ABP wins big at enba 2020
The categories judged were Best Current Affairs Program, Best Business Program (Hindi) and Best Talk Show (Hindi), among others
The 13th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was organized on Saturday in a glittering outdoor ceremony in New Delhi. The awards, like every year, honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry.
The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across the political, social, and business world. The jury was led by Vinay Sahasrabudhe, MP - Rajya Sabha & Chairman – ICCR. Other prominent jury members included Shri Vivek Tankha, MP Rajya Sabha, Shazia Ilmi, Spokesperson, BJP, Radhika Khera, National Media Coordinator, INC, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner, Integrated Media, DDB Group, Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Indian Chef and Entrepreneur, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Author, Journalist and Defence Economist, Anand Ranganathan, Professor JNU, among a few other
ABP News won big at the ENBA Awards as it stood first in several categories including Best Current Affairs Program and the Best Business Program (Hindi). At the same time, the talk show 'Shikhar Samagam' of ABP News received the award for Best Talk Show (Hindi). ABP News's series 'Ayodhya Wo 40 Days' has received the award in the Best In-Depth Series.
Some of the top categories where ABP emerged winner included;
- Best Current Affairs Programme in Hindi
- Best Current Affairs Programme Eastern Region and Western Region
- Best Business Programme Hindi
- Best Talk Show Hindi
- Best In-Depth series Hindi
- Best News Coverage National
- Best News Coverage Eastern and Western Region
- Best News Coverage International
- Best News Video-Hindi, Best Coverage of Entertainment
- Best Coverage of Social Issues, Best Breakfast Show
- Best Early Prime Time Show, Best Late Prime Time Show
- Best Use of Technology By a News Channel, (AR/VR/AI)
- Best Anchor Hindi, Best Anchor Eastern Region
- Best Anchor Western Region
- Best Spot News Reporting
- Best Continuing Coverage
- Best Videographer
- Best Video Editor
- Best News Producer
- Special Award for fact Checking Practice, and
- News Channel of The Year
