CNN-News18’s Sudesh Vasudev succumbs to Covid

Vasudev, the Head of Video Editing, was tested positive on May 1

Updated: May 20, 2021 1:25 PM
Sudesh Vasudev

CNN-News18’s Head of Video Editing Sudesh Vasudev has succumbed to Covid-related complications. 

Vasudev was tested Covid positive on May 1 and passed away two weeks later on May 16. He is survived by his wife Lalita, son Shashank and daughter Ishika.

He was a founding member of the channel back when it was known as CNN-IBN and helped set up the video editing team. Vasudev also mentored the fledgling team at the newly established channel.

