratulating Avinsh on the appointment, Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa Education, said, "Excited, proud and totally stoked to announce that Avnish Datt is joining Harappa as our Chief Business Officer. I have learnt more from him in the last two months than almost anyone else I have worked with. With him at the helm, we, both at Harappa and at upGrad Enterprise, are more determined than ever to expand our special category of Thrive Skills and leadership programs to high-performing companies across the world. This is a big deal for us: to have someone like Avnish believe in our vision and potential, and partner with us to script the next phase of our growth.”

“Learning and development has been a lifelong passion. Harappa’s unique approach to Thrive Skills and leadership development, and the customer experience it delivers is the absolute best-on-class. Sharp and engaging online learning library, and a purposeful pedagogy makes it an outstanding choice for today’s high-growth and growth-aspirant businesses. Combine that with the momentum and might of upGrad and you have an unassailable combination. I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with upGrad and Harappa, and work with Shreyasi who is really the embodiment of Harappa’s spirit. As we step into the global arena, we'll empower high-performing companies worldwide to unlock their full potential and drive excellence, one skill at a time. Together, we'll chart a new course for leadership and innovation, fueled by the power of continuous learning and growth,” concluded Avnish.