Republic brings viewers the on-ground story on Covid with 'Stay Strong India' campaign

The campaign's working towards a combined win against the ongoing Pandemic by showcasing all sides of the story, along with bringing verified and latest information on Covid from experts

Republic Media Network since the onset of the Second Wave of COVID-19 has dedicated 100% of its programming on the Nation’s fight against COVID. Republic’s #StayStrongIndia campaign has become a viral chorus across the globe, a worldwide expression of solidarity, a symbol of India’s resolve and one that has rallied Indians to come together to defeat COVID-19.

Republic Media Network’s “Stay Strong India” campaign is rooted in sinking our old differences, our varied ideologies, as a Nation and working towards a combined win against the ongoing Pandemic. The campaign of the Network has made it a point to showcase all sides of the story and not just the doom and gloom that crores of Indians are battling daily. Verified information with experts, questions answered by the biggest names in the medical fraternity, worldwide network exchanges with inputs on the soon-to-be imported vaccines, ground reports from every city and town and breaking alerts on every development and guideline has been just a glimpse of the programming on Republic TV. The core focus of the campaign has been to ensure a solution- based approach and not stoke panic; to become an information and news headquarters for COVID-19 so that every Indian — in India or abroad— has the right to verified information and combined solutions.

Some of the aspects of Republic’s #StayStrongIndia campaign are as follows:

A special primetime show at 6pm daily dedicated coverage on one crucial subject linked to Covid-19. In this show, experts and the top names from the medical fraternity come together to answer the questions from viewers on a particular aspect of COVID-19. The dedicated programming has seen an overwhelming response and directly connects the citizens in a Pandemic to the expert voices that have answers based on experience, science and facts.

Special interviews with game changers and trailblazers in the fight against COVID - from COVID heroes to medical experts to app creators to policy makers to foreign and Indian vaccine makers and ministers across India: Daily interview segments with the biggest newsmakers in India’s COVID-19 fight are on Republic.

Daily coverage of not just the points of concern but also the points of hope on how India is uniting to fight COVID. The data that matters is the data on the Republic, as we battle to bend the curve.

Stay Strong India is also about holding the system accountable. Republic’s Special Investigative Team has been filing deep investigative reports on critical shortages and unscrupulous activity across the country and holding the system accountable to drive on ground change, so that maximum resources reach those who most need it.

Live interactive special shows connect citizens directly to medical experts to answer COVID queries, which in turn has ensured Republic is the voice and destination of the people at a time when we battle our toughest crisis.

Republic TV is the only English News Channel to go to the heart of rural India and bring live reports of the COVID situation in these otherwise forgotten and ignored rural regions. In a special 5 minute recurring daily segment, Republic TV beams the visuals of what is happening in our villages and small towns.

In a special segment on ‘My Vaccine Story’, Team Republic vlogs its vaccination process, from the time of reaching the vaccination centre to getting the jab, it breaks the hesitation around vaccination.

The Network has ensured 100% ground coverage by Republic Reporters from hotspots to detail the ground situation.

Republic TV under the banner of Stay Strong India has dedicated its Super Prime Time debates to COVID-related issues.

Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the ongoing #StayStrongIndia campaign said, “ Yes these are the most difficult of times. They have frustrated us and challenged us. They have taken us to the depths of loss and despair. And yet in these times most of all we must believe that we will overcome. We will turn things around together. We will not give up and not let anything stop our fight back. Because when history is written India will rise by fighting its biggest battle in decades. We will rise. Only India can. Only India will. We will.”

The campaign of Stay Strong India has reverberated across the globe. With landmark buildings including Burj Khalifa, in Dubai and the Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi lit up with the message "Stay Strong India", it is clear that the campaign has resonated across the world. Diplomats and leaders from all over have been using the hashtag - whether it is the UAE or Israel, thereby standing strongly with the resolve of this great nation.

Republic Media Network is committed to get its 300 million viewers across India the real picture, first-hand stories, accurate details, and sharp analysis on what's working and what's not. No part of India will be unchartered as Republic brings its viewers the on-ground story. That is the purpose of this campaign. Our resolve is only and only to come together and ensure India wins.

India will win.

