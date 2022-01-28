Quora shares audience statistics to connect brands with real-time users

Quora’s Category Insights eBook gives marketers a glimpse into the platform's 300,000+ trending topics and a wealth of data points across 6 industries and their active users

With 100M+ active users, Quora is a leading platform for knowledge seekers to ask, learn, interact and share valuable insights on diverse topics. Its recently released Category Insights eBook presents an unmissable opportunity for brands to get an insider view on the most-talked-about topics in 2021, putting them one up on their marketing game.

Packed with data on topic views, most popular questions across trending topics, percentage bifurcations on user behaviour and intent, the e-book showcases how marketers can leverage the platform across six top categories – Entertainment, Health, Technology, Education, Business, and Commerce.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Quora users in the entertainment category showed a marked increase in their interest in the arts, with streaming services gaining prominence. Statistics reveal that as high as 71% of Quora users access the internet to watch movies, TV shows, and videos, while 51% of users engage with streaming services platforms.

Considering that changing user behaviour is the new normal, marketers and advertisers must leverage consumer intelligence in their marketing plans. The Quora Category Insights ebook is the marketer’s guide to the year’s latest, most nuanced category insights on Quora, giving advertisers the insider knowledge and confidence to cater their advertising to the customer’s preferences.

The technology content on Quora has more than 109 M users with 400 M+ views per month. Interestingly, Quora users are not restricted to tech consumers alone and include some of the biggest decision makers that access Quora to conduct research, evaluate products, and engage with industry peers.

As high as 58% Quora users follow the latest tech trends and news, 58% users are into tech gadgets and 51% talk about computers and coding, displaying the true potential of the platform to conversion-hungry marketers.

Given that many brand conversations and discussions about consumer experiences take place on social media platforms, brands can leverage these online communities to listen to the conversations of their target groups. Add to it additional user preference insights from the Quora Insights eBook, and companies get the superpower to weave together their own brand stories on Quora via a series of brand awareness campaigns.

A good case in point is businesses in the health sector like GSK and Onco.com leveraging Quora to reach a high-value, health-conscious audience by joining in the conversations with promoted answers and Quora Ads to target their customers.

Quora’s Insights e-book shows that views on health content on Quora have increased from 200M in Jan 2019 to as high as 400 M+ in Jan 2021, with 90% of Quora visitors seeking new ways to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Marketers use the Quora platform to identify customer segments that bring the highest Customer Lifetime Value to their business, tweak their marketing and customer retention goals, and deliver meaningful experiences that ultimately fuel audience retention and brand loyalty. Goes to show the power-laden in data, statistics and category insights, and how marketers can use it to their advantage.

To download the Quora Insights eBook Report, click here.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)