CNN’s Monica Sarkar gets new role, will now oversee all digital platforms
Sarkar has been associated with the network for over a decade
CNN International has promoted Monica Sarkar to Sr Editor’s role. Sarkar has been associated with the network for over a decade.
She took to LinkedIn to confirm the development. She wrote, “I've been promoted to Senior Editor in London. I'll oversee CNN's digital platforms, leading a badass team and commissioning stories. Women who look like me, or speak softly, don't often get into these roles. I'm grateful for being seen, heard and trusted”
During her stint at the network, she has covered the US elections in 2016 and 2020, the coronavirus global pandemic, Putin's war in Ukraine and the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. She has also commissioned, edited and produced a host of content, with topics ranging from sport diplomacy to identity.
Former Network 18 Technology Head Sanjay Sharma joins Bharat Express
Sharma has over three decades of experience in the media industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Bharat Express has appointed Sanjay Sharma as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).
With over 30 years of experience in the media industry, Sharma brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning and managing technical operations across broadcast.
As a media veteran and accomplished manager, he was part of the broadcast boom in India during the 1990s.
In 1994, Sharma joined TV18 and led the Operations and Technology Team in several major milestones, including the launch of CNBC TV18 in 2000 and CNBC Awaaz in 2005, as well as the migration of channels MTV, Nickelodeon, and VH1 to India. He also played a pivotal role in the launch of the entertainment channel Colors TV and was instrumental in the launch of every channel for Network18 .
He has also served as Chief Operating Officer of News18 Lokmat for five years. During this period he had also served as Director Operations for Network18. After Network18, he started his own Marathi news channel, Maharashtra1.
According to Upendrra Rai, CMD,Bharat Express, “We are excited to have Sanjay on board and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make in strengthening our organisation. His experience in the technical domain will be immense value to our group “.
Sony Sports Network to broadcast 111th edition of Australian Open
The network has onboarded Hyundai Ionic 5. and Samsonite as co-presenting sponsors and Panasonic as an associate sponsor for Australian Open 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 12:40 PM | 2 min read
Sony Sports Network will kickstart the Grand Slam calendar of 2023 with the Australian Open. The Australian Open is the first of the three Grand Slams, followed by Roland Garros and the US Open, which will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network in 2023.
The Australian Open will be live telecast from 16 to 29 January, 2023, on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 2 channels with English commentary and on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels with Hindi commentary. The Grand Slam will also be available to livestream on SonyLIV.
Leading up to the tournament, Sony Sports Network launched the ‘#SlamOfTheGreats’ campaign, which pays homage to the ‘Greats of Tennis in this Era’, such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty and other tennis legends while also highlighting the rise of a new young crop of tennis stars vying to leave their mark on the tournament in their path for greatness themselves. With the retirement of Federer and Barty, Australian Open 2023 will mark the dawn of a new era and witness the rise of players like Daniil Medvedev, Iga Świątek, Nick Kyrgios, and more.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Sony Sports Network is the home of tennis in India and the Australian Open is the first of three Grand Slams along with Roland Garros and US Open that will be live telecast through the year on Sony Sports Network. Over the years the Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India with almost 23 million viewers tuning in to watch our TV coverage of the tournament in 2022. Roland Garros and US Open have also experienced dramatic growth in viewership after moving to Sony Sports Network. We have roped in Hyundai Ionic 5. and Samsonite as co-presenting sponsors and Panasonic as associate sponsor for Australian Open 2023. This is a testament to our coverage of sports properties and positions us the premier destination for tennis viewing In India.”
Ajit Varghese: The man in charge of driving sales at Disney Star
Varghese takes over just before the 16th edition of IPL, the biggest sporting property that draws the highest investments
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 10:36 AM | 2 min read
Ajit Varghese, who has been appointed as Head of Sales for the network (both linear+ digital), will assume a position that was vacant for almost nine months.
Varghese takes over from Nitin Bawankule who left the position in April last year. He comes in just before IPL 16, scheduled in March this year, the biggest sporting property that attracts the highest investments.
At Disney Star, his major challenge will be to monetize this property given the fact that there is an economic slowdown and advertisers are cutting their budgets. Varghese will be responsible for driving the overall advertising revenue of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses. He will also be leading transformative sales and channel strategies, creating alliances, and business development.
Reporting to K Madhavan, President & Country Manager, Disney Star, Varghese will be developing the long-term vision and the strategic direction of the organisation.
Varghese has been associated with the media and advertising industry for three decades. He started his career in 1999 with Madison World as Head of Planning for Coca-Cola. In 2000, he was promoted as Head of Business, where he made significant changes in the Coca-Cola business plans with a range of initiatives. He went on to become COO of Madison Infinity division in the year 2004. Under his leadership, the company had a growth rate of 40% from 2004-2006. They acquired many clients like Mcdonald's, Marico (FMCG), Asian Paints, Cadburys, TVS, Tata Tea, Dominos, and Axis Bank amongst many others on a retainer basis.
In 2006, Varghese moved to WPP, where he had a tenure of 13 years helming different roles. He was hired as Managing Director of Maxus India, which later merged with MEC globally to form Wavemaker in 2018. Varghese was promoted as CEO of Asia Pacific at Maxus India in 2014.
In 2017, he was promoted to Global President, Wavemaker, and was based out of London. Under his leadership, the company oversaw KPI management for 60+ countries. In 2019, he helped position Wavemaker as "Agency of the Future".
Varghese moved to ShareChat and Moj as the Chief Commercial Officer in 2020 right before the pandemic when creator economy became a major part of income generation. He drove the company’s marketing efforts to attain growth in user base and creator brand perception.
PokerBaazi partners with Sony LIV for Shark Tank India Season 2
The platform has also curated an edutainment series across social media platforms called #PokerTank
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 2:54 PM | 2 min read
Poker platform PokerBaazi has partnered with Sony LIV for the Shark Tank India Season 2 as co-powered by sponsor.
"Poker is closely linked with entrepreneurship as it teaches you so much based on calculative analysis and skills. PokerBaazi has been at the forefront of leading the growth of the skill-based sport in India and therefore, this official partnership with Shark Tank India is in complete sync," said the company.
Speaking about the partnership, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Baazi Games said, “We believe that the alignment of what defines Poker as a skill-based sport cannot have an association better than Shark Tank India. In life and entrepreneurship, you need to keep making the right decisions over time and Shark Tank is one such medium that reflects the same ideology and that is why we choose to officially associate with the property.”
He also added, “We want to thank the entire team of Sony LIV who has brought a larger-than-life concept to life and showcased that anything is possible if we have a dream with the right set of skills and want to pursue it wholeheartedly.”
Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV, said, “We are pleased to associate with PokerBaazi. Sony LIV focuses on novel approaches for each of its partners to create synergies between the brand and its target audience. The show provides a highly credible environment for marketers to tell their brand stories, drive focused and clutter-breaking advertising for both emerging and established brands.”
PokerBaazi is also celebrating the Shark Tank Season on social media with several unique social media initiatives like #PokerTank which is being led by PokerBaazi Team Pro – Abhishek Goindi and Muskan Sethi. #PokerTank will be an edutainment series across social media platforms of PokerBaazi showcasing similarities between concepts of Poker and decision making in entrepreneurial life, helping the masses to resonate with Poker beyond the technicalities of the sport
TV ad volume increased by over 23% in 2022: TAM
As per TAM AdEx - Rewinding Y 2022 for Television Advertising report, over 14200 brands advertised on TV in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 8:51 AM | 3 min read
In 2022, television advertising volumes saw an increase of 1.68% compared to 2021. According to the TAM AdEx - Rewinding Y 2022 for Television Advertising report, ad volumes increased by 21% and 26% in 2022 when compared to 2018 and 2019 respectively. The report also said that TV ad volume increased by 23.47% in 2022 compared to 2020.
The second quarter saw the lowest average ad volume, but it was still 10% higher than the same quarter in 2021. In addition, average ad volumes per day increased by 3% in the fourth quarter compared to the second quarter.
In the period between 2021 and 2022, the festive month of October continued to have the largest ad volume. The report stated that in 2022, the month clocked a 9.2% share in ad volume. June saw the lowest share in both 2022 and 2021.
Food & Beverage was the top industry category in both calendar years 2021 and 2022 and the services sector jumped up one spot to second position with a 16% share. In comparison to 2021, five of the top ten sectors retained their ranking in 2022.
Toilet Soaps and Toilet/Floor Cleaners categories maintained their top two positions during 2022 and 2021 with more than a 4% share of ad volumes. Aerated Soft Drink moved up by seven positions to eight spot in 2022 displacing Washing Powders/Liquids. The rankings of four out of the top ten categories improved in 2022 as against 2021.
In the Advertisers list, the top ten advertisers together added 38% share of ad volumes during 2022. Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Consumer Products, Coca-Cola India and Procter and Gamble were on the list of top 10 advertisers with a positive rank shift compared to Y 2021. Coca-Cola India was the new entrant in the top 10 advertisers’ list. Over 9300 advertisers advertised in 2022.
In addition to Dettol Antiseptic Liquid topping the Brands' list, all the five names on top were Reckitt Benckiser's in 2022, which saw over 14200 brands advertising on TV.
Furthermore, the report stated that over 230 categories registered positive growth. Mosquito Repellents were among the categories that saw the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 113% followed by Aerated Soft Drink with 54% growth in 2022 compared to 2021. In terms of growth, Vocational Training Institute category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10 with a 4.4X increase in 2022.
Over 5200 exclusive advertisers advertised last year compared to 2021. Supermarket Grocery Supplies was the top exclusive advertiser. Services Sector saw three of its brands in the Top 10 exclusive list during 2022, while Education and Personal Accessories Sectors had two brands each.
As per the report, since 2021, GEC overtook News as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising and continuing in 2022. The top five channel genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both 2022 and 2021.
In 2022, national channels saw an 8% ad volume rise compared to 2021. Regional channels slipped by a marginal 2% but they dominated the ad volumes share during both in 2021 and 2022.
The report also spoke about co-branding ads with movies in 202. In 2022, over 730 hours of co-branding ad volumes with movies were recorded on TV.
Brands associated with movies saw a 2.8X ad volume growth in 2022 over 2021. Sting Energy Drink, which collaborated with the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, ranked first among brands associated with movies with 10% share of co-branding ad volumes. In 2022, the top ten brands accounted for nearly half of co-branding ad volumes.
In fact, the movies Shabaash Mithu and Vikram Vedha had eight co-brandings each in 2022. The number of movies opting for co-branding ads for promotion in 2022 grew three times.
DD channels can now be watched without set-top box
The Bureau of Indian Standards has issued specifications for digital TV receivers that have built-in satellite turners for this facility
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 10:24 AM | 1 min read
Free-to-air Doordarshan channels can now be watched without a set-top box, as per media reports.
The Bureau of Indian Standards has issued specifications for digital TV receivers that have built-in satellite turners to enable viewers to watch these channels. TV manufacturers now have to incorporate the specifications in the new TV sets.
The move is part of DD phasing out analogue transmission.
In a tight advertising market, Disney Star seeks higher IPL rates
As the official rate card is being sent to agencies, it is believed that Disney Star is looking at a 10% hike against the 2022 rates for sponsorship deals as well as 10-sec spots
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jan 10, 2023 8:34 AM | 3 min read
While the market has gone slow amid recession fear, Disney, which has shared its first rate card for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, is believed to have increased the sponsorship and ad rates by up to 10% for this season.
Though for the broadcaster, this may be a conservative number compared to the last two seasons when the rates jumped by almost 15-20%, media experts are wary if even a 10% hike will be sustainable at a time when the market is both tight and tense.
“They have just approached us formally, and going by what we have learnt, they are looking at a 10% hike. Market is soft right now, let's see how our clients respond to the hike. We are sure we will be able to negotiate it,” said a senior media agency official.
Another industry expert shared that IPL is a brand puller and those keen on visibility will still go ahead with the event. “We may see newer and more ambitious brands participate this time if the ad rates are hiked. However, we are sure the rates will be negotiable and brands will find their way,” said another expert.
Disney Star, when contacted, refused to comment on the development.
Disney Star India won the TV rights for IPL (2021-27 cycle) at Rs 23,575 crore in 2022. The broadcaster had paid Rs 16,347.5 crore in 2017 for a combined bid for TV and digital rights for the 2018-22 cycle, which means they paid approximately 36% more in 2022. So, if Disney Star paid much higher to secure the media rights, they must raise advertising rates in order to break even. Industry experts had initially speculated that the ad rates for IPL’s next season should double but that was before recession and the Russia-Ukraine war. The ad rate for IPL 2022 was Rs 16.5 lakh-Rs 18 lakh per 10 seconds, and the ad rate for IPL 2021 is Rs 14-15 lakh per 10 seconds.
"A lot also depends on market conditions and, of course, what IPL delivers. While there is no doubt that the IPL provides the best in the country, the big question that marketers and advertisers will ask themselves is whether it is worth that price," said a senior media planner who did not wish to be named.
He explained that previously, the cost per match, including digital rights, was approximately Rs 54 crore. But this year, the price per match is Rs 57 crore only for TV, so there is a 20% premium, and on digital, prices have risen by 60-70%. That's where a 90-100% hike is coming, he shared.
Another media buying head of a leading media agency explained that the broadcaster has paid approximately 20% more for television rights, which means they have to hike rates by 20-25%. “The price gradually rises over five years, with an average increase of 20%. That doesn't mean they have to raise the price by 20% every year.”
