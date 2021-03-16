CNN-News18 launches #DontShowMeYourFace campaign; urges people to wear masks

Even as vaccination programmes are being rolled out across the country aggressively, it’s now more important than ever to wear masks to limit the exposure to the virus, especially as the cases continue to rise. Continuing with its motto of ‘On Your Side’, CNN-News18 has launched a nationwide awareness campaign - #DontShowMeYourface.

Through this initiative, the channel aims to promote the idea of how wearing a mask entails a sense of safety and helps other as well. With a comprehensive integrated marketing campaign, CNN-News18 is encouraging people to continue wearing a mask to protect themselves and others. Alongside on-air and online engagements with its team of best editorial experts, the channel will also launch a unique and customized AR filter for social media platforms which will allow users to capture their pictures with a curated mask and support the campaign call.

Commenting on the initiative, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, said, “With months of restrictions on movement followed by gradual unlocking, authorities have been observing a lax when it comes to following the strict physical distancing guidelines set forth by health professionals. Consequently, cases have also been rising across the country. As per a recent News18 survey, six in ten (64%) urban Indians feel that everyone should be subjected to the same coronavirus restrictions which include wearing the mask and using a sanitizer until most people have been vaccinated in the country. We, at CNN-News18, have always believed in raising relevant issues and creating impactful conversations to drive change. With face masks becoming a central tenet in limiting the spread of the virus, #DontShowYourFace is a step in the right direction to raise awareness on how we should be conscious of our health and the community-at-large. Through this initiative, we aim to encourage people to continue social distancing, and most importantly, to wear a mask when stepping out. ”

So, join hands with CNN-News18 and take a pledge to wear masks at all times in public and protect yourself and others. Tell your friends and families #DontShowMeYourFace!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)