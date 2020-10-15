CNN-News18 lines up special programming for US Presidential elections

‘Race for the White House’ will showcase campaigns and rallies of the political parties to keep the viewers apprised of major developments in the American democracy

With less than 30 days to go before the US Presidential elections, the world is waiting with bated breath to see who would be the next occupant of The Oval Office. CNN-News18 has lined up extensive programming to capture every facet of one of the most intense political fights. Titled ‘Race for the White House’, the programming will showcase gruelling campaigns and rallies of the political parties with high-decibel debates to keep the viewers apprised of major developments in the American democracy.

In line with their commitment to bring the most impactful reportage of major events across the globe, the programming will comprise detailed analysis along with an overall view of the political scene through a multitude of special shows. From primetime discussions with American analysts on relations among India, US and China to discussions with Indian diplomats, business leaders and politicians around India-US trade to an exclusive interview with US Senator Kamala Harris’s relative, the programming will present comprehensive coverage throughout the elections. Leveraging its exclusive partnership with CNN, the channel will host global thought leaders and domain experts such as Fareed Zakaria – Host of GPS, Christiane Amanpour – Host of Nightly Interview Program, and Anderson Cooper, Host of Anderson Cooper 360° who will share their views on the economy and foreign policy, relevant to Indian viewers.

The programming will also cover fiercely fought presidential debates and deep dive into its implications with experts and analysts. Hosted by Shreya Dhoundial, Senior Editor, CNN-News18, the programming will also witness special edition of channel’s renowned show ‘News18 Debrief’, a fast-paced news-driven show that aims to deliver fact-based reportage.

Starting 3rd November, 6AM onwards; CNN-News18 will line up 100 hours of coverage capturing all the major highlights of the US Presidential elections including non-stop coverage from. The programming will aim to bring forth people’s voices into the discourse by assessing ground realities, pertinent issues and voter sentiments that are defining the political battle in the US.

The programming on the channel will be led by veteran anchors and journalists such as Zakka Jacob, Executive Editor – Output, Anand Narasimhan, Executive Editor, and Maha Siddiqui, Deputy Editor, who will offer viewers superior coverage of the US Presidential elections. The formidable editorial team will be supported by a panel of renowned political experts and analysts.