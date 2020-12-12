To make everyone wear a mask, Ghadi wears one itself

What is the simplest thing anyone can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from the pandemic that is raging across the country and the world? The answer lies in remembering to wear a mask every time we step out. Yet, this simple message has either not reached everybody or is simply being ignored or forgotten.

Detergent powder Ghadi decided not just to reach out and remind millions but walk the talk themselves.

In an initiative conceptualised and executed by ADK Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon, a WPP company and part of Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group, the most powerful and effective medium was used – the Ghadi detergent pack. The pack reaches millions of Indian households, even in areas where the reach of TV and other mass medium is extremely limited. So, to spread awareness and reach the maximum number of households, Ghadi pack as a medium was used.

Ghadi covered its actual logo (the very face of the brand) across its entire range with a printed mask to remind and inspire people to wear a mask. And to further underline its importance, a message, “Bachaav Mein Hi Samajhdaari Hain” (It makes sense to save yourself), is going on every pack.

Speaking about the initiative, Rahul Gyanchandani, Joint Managing Director, RSPL said, “As a category leader, Ghadi has always believed in making a positive impact. In these troubled times, using our pack and then extending the campaign to other mediums seemed like the best way to bring about a change in behaviour and further build upon our connect with our massive consumer base.”

To further scale up this message, Ghadi supported this initiative with a digital film directed by Pradeep Sarkar. It clearly shows a young girl in a shop who makes her father realise that the best way to show you care is by wearing a mask – just like the pack itself.

Elaborating on how the campaign has fared, Nakul Sharma VP and ECD, ADK Fortune Communications, commented, “It started as a small idea; a unique way of connecting with the consumer. But with the client backing it fully, this initiative by Ghadi is now actually impacting people and their thinking. For Ghadi, this is just the beginning. We truly want our mask-wearing initiative to become the starting point of a mass movement.”

In the coming days, the plan is to distribute 10 lakh masks across India for free. And to further drive home this message, the film will be released across India in five regional languages with a full-blown PR and social media campaign.