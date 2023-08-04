Meta shares insights to help marketers drive festive growth

The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Awards which recognizes and honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education in India, including the performing arts and other allied education sectors, will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on 26th July, New Delhi .

These awards will be attended by prominent personalities from the education sector, government officials and celebrities.

The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Award aims to celebrate the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to improving education in India and promoting innovative approaches to teaching and learning. It also recognises individuals who have encouraged the adoption of best practices in education and empowered students, teachers, and communities to improve education outcomes and those fostering collaboration and partnerships among education stakeholders.

What makes these awards different is the fact that it does not celebrate the unidimensional approach to education where only academic excellence is celebrated. The GEM Awards take a holistic view of education to encourage efforts that ensure overall development.

The Global Education Mentor Award has a number of categories like: Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of education during their lifetime; Education Leader Award which recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the education sector, Teacher Award for outstanding teachers who have made a significant impact on their students and communities, Innovation in Education Award to recognize innovative approaches to teaching and learning that have resulted in improved education outcomes.

Among other categories, the X Factor Award will recognize the mentors and achievers from the extracurricular and co-curricular segments like sports, performing arts, other talents etc, while the Education NGO Award will recognize non-governmental organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education.

The Chief Guest on the occasion will be Shri Gajendra Sing, Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti. Other distinguished guests will include names like: Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.

The guests of honour on the occasion will include: Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, Gautam Buddha University, Prof. KK Agrawal, Vice Chancellor, Kumar Mangalam University, Shri Sandeep Marwah Chancellor AAFT University of Media & Arts, Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Hon’ble Ambassador of Nepal to India, Dr. Sunil Dabbas

Padma Shri, Coach, National Female Kabbadi Team of India, Shri Himeesh Madaan, Motivational Speaker & Corporate Coach, Shri Navrattan Aggarwal, MD Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd, Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Former Miss India World Wide, noted actor, an odissi dancer, Gunjan Madaan, Fitness Coach, Motivational Speaker & Digital Creator, Shri Akhil Sachdeva, Singer and Composer.