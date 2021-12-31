e4m PR and Corp Comm launches PRCommune magazine

This first-of-its-kind magazine celebrates individual stories and features veterans of the fraternity who are, with their unflinching dedication and hard work, reinventing the domain

exchange4media PR and Corp Comm has proudly launched PRCommune, a magazine exclusively curated to add a layer of focus to the PR and Communications industry and its professionals.

This first-of-its-kind magazine celebrates individual stories and features veterans of the fraternity who are, with their unflinching dedication and hard work, reinventing the domain. Not just that, it also provides a platform where communication thought leaders can pen their thoughts on the ever-evolving landscape and changing dynamics of the industry.

The inaugural issue takes a closer look at the impressionable changes that the PR and communications industry had undergone in the wake of the pandemic. It also features authored articles from veterans across PR agencies and brands on how they coped up during trying times, the measures they took for their employees and clients/ customers, and their vision of the days ahead. Apart from that, it also features such exclusive lists as ‘Top 25 Campaigns by PR Agencies’ and ‘Top 25 Social Responsibility Campaigns by Brands’ (both launched in 2021), and the second edition of ‘Top 25 PR Agencies’ and ‘Top 25 Brands with best In-House Communications Professionals’ (both launched in 2020).

PRCommune aims to be a one-stop platform for all news and views in the PR and Corp Comm domain, a reason why it features two key sections, namely ‘People Movement’ and ‘Fast Forward’. While the former gives the audience a glimpse of all the professionals who have made career moves to a better company/ organisation or been promoted to a better designation, the latter is a compilation of news from PR agencies on their new offerings, launches, partnerships, announcements and more.

The maiden issue also features the exchange4media PR and Corp Comm ‘Top 100 Influential Game Changers 2021’ and ’40 Under 40’ lists, that recognise and honour those industry individuals who have left no stone unturned to rise above the odds and carve a niche for themselves through sheer grit and determination. Along with these, it also features a ‘Women Achievers Section’, which highlights the success story of those who were recognised at the second edition of exchange4media’s Women Achievers Award in 2021.

Please peruse the digital edition of the inaugural issue here.

