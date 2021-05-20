CNN-News18’s Sudesh Vasudev succumbs to Covid

Vasudev, the Head of Video Editing, was tested positive on May 1

CNN-News18’s Head of Video Editing Sudesh Vasudev has succumbed to Covid-related complications.

Vasudev was tested Covid positive on May 1 and passed away two weeks later on May 16. He is survived by his wife Lalita, son Shashank and daughter Ishika.

CNN-News18 grieves the loss of Sudesh Vasudev, Head, Video Editing, a founder-member of the channel, beloved colleague and mentor for many. He passed away due to Covid related complications. He is survived by his wife Lalita, son Shashank & daughter Ishika.#RIPSudesh pic.twitter.com/eNOmKcM2IP — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 16, 2021

He was a founding member of the channel back when it was known as CNN-IBN and helped set up the video editing team. Vasudev also mentored the fledgling team at the newly established channel.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)