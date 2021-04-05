ABP wins big at enba 2020

The categories judged were Best Current Affairs Program, Best Business Program (Hindi) and Best Talk Show (Hindi), among others

The 13th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was organized on Saturday in a glittering outdoor ceremony in New Delhi. The awards, like every year, honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry.

The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across the political, social, and business world. The jury was led by Vinay Sahasrabudhe, MP - Rajya Sabha & Chairman – ICCR. Other prominent jury members included Shri Vivek Tankha, MP Rajya Sabha, Shazia Ilmi, Spokesperson, BJP, Radhika Khera, National Media Coordinator, INC, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner, Integrated Media, DDB Group, Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Indian Chef and Entrepreneur, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Author, Journalist and Defence Economist, Anand Ranganathan, Professor JNU, among a few other

ABP News won big at the ENBA Awards as it stood first in several categories including Best Current Affairs Program and the Best Business Program (Hindi). At the same time, the talk show 'Shikhar Samagam' of ABP News received the award for Best Talk Show (Hindi). ABP News's series 'Ayodhya Wo 40 Days' has received the award in the Best In-Depth Series.

Some of the top categories where ABP emerged winner included;

Best Current Affairs Programme in Hindi

Best Current Affairs Programme Eastern Region and Western Region

Best Business Programme Hindi

Best Talk Show Hindi

Best In-Depth series Hindi

Best News Coverage National

Best News Coverage Eastern and Western Region

Best News Coverage International

Best News Video-Hindi, Best Coverage of Entertainment

Best Coverage of Social Issues, Best Breakfast Show

Best Early Prime Time Show, Best Late Prime Time Show

Best Use of Technology By a News Channel, (AR/VR/AI)

Best Anchor Hindi, Best Anchor Eastern Region

Best Anchor Western Region

Best Spot News Reporting

Best Continuing Coverage

Best Videographer

Best Video Editor

Best News Producer

Special Award for fact Checking Practice, and

News Channel of The Year

