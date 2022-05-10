Mirror Now’s prism to be national now: Nikunj Garg 

The Editor of Mirror Now talks about the channel’s revamped visual identity and new content line-up

“Mirror now is most certainly moving away from hyperlocal and local as well. The channel will take local issues but from a national perspective. The prism will be national now, not local anymore,” said Nikunj Garg, Editor, Mirror Now. While addressing the media at a roundtable, Garg spoke about the channels’ revamp and new content formats.

He further added, “No challenge is local. Sometimes a problem can be local but it shouldn’t be limited to that state or city. We will take up those issues and view that from a national prism.”

The channel has recently revamped its visual identity and also launched a new content line-up.

In its new avatar, Mirror Now offers viewers an augmented news viewing experience. The channel overhauls its on-air look with an upgraded colour palette and modernized typography. It has introduced a new colour ‘teal’ to its visual design to reflect its young and contemporary approach, besides retaining the colours, black, white and red that denotes importance, urgency and current news. The design presents an agile, positive and adaptable outlook to the channel with minimal distractions, enabling viewers to effortlessly focus their attention.

Garg, who is also Head of Input and News Gathering of Times Network, further said: “I am here to broaden the arc and imagination. This will be a more audacious brand now. It will cover the national spectrum. Before this, we were confining ourselves. The confinement will move and those barriers will be broken.”

When questioned on how the channel will be differentiated from Times Now, Garg said that Times Now is nationalistic and talks from a nationalistic prism. “I will talk from the prism of people on national issues.”

Strengthening the prime-time band, the channel presents a slew of news anchors as ‘people champions’ - Heena Gambhir, Tamanna Inamdar, Afrida Rahman Ali, Griha Atul and Archana Solanki.

Mirror Now refreshes its content offerings with a line-up of five new primetime shows. From simple explanations of the day’s top stories to shorter yet more incisive news debates, the new programming line-up includes - Mirror Metro: offering a national perspective to top news from metro cities; The Big Focus: focus on the bigger picture by presenting a well-researched context and comprehensive perspective to top stories of the day; The Urban Debate: Mirror Now’s flagship show that demands accountability from powers that can drive improvement for citizens; The Nation Tonight: a one-hour show that declutters the daily news to present top stories of the day, and Beyond The Headline: presented in an explainer format that showcases an in-depth analysis of the big stories of each day.

Talking about the new content line-up, Garg said, “I fundamentally believe that debate and discussion should be limited content. News and information should take prime slots over views. I want to inform people more, and only discuss relevant issues.”

“Mirror Now is going to be a thinking Indian’s destination on television. If thinking people want to watch television news they will come to Mirror Now,” Garg concluded.

