Meta shares insights to help marketers drive festive growth
According to the study, 66% of Diwali shoppers are more likely to consider purchasing from a business if they can contact them via instant messaging
At the Meta Marketing Summit held in Mumbai on Thursday, the tech giant shared insights for this festive season, based on a study by YouGov commissioned by them. Among others, insights show how personalized content through ads on social channels is becoming more important for shoppers, how they seek online content in their local language and how engagement with online video is happening increasingly through our platforms.
The study* gives an understanding on how consumers are discovering products and services, shopping, and celebrating festivals like Diwali and beyond. Ahead of this year's festivities, we share this report for marketers to take into consideration, while working on their campaigns. Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of the Ads business, Facebook India (Meta), shares more context, “The festive season is always a time when businesses are gearing up for heightened consumer demand and marketers are looking at effective ways to tap this demand. Our festive insights will help in this regard, along with the reach of our platforms, the highly engaged audience on it and our ongoing investments in Reels, Business Messaging and in technology like AI.”
Key insights from the Meta commissioned study by YouGov:
- Personalized content through ads on social channels is becoming more important for Diwali shoppers, with 69% agreeing that it was easier to complete their Diwali shopping with personalized products and gift suggestions on Facebook and Instagram.
- Diwali shoppers seek online content in their local language. 76% of Diwali shoppers prefer to see advertising in the local language, growing significantly year-on-year.
- Engagement with online video happens on Meta technologies. 8 in 10 Diwali shoppers use Meta technologies to watch videos. Meta technologies is the most important channel for short form videos (87%) and creator content (79%).
- Influencer and creator content influences purchases, as 66 % of Diwali shoppers agree that creators influence their purchase decisions.
- Business Messaging continues to grow in India during Diwali. 8 in 10 shoppers used WhatsApp (64%), Instagram (39%) and Messenger (38%) to engage with a business during Diwali. 66% of Diwali shoppers are more likely to consider purchasing from a business if they can contact them via instant messaging.
- VR & AR are valuedduring Diwali. There is a noticeable increase in the proportion of Diwali shoppers likely to use AR/VR tools to explore products. 3 out of 5 shoppers feel AR experiences help get them into the Diwali spirit, and ultimately help their purchase decisions
- Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra offer sales potential that nearly match Diwali.In addition to Diwali, almost 8 in 10 also shopped for Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra in 2022.
Nikhil Kamath & Kiran Mazumdar Shaw together pledge Rs 50 lakhs to charity
Shaw was the guest on Kamath's podcast show
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:06 PM | 1 min read
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath along with Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has pledged ₹50 lakh to charity and asked the listeners and viewers of his podcast ‘WTF is’ to vote on which charity gets the funds.
In conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, ‘WTF is with Nikhil Kamath’ Shaw shared how being a woman with no business experience made bankers see her as high-risk.
News Nation Network’s YouTube channel surpasses 10 million subscribers
The channel says it will remain committed to delivering accurate and credible news to its audience
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
News Nation Network has announced that its YouTube channel has crossed the milestone of 10 million subscribers.
Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, said: “We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response we have received from our viewers, which has propelled us to reach this remarkable milestone. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of our entire team and reaffirms our commitment to providing trustworthy news and engaging content.”
“As News Nation Network continues to grow its digital platform, it remains committed to delivering accurate and credible news to its audience. The channel enthusiastically anticipates strengthening its bond with existing subscribers and welcoming new viewers to be a part of its ever-expanding community,” the channel said.
Sr Journalist Ashish Tiwari joins Dainik Bhaskar Digital as Entertainment Editor
Tiwari has more than 15 years of experience in media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 29, 2023 12:09 PM | 1 min read
Sr Journalist Ashish Tiwari joins Dainik Bhaskar Digital as Entertainment Editor Ashish. Tiwari had recently resigned from the post of Managing Editor, Entertainment, 'First India'.
Tiwari has more than 15 years of experience in media. In the past, Ashish Tiwari has also worked with reputed media organizations like 'IBN7' (now News18 India), 'Sahara TV', 'Aaj Tak', 'Star Plus', 'Times of India' and 'Rajshri Entertainment'.
Abhishek Mehrotra joins News24 as Group Editor, Digital
Mehrotra has over 15 years of experience in journalism
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 12:08 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Mehrotra has joined News24 as Group Editor, Digital.
Mehrotra has over 15 years of experience in journalism and prior to this he was associated with BW Businessworld as Editor Digital for the Hindi domain.
Prior to BW, he was working as Editor for ZeeNews.Com. He has also served stints at Jagran.com, Times Internet Limited, E4M, Amar Ujala & Dainik Jagran Publication in the past.
Commenting on his appointment, Anuradha Prasad, CMD BAG Films & Media Ltd, said, “His impressive track record and strategic vision make him the ideal candidate to lead our editorial team. We are confident that Abhishek Mehrotra's expertise will propel our editorial and new initiatives forward and drive our company's growth.”
Commenting on his role, Mehrotra said, "I am honoured to join News24 and be part of the dynamic team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our editorial strategies, strengthen content, and drive traffic growth. Together, we will achieve great success."
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Awards to recognise top education leaders in India
These awards will be attended by prominent personalities from the education sector, government officials and celebrities
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 23, 2023 5:15 PM | 3 min read
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Awards which recognizes and honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education in India, including the performing arts and other allied education sectors, will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on 26th July, New Delhi .
These awards will be attended by prominent personalities from the education sector, government officials and celebrities.
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Award aims to celebrate the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to improving education in India and promoting innovative approaches to teaching and learning. It also recognises individuals who have encouraged the adoption of best practices in education and empowered students, teachers, and communities to improve education outcomes and those fostering collaboration and partnerships among education stakeholders.
What makes these awards different is the fact that it does not celebrate the unidimensional approach to education where only academic excellence is celebrated. The GEM Awards take a holistic view of education to encourage efforts that ensure overall development.
The Global Education Mentor Award has a number of categories like: Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of education during their lifetime; Education Leader Award which recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the education sector, Teacher Award for outstanding teachers who have made a significant impact on their students and communities, Innovation in Education Award to recognize innovative approaches to teaching and learning that have resulted in improved education outcomes.
Among other categories, the X Factor Award will recognize the mentors and achievers from the extracurricular and co-curricular segments like sports, performing arts, other talents etc, while the Education NGO Award will recognize non-governmental organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education.
The Chief Guest on the occasion will be Shri Gajendra Sing, Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti. Other distinguished guests will include names like: Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.
The guests of honour on the occasion will include: Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, Gautam Buddha University, Prof. KK Agrawal, Vice Chancellor, Kumar Mangalam University, Shri Sandeep Marwah Chancellor AAFT University of Media & Arts, Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Hon’ble Ambassador of Nepal to India, Dr. Sunil Dabbas
Padma Shri, Coach, National Female Kabbadi Team of India, Shri Himeesh Madaan, Motivational Speaker & Corporate Coach, Shri Navrattan Aggarwal, MD Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd, Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Former Miss India World Wide, noted actor, an odissi dancer, Gunjan Madaan, Fitness Coach, Motivational Speaker & Digital Creator, Shri Akhil Sachdeva, Singer and Composer.
BBC Player & BBC Kids collaborate with Prime Video Channels
BBC Player and BBC Kids will be bringing British content to Indian audiences
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 12:46 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has launched BBC Player and BBC Kids on Prime Video Channels in India.
The subscription-based service will provide Indian viewers a curated line-up of popular British content spanning from world-class original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows – all on a single destination, for the first time in India. Prime members can now purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for INR 599 and enjoy full access to BBC Kids as well. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs 199 annually.
BBC Kids will offer BBC Studios’ kids’ shows targeted toward the age group of 0-12 years, as a separate subscription. Shows such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck, Junior Bake Off, among others.
On announcing the launch, Stanley Fernandes, Vice President, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, said, “We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video on demand services. These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience. Subscribed members will gain access to some of BBC Studios’ latest hits as well as our classics shows, including our well acclaimed wealth of kids’ entertainment, all under one roof. We have seen the success of these brands in other markets globally and we can’t wait to see the excitement in India with this launch on Prime Video Channels.”
“Since its launch in India, Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India with people subscribing to Channels of their choice from the length and breadth of the country. Our customers also have the convenience to access a significantly wider selection of Indian and international content through the 20 Channels. In fact, multiple global streaming services have chosen to launch and expand their reach in India with Prime Video Channels,” said Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India. “In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios. Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences world over. With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too, will be able to enjoy their favourite British content on a single destination for the first time.”
'Every PR professional should work out principles of sustainable development'
Industry dignitaries addressed the relevance of PR during the World Public Relation Day organized by Prameya-News7
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 2:35 PM | 2 min read
Public Relations Ambassadors play vital roles in keeping society aware and informed, said Director of Summa Real Media Private Limited, Shashwati Das.
While inaugurating an occasion on the World Public Relation Day organized by the Prameya-News7 at the auditorium of Sikha ‘O’ Anusandhan University, Das lauded the communication and information leaders for their holistic works in creating a knowledgeable human environment.
Founder and Editor in Chief of Exchange4Media Group & Chairman and Editor in Chief of BW Business World Media Group Dr. Anurag Batra who is one of the communication leaders joined the occasion and focused light on developmental communication. Batra during his address elaborated on the sorrows and sufferings of the public relations fraternities at the time of the Pandemic to keep the Coronavirus at bay and saluted them for disseminating valuable information.
Similarly, the panel of guests includes Tapan Kumar Chand President, Business Development and Strategy, Vedanta Aluminium, Rohit Dubey, Vice President, Corporate Communication & Advocacy, Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd and Odia cine star Sabyasachi Mishra focused light on the noble duties of the Public Relation personnel.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Summa Real Media Ltd. Sunil Das highlighted the significance of World Public Relations Day. He said, the Prameya News7 as a torch-bearer, has started a tradition to felicitate public relations officials and frontline communication personnel to mark the international occasion.
Group Editor, Gopal Krishna Mohapatra during his inaugural address said, news reporters, corporate communication officials and public relation personnel are the righteous tools to bridge development with human resources. Thus, every PR professional should work out the principles of sustainable development.
Prameya News7 Group Director (Sales & Marketing) Himanshu Hota said, a PR intervention has now been indispensable in every walk of our lives. The PR practitioners are always at their relentless work to promote the image, brand values and better perspective of an organisation before the public who are considered as the biggest stake. In toto, the PR personnel and corporate communicators are the inevitable components of the society who foster change and development creating mass awareness.
On the occasion, as many as 28 PR personnel were recognized by Prameya News7 for their outstanding contribution to the field of better information to the common men and human society as a whole.
Among others, Working Editor News7 Deba Narayan Sethi, Prameya News Editor Dhirendra Narayan Mishra, Bureau Chief Debendra Suar, SOA University Dean (Student Welfare) Prof. Jyoti Ranjan Das, Head, English Portal, Subrat Das and Odia Portal head, Amaresh Das attended the occasion.
