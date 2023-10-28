Best ads of the fortnight: Olay wants more women in STEM, Zepto promises 'Bumrah Speed'
Ads that caught our attention between October 1 and 15
It's a time when two formidable seasons -- the Cricket World Cup and the festive season -- collide. At a time like this, one can expect brands to crank out some amazing ads to grab eyeballs and to cash in on the positive sentiments prevailing during the times of festivities. We weren't disappointed. The fortnight between October 1 and 15 saw some creative spots that captured not only the festive fervour but also the cricket fever. Here's e4m's pick of some of the best ads of the fortnight. As usual, they have been listed alphabetically.
Bingo!
The passing years have taught us that when the brand is Bingo! the ad is bound to be kooky. Announcing the arrival of the brand's new variant, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist, the brand released an ad campaign that literally twists things up. In the TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy, snackers find themselves contorting their bodies while eating Bingo to do justice to the "twist" proposition. While a bit over-the-top, the ad is creative and memorable. It's a win in our books!
Goibibo
Bolly fan or not, you know when Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her "Poo" character from K3G, it's going to be iconic. Travel platform Goibibo earlier roped in the actor as its brand ambassador and announced that she would be taking over its social media accounts. Later, the company teamed up with Kareena for a new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo. The ad shows Kareena flanked by two sidekicks rating hotel rooms a la Poo from K3G.
Olay
Olay chose the festive times to send out an important message. The skincare brand launched the #STEMTheGap campaign to shed light on the glaring absence of women in the field of STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics). The brand has released a digital film in collaboration with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, highlighting India's heroines of STEM. The film pays homage to Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr. Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others, showcasing their inspiring journeys. The film makes a case for having more women in STEM and emphasises the need for female mentors. The ad has been conceptualised by Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia.
Thums Up
Looks like SRK season is here to stay after the brilliant performance of Pathan in the box office. Thums Up and Ogilvy decided to double the fun by doubling SRK. The star squares off against his own doppelganger for the beverage brand's latest Cricket World Cup campaign. The menacing face-off highlights the viewers' own tussle of opinions about Team India winning the World Cup.
Zepto
The promise of "Bumrah Speed" is enough for any delivery brand to win us over. Zepto cashes in on speedster Jasprit Bumrah's 153.36 kph record for its latest campaign. Conceptualised by by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad shows Bumrah outpacing even a fighter jet in speed. "Even the fastest speed is not fast enough for Bumrah," concludes the ad.
McDowell’s No.1 Soda brings on the festive cheer in its latest TVC ‘Yaarir Gaan’
The film features Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 5:46 PM | 2 min read
This festive season, McDowell’s No.1 Soda unveiled a TVC titled ‘Yaarir Gaan’ featuring popular celebrities and real life yaars Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty. In today’s fast paced world where connections often feel strained and distant, ‘Yaarir Gaan’ is a heartfelt tribute that emphasizes the importance of friends coming together and unlocking newer possibilities.
The film is based on a trio of childhood friends who share fond memories together celebrating countless festivals over the years. However, this year, their most cherished tradition takes an unexpected twist as one of their friends commits to spending the festival with some elderly people. Realizing the intention behind it and determined to keep the tradition alive, his two friends come together to celebrate and spread the festive cheer.
‘Yaarir Gaan’ beautifully captures the true essence of friendship and the sheer joy derived when friends come together, they can unveil a world of limitless possibilities. The film immerses us in the heartwarming dynamics of friendship, demonstrating that it's not just about companionship but about the transformative power of togetherness.
Speaking about the campaign Varun Koorichh, Vice President Marketing at Diageo India, “Festivities at this time of the year often bring friends together and rekindles yaaris. It is also that time of the year when you are hopping through the city with your best friends and making memories for a lifetime. We believe that during these festive days, friendship has the power to unite, inspire, and uplift one another. The song, Yaarir Gaan, created in partnership with SVF is a beautiful celebration of this connection friends share. The song and the story woven through it is a tribute to the enduring strength of these bonds and the joy they bring during the festive season."
WPP posts revenue of $4,238 million in Q3
The conglomerate raked in $1.4 billion in new businesses
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
"I am excited by the creation of the world’s largest creative agency, VML, and the continued evolution of GroupM," said WPP CEO Mark Read in the company's press release announcing its financial results for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023.
“In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology," he commented.
The advertising and communications giant clocked in a revenue of $4238 million (£ 3508 million) for the third quarter. This was a loss of 1.8 per cent when compared to the previous year’s third quarter.
The total year-to-date revenue stood at $12,971 million (£ 10,729 million), marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.
WPP has won $1.4 billion net new business in Q3, including from Estée Lauder, Hyatt, Lenovo, Nestlé, Unilever and Verizon.
According to the advertising and communications giant, the third-quarter performance was impacted by the continuation of second-quarter trends. Additionally, the launch of the creative agency, VML, also impacted the revenue.
Further integration of GroupM with common products and a single technology platform, streamlining of operations and back-office functions supporting client-facing agencies has strengthened the business.
Read noted, “Our top-line performance in Q3 was below our expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half.”
“We continue to win both creative and media assignments from leading global companies including significant wins in the third quarter with Estée Lauder (media), Hyatt (creative), Lenovo (creative), Nestlé (media) and Verizon (creative). Our net new business performance of $1.4bn in the quarter showed sequential improvement after a tougher first half.
“We will provide more detail on today’s announcements, our strategic roadmap and actions to drive growth, further efficiencies and margin expansion at our Capital Markets Day in January.”
Saif and Soha Ali Khan feature in House of Pataudi’s film for new collection
The campaign will be amplified through various social media and influencer marketing initiatives
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 3:51 PM | 2 min read
House of Pataudi has announced the new brand campaign, featuring star siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan, showcasing their Autumn-Winter ‘23 collection, Koh-i-noor.
As part of the campaign, an ad film starring Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan showcases the latest offerings from the House of Pataudi in vivid detail.
The brand campaign is designed to enable shoppers to experience and fully embrace the various tenets of the brand, including timeless crafts such as chikankari, zardozi, tilla, and brocade, colours carefully chosen for different occasions, textiles such as velvet and chanderi, as well as silhouettes that are quintessentially House of Pataudi - modern yet rooted, understated yet distinctive. With the festive and wedding vibes already in the season, patrons will get access to a diverse selection of styles for all - pathani kurta and sherwanis for men, sharara and angrakha for women, alongside traditional footwear and occasion wear for festivals like Diwali as well get a peek into how each and every brand product is crafted.
In the film, Saif and Soha are seen, adorned in the House of Pataudi's attires. Saif has done the voiceover for the film. The film showcases the brand's offerings which include Sherwanis, Kurtas, and Kurta sets, among others, with soothing melodies of a traditional raga running throughout the film. The film closes with Saif welcoming viewers to the House of Pataudi, and inviting them to ‘experience royalty’ through fashion, encapsulating the one-of-a-kind proposition offered by House of Pataudi.
The campaign will be amplified through various social media and influencer marketing initiatives, as well as exciting opportunities such as winning a staycation at a top 5-star palace hotel in Rajasthan, courtesy of Myntra’s partnership with Cleartrip.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Saif Ali Khan said, “House of Pataudi is a reflection of my personal style. It’s a brand deeply rooted in grandeur and regal aesthetics, with meticulous attention to detail held to finer craftsmanship. With the festive season approaching, these collections undeniably add an extra layer of joy to your celebrations. It's a brand crafted with passion, and we aspire to share this experience with fashion enthusiasts across the country.”
This festive season, Paisabazaar shifts gears with new brand campaign
The three-film brand campaign features actors Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea and Zayed Khan
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
Paisabazaar has announced the launch of its new brand campaign ‘Even Celebs Need It!’
The three-film brand campaign offers a refreshing twist, featuring actors Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea and Zayed Khan.
The campaign highlights the unpredictability of life and the fact that the need for loan can arise anytime and for anyone, including celebrities. Using its signature playful and humorous tone, Paisabazaar’s latest campaign puts these actors in unimaginable situations in each brand film.
Adding a layer of nostalgia, the films use the actors’ memorable characters and personality traits, invoking a sense of cherished familiarity, and at the same time, reinforce the campaign's core idea of educating people to check credit score regularly to be eligible for the best loan offers.
Commenting on the campaign, Sachin Vashishtha, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar, said: “The need for a loan can arise for anyone at any time. This basic insight served as the foundation for the campaign. To emphasize this, we have used celebrities to spread the key message - Anyone may need a loan, even celebrities. And to get a loan, tracking and building your credit score is a healthy habit. We are delighted to have partnered with three fabulous actors, Tusshar, Dino, and Zayed, who have been a sport and done a wonderful job.”
The campaign idea and scripts have been developed by Paisabazaar’s Brand Team while the production has been handled by Zulu Films.
Famous Innovations Delhi wins Adidas India’s social mandate
The account was won in a multi-agency pitch
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Famous Innovations Delhi has won Adidas India’s social mandate.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Famous Innovations on our social mandate," said Sunil Gupta, senior director - brand adidas. "Their strategic thinking and creative approach, makes them the ideal partner to amplify our social initiatives and engage with our audience in a meaningful way."
Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner, Famous Innovations, expressed his excitement, stating, "Winning the Adidas India social mandate is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. We are committed to leveraging our creativity and strategic approach to drive impactful campaigns that resonate with people and create positive change."
Bold Print: Are copy-led ads seeing a renaissance?
Print ads are seeing a resurgence even in the age of spiffy digital and TV spots. Experts attribute it largely to print's strength and adaptability
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 9:18 AM | 4 min read
Print ads have always been seen as traditional, but lately, this time-honoured medium has innovatively been trying to keep up with the changing times. Crisp copies and pleasing designs are being armed with microsite links to QR codes these days while preserving the credibility and creativity that print medium has been known for.
This fiscal year, ad income from the print media sector is anticipated to rise by 13-15% to Rs 30,000 crore. As per CRISIL Ratings' study of print media businesses, the sector is likely to rake in the moolah due to increased corporate ad expenditure in key industries and government spending in the light of approaching state and national elections.
Despite its limitations, print ad copies have managed to create chatter even in the age when digital and TV ads reign supreme. A prime example of this is Make My Trip's copy-centric print ad that took potshots at the Pakistani cricket team ahead of the India vs Pakistan World Cup Match. While it was flayed for being tactless and boorish, many came in support of the creativity and even lauded it for heralding the return of good copy-led ads.
With festive fervour in full swing bolstered by the World Cup fever, we've been seeing many exceptional print ads in recent times. It's almost as if the medium is seeing a renaissance.
The changing faces of print
e4m spoke to industry insiders to understand this sudden rise of copy-led print ads.
Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett, South Asia. Chairman, of Creative Council, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, attributed it to notion of "Ideas" taking centre stage.
“Ideas have become bigger. It is the idea that plays out," Das noted.
Mukund Olety, CCO of VMLY&R, believes that print ads are not just print ads anymore. The medium has evolved. "It is almost a trigger for some other experience. It is now designed to be a conversation starter for the audience. People have started looking at the medium in a different way. The sudden rise is because of the changing use of the medium. People have also realized the value of the front page ad, there is no greater medium to touch the masses and make them actually take action.”
According to Sarvesh Raikar, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, the art of writing an interesting copy is making a comeback with print becoming a strong ad vehicle again. He said, “People are using print with promos and experiences and entertainment hidden in them. The use of QR codes, AR, and AI is helping ads do more. Rather than just informing, they act like getaways to branded entertainment or experiences. Also, the wit and the sheer craft of writing is slowly staging a comeback. You see proof of it sometimes in the static posts or topical posts that go viral.”
Rising through limitations
Many great copies have been written despite constraints of newspaper space and design that cannot be foreseen. Copies have to be crisp and the design attractive lest the bored reader flips the page.
Raikar said, “Print is a very difficult medium to crack – if the headline or visual doesn’t get you immediately – it’s a lost opportunity. And in festive times there is so much sameness with respect to sale ads going on; unless you are disruptive, it is very difficult to make a mark.”
That being said, print also has some unique strengths that give it an edge over other forms of advertising. According to PG Aditya, CCO at Talented, print ads stand for gravitas, credibility and commitment. "You're able to inspire when you choose to publish a message in print versus a more transient medium like social. Imagine this like releasing a film in theatres versus a straight-up OTT release. The effect on the audience is the same - a film with a fabulous theatre run gets increased attention when it is released online. And like the big tech platforms, newspapers are innovating incredible media solutions for their advertisers to stand out & invest in a campaign's online PR cycle.”
“Striking the perfect balance between old school craft and new and emerging tech. And architecting the best media strategy to make it travel online, too”, noted Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.
