Mark Thompson to take over as CNN’s Chairman & CEO
Thompson was earlier director-general at BBC and NYT’s Chief Executive
Former BBC director-general and NYT Chief Executive Mark Thompson has been named as the next Chairman and CEO of CNN.
Thompson takes over from Chris Licht.
His term is expected to start on October 9.
The appointment is being seen as aptly timed to helm CNN that as per reports is having troubles with its business model.
Thompson has the credit of leading Times during its turbulent times.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Samir Shanbhag as Business Head & EVP
He will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Samir Shanbhag as its Business Head and Executive Vice President. Based at the agency's Mumbai office, he will report directly to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide.
With almost three decades in the ad and marketing industry, Samir brings a wealth of valuable experience and unmatched expertise, poised to make a significant impact in his role. He will spearhead brand and business solutions' development and lead overall business efforts.
Before joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Samir was with Rain Creative, Dubai, where he was part of the founding team and instrumental in establishing Rain as an independent creative agency. He also worked with Ogilvy and Contract in Mumbai and DDB, Dubai. Notably, he was part of the team that won India's first Gold Lion for Direct Marketing at Cannes for ICICI Children's Growth Bond in 2002.
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said, "This year has been marked with great business wins and campaigns, making it remarkable for us. Samir's rich experience in building and growing brands makes him a valuable addition to the leadership. Having been an entrepreneur, he understands the value of client partnerships and how critical is growth and its impact on people and business stability. With Samir now onboard, I believe that the leadership at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is stronger than ever, ready to provide powerful and effective solutions to our clients."
Samir Shanbhag, Business Head & EVP, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added, "I am excited to
embark on this journey with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi which is driven by the ‘Nothing is Impossible’ philosophy. The growth demonstrated in both business and quality of work over the past few years serves as a testament to this belief. I am confident that we will continue to build upon these success stories, leveraging the ‘Power Of One’ for our clients. I look forward to contributing to the agency’s growth and reputation.”
Tribes Communication onboards Tavleen Kaur as Senior Director - Creative Strategy
Prior to this, Tavleen was with Cheil
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
Tribes Communication has appointed Tavleen Kaur as the Senior Director – Creative Strategy for INSYNC.
INSYNC is a specialized division within Tribes that handles agency business by providing integrated solutions in OOH, Advertising, Retail Marketing, and Experiential Activations.
“We're thrilled to welcome Tavleen, whose innovative vision and experience are set to ignite fresh waves of creativity within the organization and help us reach new heights. Her varied experience will help bring back creativity to the forefront and optimize innovative engagements across every touchpoint like OOH, Retail and Experiential,” said Partho Ghose, CEO, INYSNC.
Tavleen brings over ten years of experience in traditional and non-traditional advertising. During her tenure, she has delivered impactful work for Consumer Electronics, Personal Care and Health Food drinks businesses. In her previous stint at Cheil, she played the pivotal role of launching Samsung's flagship bespoke range of consumer electronics in India.
Prior to joining Cheil, Tavleen honed her craft in Creative Strategy at Geometry Encompass and DDB Mudra, where her work garnered international recognition, including prestigious awards like Cannes Lions and Spikes Asia.
On being appointed as the Senior Director - Creative Strategy, Tavleen stated: "It is impressive to see just how much Tribes Group has been able to achieve, through an obsessive focus on breaking the mold. I am extremely energized to play a pivotal role in driving this company into its next phase of innovation and growth, powered by creativity.”
WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi quits
Tripathi's resignation comes just a day after Byju’s Chief Business Officer Prathushya Agarwal’s exit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 4:53 PM | 1 min read
Ashwin Sheth Group Appoints Bhavik Bhandari as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
Bhandari will now spearhead sales, marketing, strategy, corporate communications, and CRM functions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 3:35 PM | 2 min read
Ashwin Sheth Group, a real estate company, has appointed Bhavik Bhandari as the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO).
“With a proven track record as a mentor and a leader, real estate enthusiast, and advocate for design-driven residential enhancements, Bhandari is set to spearhead the Sales and Marketing division. His wealth of experience encompasses several esteemed real estate firms, including Raheja Universal, Kanakia Spaces, Radius Developers, Kalpataru Limited, and Puravankara. Over his distinguished career trajectory of over 2 decades, he has demonstrated remarkable proficiency in sales, marketing, customer relationship management, operations, business development, and strategic planning.
Commenting on the appointment, Ashwin Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwin Sheth Group, said "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Bhavik Bhandari to our team. His impressive track record in demanding positions is a great fit for our senior leadership team. His knowledge and extensive experience in sales, marketing, CRM and strategy, will greatly benefit our organization in achieving our growth objectives. Our goal is to expand and strengthen Ashwin Sheth Group's presence, thereby further strengthening our brand value."
On joining Ashwin Sheth Group, Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO), Ashwin Sheth Group, said "I am delighted to be a part of the Ashwin Sheth Group, a prestigious and established name in the real estate industry. I am looking forward to assist the organization with thoughtful and creative marketing campaigns, develop better consumer relations and spearhead communications in helping the group reach new heights. With my prior experience in the sector, I am looking forward to being a catalyst to the hyper growth and expansion strategy on the horizon for Ashwin Sheth Group.”
Adding on to the appointment, Prabhakar Azad, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Ashwin Sheth Group, said "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Bhavik Bhandari to our senior management team. His addition will further strengthen our leadership team to fulfil our aggressive growth & expansion plans. In the recent past, we have hired exceptional professionals at CXO levels to give a boost to our professional work culture".
Anurag Sharma named VP-Marketing at BHIVE Group
Anurag's responsibilities have expanded to encompass BHIVE Workspace, BHIVE Alts and BHIVE Capital
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Anurag Sharma has been promoted as Vice President of Marketing at BHIVE Group.
"Every night spent strategizing, every idea nurtured, and every challenge overcome has led to this moment," Anurag shares. His new role is a recognition, and an emotional embrace of the relentless effort poured into his marketing journey. With his promotion, Anurag's responsibilities have expanded to encompass BHIVE Workspace, BHIVE Alts and BHIVE Capital – a trio of entities poised for innovation and growth.
His mission now is to architect and drive pioneering marketing strategies that reinforce brand identity and catalyse growth. Anchored by an exceptional team of professionals, he champions a culture of innovation, synergy, and excellence that propels BHIVE Group beyond conventional marketing norms. "Innovation, pushing boundaries, and harnessing emerging trends are our compass to new frontiers," Anurag affirms. As he leads the marketing initiatives across BHIVE Group's diverse portfolio, Anurag is on a mission to realize the ambitious dreams of the BHIVE Group, aligning efforts with the founder to bring the future into sharper focus.
With a portfolio that spans software engineering, strategy consulting, entrepreneurship, and content creation, Anurag brings a unique blend of technical prowess, strategic vision, and audience understanding to his role.
"As I step into this role, I carry not just expertise from my previous ventures, but the insights, inspirations, and learnings from every individual I've collaborated with," Anurag reflects. Rooted in a belief in the power of human connection, he is committed to guiding and mentoring the next generation of marketers.
Reckitt’s Dilen Gandhi moves on
Gandhi was Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition, South Asia with the company for over two years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 11:05 AM | 1 min read
Dilen Gandhi has moved on as Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition, South Asia, of Reckitt.
Gandhi was associated with the company for over two years. At Reckitt, he was leading the health and nutrition portfolio in South Asia.
Before Reckitt, he was with PepsiCo for nearly 5 years.
Gandhi has over 20 years of experience in working with FMCG companies and has held senior roles in P&L management, brand strategy, innovation, new business development, key account management, and marketing communications.
Dalmia Cement appoints Puneet Dalmia as MD & CEO
Mahendra Singhi to continue as Director and Strategic Advisor
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 8:57 AM | 2 min read
The Board of Directors of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, in the meeting held on 29th August, 2023, has decided to select Puneet Dalmia to succeed Mahendra Singhi as MD & CEO on the culmination of his decade long successful tenure on 8th December, 2023.
The Board has also decided to retain the services of Mahendra Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO to ensure a smooth transition and harness his talent in the transformational phase of the Company’s journey.
Shri Puneet Dalmia has been associated with Dalmia Bharat Group for the last 25 years.
Sharing his views, Puneet Dalmia - MD & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “Dalmia Bharat immensely benefited from the leadership of Mr. Singhi while he drove the growth journey of the company. He has taken the company from strength to strength, and I feel grateful for his leadership and contributions to the company. I look forward to benefiting from Mr. Singhi’s vast experience and talent, as Director and Strategic Advisor, in the exciting transformational phase that lies ahead.”
Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO – Dalmia (Cement) Bharat Limited, said, “I am confident that the dynamic leadership of Shri Puneet Dalmia would lead the organization in its future transformational journey to greater heights. I have been fortunate to be associated with this company and have had a thoroughly enriching tenure here. Together we have achieved many significant milestones. I look forward to contributing, even more, in the coming years as a Director and strategic advisor.”
