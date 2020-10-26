CNN-News18 changes look to reiterate editorial positioning

CNN-News18 has reinvented its design, look and feel. The channel has said the design is going to be bigger, bolder, brighter and better than before.



Zakka Jacob, Executive Editor – CNN-News18 explains, “The world has changed. We are adapting ourselves to continue to stand by our channel’s ethos of ‘On Your Side’. Given the current environment, this is a significant moment for news television. We at CNN-News18 believe it's the right time to put sanity back in the news. It's time to channel facts, not outrage. We have been known for our fair, balanced and non-partisan coverage, which means that all sides talk to us.”



In this new look, for the first time, the channel will be setting the graphic design template in HD format. For the viewers’ experience, the screen will be divided into multiple columns thereby making it look bigger, bolder and better to understand, thereby breaking all clutter.



“Our commitment to unbiased journalism and to putting India first will always be top priority. Bharat is an aspirational country with biggest young population in the world. We are also one of the oldest civilisations that even today has much to offer to the world. Our new look will blend all these factors and present a news viewing experience that New India truly deserves and aspires for,” added Jacob.



The channel’s new look was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of Dussehra.