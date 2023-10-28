Best ads of the fortnight: Olay wants more women in STEM, Zepto promises 'Bumrah Speed'

It's a time when two formidable seasons -- the Cricket World Cup and the festive season -- collide. At a time like this, one can expect brands to crank out some amazing ads to grab eyeballs and to cash in on the positive sentiments prevailing during the times of festivities. We weren't disappointed. The fortnight between October 1 and 15 saw some creative spots that captured not only the festive fervour but also the cricket fever. Here's e4m's pick of some of the best ads of the fortnight. As usual, they have been listed alphabetically.



Bingo!





The passing years have taught us that when the brand is Bingo! the ad is bound to be kooky. Announcing the arrival of the brand's new variant, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist, the brand released an ad campaign that literally twists things up. In the TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy, snackers find themselves contorting their bodies while eating Bingo to do justice to the "twist" proposition. While a bit over-the-top, the ad is creative and memorable. It's a win in our books!



Goibibo





Bolly fan or not, you know when Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her "Poo" character from K3G, it's going to be iconic. Travel platform Goibibo earlier roped in the actor as its brand ambassador and announced that she would be taking over its social media accounts. Later, the company teamed up with Kareena for a new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo. The ad shows Kareena flanked by two sidekicks rating hotel rooms a la Poo from K3G.





Olay



Olay chose the festive times to send out an important message. The skincare brand launched the #STEMTheGap campaign to shed light on the glaring absence of women in the field of STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics). The brand has released a digital film in collaboration with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, highlighting India's heroines of STEM. The film pays homage to Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr. Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others, showcasing their inspiring journeys. The film makes a case for having more women in STEM and emphasises the need for female mentors. The ad has been conceptualised by Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia.



Thums Up





Looks like SRK season is here to stay after the brilliant performance of Pathan in the box office. Thums Up and Ogilvy decided to double the fun by doubling SRK. The star squares off against his own doppelganger for the beverage brand's latest Cricket World Cup campaign. The menacing face-off highlights the viewers' own tussle of opinions about Team India winning the World Cup.



Zepto





The promise of "Bumrah Speed" is enough for any delivery brand to win us over. Zepto cashes in on speedster Jasprit Bumrah's 153.36 kph record for its latest campaign. Conceptualised by by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad shows Bumrah outpacing even a fighter jet in speed. "Even the fastest speed is not fast enough for Bumrah," concludes the ad.





Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media News