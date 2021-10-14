7UP’s Fido X Dhak Beats to Havells’ LED Ramlila: Puja & Dussehra ads that impressed us

The ten auspicious days of Navratri and Dussehra festivities open up the Indian market like nothing else. While certain regions like West Bengal celebrate the festival of Durga Pooja with fervour, for the heartland the period marks the beginning of the wedding season as well. Dussehra too is widely celebrated within the country, making it an incredible time for brands across categories to get noticed and attract consumers.

While the regular sales kept the consumers engaged this time as well, certain brands came up with exciting and innovative campaigns as well to mark the festivities. Here’s how the brand world celebrated Durga Puja (Navratri) and Dussehra with their campaigns and brand activations in 2021:

Havells’ LED Ramlila

Like the previous two years, Havells hosted digital RamLila for people, this time through Sand Art and Havells Lighting. Havells reimagined the thought of presenting this moving story in a magnificent manner starting from the first day of Navratri i.e., 7th Oct 2021. The story of victory over evil unfolded in the most alluring visual experience.

ACKO’s Moving Pandals

Traditionally during Durga Puja, Kolkata comes alive with many puja pandals across the city and devotees, natives and tourists go pandal hopping, visiting each for the goddess’s blessing, and the visual treat it has to offer. But with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the movement within these pandals remained restricted for the second year in the row. Hence, ACKO launched a ‘Moving Pandal’ initiative with the intention of bringing the blessings of the Goddess closer to people. Two pandals were set on moving trucks with an idol of the goddess, a priest and dhakee (traditional Bengali drummers), in partnership with various Resident Welfare Associations and Housing societies in the city. The activations moved through the city, giving the people the joy of pandal hopping in a safe manner.

7UP’s Fido X Dhak Beats

7UP celebrated Durga Puja in West Bengal with an all-new limited-edition festive pack featuring curly-haired mascot Fido Dido. The cans/packs came with a special QR code that allowed consumers to download exclusive 7UP® Pujo-inspired WhatsApp stickers that showcase Fido in a festive avatar, sharing friendly greetings. The code also allowed consumers to download a fun and entertaining video featuring brand mascot Fido in an all-new avatar, spreading Pujo vibes all around.

Policybazaar’s Protect the Good

Policybazaar released a new digital film centered around the message of good always triumphs. The film reinforced the traditional theme related to Dussehra – the victory of good over evil using an interesting visual idea to convey the same. The film starts with a Ram-Leela troupe doing a Dusshera rehearsal and due to zero ticket sales, the play gets cancelled. Raavan, played by the central character of the film, happens to glance at a stanza from the script which says “Karmon mein achai ho, Hriday mein sachai ho, Dare na sankat se jo, Sada uski bhalai ho.” The words have a transformative effect on him and he goes across the city, performing acts of ‘goodness’. These acts get noticed by the people and in no time, his videos go viral. This leads to a happy outcome as people queue up to buy the tickets of the play and it becomes housefull.

Tanishq’s Ode to Karigars

Conceptualised by jewellery brand Tanishq and Lowe Lintas, the campaign titled ‘Utshob Amader, Shaaj’o Amader’ was an ode to Maa Durga’s ‘Karigars’, including each one of us, who contribute towards adorning the festivities in our own way. The campaign highlights how the skilled Bengali master ‘Karigars’ of Tanishq have poured their heart and soul into crafting stunning gold jewellery with intricate designs.

Vi’s Be A Pujo Champion

Telecom service provider Vi, in its Durga Puja campaign, titled ‘Be a Pujo Champion’, attempted to bring many moods of the festivities together. It prompted the people to share their Durga Puja moments with the world on the stronger Vi GIGAnet network. With the campaign, which played heavily on OOH and digital under the theme ‘Be a Pujo Champion’, Vi celebrated three key aspects, namely Pet Pujo Champion, Dhunuchi Naach Champion and Pujo Video Champion.

Vi is all set to celebrate #DurgaPuja with its new ‘Be a Pujo Champion’ campaign. Through social media, users can share their fun #Pujo moments like gorging on foods, doing the Dhunuchi Naach etc. using the stronger #GIGAnet network. To know more, click on https://t.co/gwaCRtNn74 — Vi_News (@VodaIdea_NEWS) October 8, 2021

