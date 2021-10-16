In its new campaign, ITC Aashirvaad Atta draws parallels between Goddess Durga & a mother

Every year on Durga Puja, ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta strives to add fervor to the celebrations through culturally entrenched campaigns. Aashirvaad Atta’s campaign this Durga Puja is dedicated to celebrating the ‘Onek Roop - Onek Energy’ of a mother, like that of Maa Durga. The campaign linked to brand’s overarching communication of ‘Eta Amaar Ma’ calls upon the people of Kolkata to share tributes for their mothers appreciating their multiple avatars and vitality. To inspire people and encourage participation, the brand has released a video that beautifully captures the core thought of ‘Eta Amaar Ma’. The brand will combine the most creative odes that are the best manifestations of 108 names of Maa Durga in the form of a special coffee table book

The digital film, drawing parallels between Goddess Durga and a mother, opens with a conversation between a young curious boy and a sculptor from Kumortuli about Maa Durga’s multitasking abilities and the purpose of her ten hands. Aware of Maa Durga’s abilities, the young boy goes on to express how his mother also dons multiple avatars. The film then transitions into several sequences wherein children from across the city narrate the stories of multiple avatars and uninhibited energy of the mother figures in their lives. Through this series of stories, the film strives to expand conventional definition of motherhood and celebrates everyone who plays a nurturing role in our lives.

The story moves back to the boy listening to the sculptor while his mother played by renowned actor Basabdatta Chatterjee- playfully reproaches the boy for delaying his meal. She goes on to talk about her multitalented and tenacious mother. The video closes with a call-to-action, inviting viewers to share their unique stories with the brand, to express their heartfelt gratitude for the nurturing roles a mother plays in their daily lives.

Commenting on the campaign initiative, Ganesh K Sundararaman, SBU Chief Executive-Staples, Snacks & Meals, ITC “Durga Puja, that celebrates Ma Durga’s multiple avatars and vitality, is the most anticipated festival in the Eastern parts of the country and particularly for the Bengalis. Our campaign ‘Eta Amaar Ma’ is an endeavour to recognize and celebrate the relentless energy of a mother who embodies similar qualities like that of Maa Durga. Brand Aashirvaad’s digital film specially created for Pujo nurtures this thought and offers a befitting tribute to all mother figures in our lives. We are happy to enable our consumers pay homage to their mothers and let them know that they truly are a blessing”.

The digital film has launched nationally on YouTube.

