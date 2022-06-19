Shreya Dhoundial quits CNN-News18, set to join Mirror Now as Executive Editor

Dhoundial tracks national security closely and anchored and editorially lead the daily Prime Time Show ‘Debrief’ on CNN-News18.

Shreya Dhoundial, Defence Editor at CNN-News18, has quit. She was associated with the network for close to 17 years.

Dhoundial tracks national security closely and anchored and editorially lead the daily Prime Time Show ‘Debrief’. She has received multiple awards for her reporting. Now, she is set to join Mirror Now as Executive Editor from July 2022.

Dhoundial began her career with Zee News and later joined ABP Network. She later started her innings with CNN News 18, where she served the longest stint of her journalism career.

