Zeno Media and EarShot announce podcast content distribution to Indian diaspora listeners

Zeno will highlight EarShot’s podcasts in Hindi, English and other Indian languages, on subjects like politics, health & culture, across its Indian and Indian diaspora user base

Zeno Media (Zeno) and EarShot www.earshot.in has announced an agreement to distribute EarShot podcasts via www.Zeno.FM and the Zeno Radio app (Android iOS),

Zeno.FM is an audio content platform focused on immigrants around the globe. Zeno.FM enables over 30,000 broadcasters from around the world to be listened to by over 20M monthly users for the latest spoken word content in any language. Zeno will highlight EarShot’s popular podcasts in Hindi, English and other Indian languages, on subjects ranging from politics to health to culture, across its Indian and Indian diaspora user base.

Earshot is India’s first digital destination for news and entertainment audio originals. It currently has content in five languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, and Bhojpuri. You can listen to daily news bulletins, in-depth analyses and explainers, podcasts on politics, health, crime, horror and a range of other subjects, audio features with extensive ground reportage, and riveting fiction. The Earshot leadership team has some of India’s leading editors, journalists, and radio professionals.

Morris Berger, CEO of Zeno Media said, “Earshot has deep roots in journalism, news and radio, which is a perfect combination for our audience in India and the Indian communities around the world. We look forward to making this experience a rich and relevant partnership.”

Abhijit Majumder, Editor-in-Chief of Earshot, said: “Earshot has brought top-class journalism and compelling storytelling into the Indian audio universe. We are excited that the partnership with Zeno Media, a platform offering radio experience across communities, is about to take our content to newer audiences across the globe.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)