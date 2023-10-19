#Firstone4m: YouTube to introduce new Watch Page for News
The feature will be launched in the coming months in 11 Indian languages, Google said on Thursday
YouTube announced on Thursday that it will be introducing a new Watch Page for News in the coming months in 11 Indian languages, partnered with trusted news sources.
The platform said that it is coming up with a new program in several Indian languages to strengthen digital literacy. According to the company, in India, over 2 million videos were removed between April-June 2023.
This move comes at a time when news distribution in different languages is gaining pace through channels and publications alike in the country.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q3
The revenue of the company has grown 8% to $8.54 billion
By Shantanu David | Oct 19, 2023 8:27 AM | 2 min read
Netflix has reported growth in profit as well as user numbers during the third quarter.
The streaming giant reported $8.54 billion of revenue during the three-month period ending September 30. This, according to the company, is a growth of 8 percent from a year earlier. The company credited the increase in revenue to better-than-expected growth in subscribers.
Netflix added nine million net paid subscribers in the quarter. The total global paid subscriber base now stands at 247.2 million.
The company’s net income was $1.6 billion, up nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. Netflix has announced that it will spend some $13 billion on content this year, down from $17 billion.
Netflix also said it was raising the monthly price for its premium ad-free service in the United States, to $22.99 from $19.99, and for its basic plan, which is available only to existing subscribers. It will also raise prices in Britain and France.
Ted Sarandos, co-chairman of Netflix, said in the earnings conference call that Netflix was “incredibly and totally committed to ending this strike,” pointing to how it has hurt the industry and the economy at large. But he added that a new demand last week from the actors’ guild — what he called “a subscriber levy that is unrelated to viewing or success” — “really broke our momentum.”
Netflix said its ad-tier memberships were up almost 70 percent. In addition, it said 30 percent of its new subscriptions in the 12 countries where the ad tier was available were for the less expensive option. It also said it was having success with its efforts to combat password sharing.
Further, Netflix said it expected net income to decline in the fourth quarter because of an increase in marketing costs associated with more movies and series being released, including the final season of “The Crown” and Zack Snyder’s big-budget sci-fi fantasy, “Rebel Moon.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Intel collaborates with Dentsu Gaming & StreamO for gaming festival
The campaign aims to target the Gen Z audience across 29 countries
By Shantanu David | Oct 18, 2023 12:47 PM | 3 min read
Intel has collaborated with Dentsu Gaming and StreamO for the gaming festival ‘Intel Gamer Days 2023’.
Titled ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’, the campaign aimed to target the Gen Z audience, who are engaged with the gaming community across 29 countries around the world.
The brand, in association with Dentsu Gaming – a solution from dentsu India that captures the gaming’s explosive audience growth, and StreamO, aspired to address the challenges of targeting Gen Z gamers who typically dislike traditional advertising and frequently use ad-blockers while also dealing with issues faced due to continuous live-streaming.
The ‘Intel Gamer Days X Dentsu Gaming X StreamO’ campaign was a huge success. It demonstrated the gaming community's extraordinary power as well as the enormous potential of the Indian gaming business. The campaign exemplifies the power of the correct channels, understanding, and marketing strategy.
It garnered 4 million+ YouTube live views and 35 million+ overall impressions, 30 million+ YouTube impressions, and 2.3 million+ Instagram impressions. The campaign featured leading OEMs including ASUS, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo India, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock Inc. along with 300+ gamer influencers, 6 vernacular languages, and 8 top games. The content was offered through known platforms such as Instagram Reels, Instagram Collaboration Posts, and YouTube Shorts, to efficiently reach out to Gen Z gamers.
Speaking on the campaign, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu and Dentsu Gaming Lead said, “Each game live-stream is typically 3 to 5 hours long with no natural breaks or half-time. So, an interruptive pre-roll or mid-roll during the crucial game-play in a stream can be an irritating and frustrating experience for GenZers who hate traditional forms of advertising and also apply ad-blockers to not watch ads.
Stream O solved this problem with their scalable tech that works across multiple platforms like YouTube Live and Twitch and all popular games live-streams, so GenZers react, interact, and engage with the Intel Gamers Day in a way like never before.”
Apurva Jani, Marketing Director, Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India added, “With Intel Gamer Days, we have created an impact on the gaming community year-on-year. India's gaming market is booming, and we at Intel are glad to be part of this growth. For the 2023 edition of Intel Gamer Days, we brought together 4000 gaming enthusiasts and more than 42 gaming influencers for celebrating gaming on the latest and greatest Intel powered devices.”
Tushaar Garg, Founder and CEO, StreamO commented, “We are thrilled to be supporting Dentsu Gaming and Intel with the Intel Gamer Days for a third year in a row. This partnership illustrates conviction in StreamO’s gaming-marketing product to attract, retain, and nurture high-caliber partnerships.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Festive Force: D2C players leverage ONDC to prop up Brand Bharat
Industry observers shared that indigenous brands are utilising ONDC's effectiveness to expand reach; ROI high too due to increased adoption of eCommerce
By Shantanu David | Oct 18, 2023 8:37 AM | 5 min read
Keeping tune with the mood of the electorate and the upcoming national elections, Bharat is everywhere, from banner headlines to solemn placards to colourful social media posts. And as we throng towards the country’s main festive season, brands are going all in on Brand Bharat to appeal to the masses.
With ever-increasing internet penetration and a burgeoning middle class, India’s e-commerce industry, valued at approximately $22 billion in 2018 and $72 billion in 2022, is expected to surge to $325 billion by 2030, states a report by Deloitte, while Statista pegs the figure at an even more ambitious $350 billion.
And, integral to this growth, especially in the view of the Union government, is the consolidation of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is coming up as a force to be reckoned with in a hyper-competitive and crowded arena.
“Indigenous brands are harnessing the potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand their market reach, seamlessly integrate with e-commerce platforms, implement cost-effective marketing strategies, ensure seamless financial transactions, and harness data-driven insights to augment their visibility and revenue during the festive season. Moreover, they eagerly anticipate the innovative application of the ONDC Network Gift Card, a pioneering network-level gift card poised to revolutionize corporate gifting and employee engagement,” shared Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues.
This card, featuring a maximum value of Rs 10,000, operates in conjunction with India's native Rupay Network and will be offered by an array of banks and fintech institutions possessing RBI-endorsed licences for prepaid transactions (it's worth noting that Yes Bank and OmniCard have taken the lead as the initial two issuers, enabling sponsors to directly engage with them for the acquisition and distribution of these gift cards).
According to Rathore, the return on investment on ONDC, during the festive season, is expected to be higher due to its increasing adoption rate. “However, in absolute terms, the revenue percentage may remain relatively low compared to retail and large e-commerce channels.”
While these figures may still be modest, Girish Ramachandra, Founder & CEO of Shopalyst notes that ONDC offers an additional sales channel for brands - homegrown as well as multinational. “They can join the growing list of brands that are thriving on the ONDC network, and get discovered on various buyer apps like PayTM, Pincode and others. There is a growing trend of brands launching products, which are aligned with local customs and traditions. It could be chocolate gift packs for Holi and Diwali, or Ayurveda-based cosmetics by global brands and homegrown digitally native brands.”
ONDC’s network already includes over 50,000 merchants, primarily focusing on groceries and food, though other segments, especially fashion and accessories are fast growing.
Shubham Srivastava, AVP D2C Pro, a Team Pumpkin vertical, adds that ONDC can help SMEs in various ways, including in terms of visibility, gaining credibility, access to a diverse consumer base, enhanced digital presence, promotions, adhering to industry standards, access to bulk purchasing and efficiency.
“With the proposed lower margin structures on the platform, it's a plus one for the brands and helps to have better profit for sellers and value gain for consumers. The #VocalForLocal campaign comes under the very spotlight, especially during peak festive season,” he says.
Brands such as boAt, Havells and Fabindia are capitalizing on the "Bharat" concept and locally crafted products to distinguish themselves during the festive period, which resonates with the growing preference for homegrown items and a sense of national pride among consumers.
“By spotlighting products that are authentically Indian, these brands can tap into this sentiment, create a unique brand identity, and connect with consumers who value traditional craftsmanship and support for local businesses. Additionally, promoting locally made products can contribute to sustainability and environmental awareness, factors that are increasingly important in consumers' decision-making,” asserts Rathore.
Manish Solanki, COO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says any brand that wants to pursue e-commerce business needs to focus on the three C’s - Connectivity, Convenience, and Cost-effectiveness. Homegrown brands in India have a golden opportunity to achieve all three during the festive season by strategically leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
“Firstly, they should actively join the extensive ONDC network to significantly expand their reach and connect with a broader customer base. The platform offers a secure and seamless transaction experience, which is crucial for creating trust and encouraging festive spending. Homegrown brands can enhance the visibility of their products by showcasing them on this expansive platform, making it easier for potential buyers to discover and purchase during the festive shopping spree,” he says.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says that to maximise their presence, brands should list their products quickly, sweeten the deal with competitive pricing and discounts, roll out targeted marketing campaigns, and ace it with top-notch customer service.
"ONDC calls for speedy product listings. But here's the real kicker – the magic of 'Made in India'. Brands are tapping into this by proudly flaunting the 'Made in India' label and collaborating with local artisans for unique, ethically sourced products. Why? It's a connection with Indian consumers, a distinct edge over competitors, and a nod to the eco-conscious trend. This trend is poised for growth, with more Indians supporting local businesses. So, homegrown brands, ride the ONDC wave and embrace 'Bharat' and locally-crafted products this festive season. It's your ticket to connect, stand out, and soar in sales."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
LinkedIn announces second round of job cuts, to let go of nearly 700 employees
The company has sent a mail to all employees about this
By Shantanu David | Oct 17, 2023 5:07 PM | 1 min read
LinkedIn has reportedly announced another round of layoffs. The move is expected to affect nearly 700 roles across engineering, product, talent, and finance teams.
According to reports, LinkedIn has written a mail to its employee informing them about the job cuts.
“We did not expect to share this important update with you all in the midst of such challenging times but in the spirit of clarity, Tomer and I wanted to share some news regarding changes we are making to our orgs. As we continue to execute on our FY24 plan, we need to also evolve how we work and what we prioritize so we can deliver on the key initiatives we've identified that will have an outsized impact in achieving our business goals. This means adapting our organizational structures to improve agility and accountability, establishing unambiguous ownership, and driving improving efficiency & transparency through reduced layering,” the mail stated.
“These decisions result in the reduction of 563 roles across R&D. Broken down, there are 137 Engineering management roles and 38 Product roles being reduced. Additionally, there will be 368 role reductions across our Engineering team in an effort to better align resources to our FY24 plan, and we will open a small number of new roles to fill critical gaps in our ambitious roadmap,” the letter read further.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
GroupM and Criteo partner to drive commerce media innovation in APAC
The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM
By Shantanu David | Oct 17, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
Criteo and GroupM have announced the first partnership in Asia Pacific (APAC) to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for GroupM clients in the region.
The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM, with privacy-safe commerce audiences and proximity-based insights provided by Criteo.
"The innovation in commerce that will be made possible through this collaboration with Criteo is a significant and hugely exciting development for advertisers in APAC, and for our industry as a whole,” said Anita Munro, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM APAC. “Combining Criteo’s commerce media capabilities with our own not only strengthens our commerce offering in the region, but also allows us to set a new standard for what’s possible in advertising by bringing products, media, clients and consumers closer than ever before.”
The partnership between Criteo and GroupM will also expand access for GroupM’s clients to Criteo’s holistic omnichannel monetization solution. This solution allows retailers to manage their entire media inventory across both ecommerce and physical retail while enabling brands and agencies to seamlessly discover and purchase omnichannel media from leading retailers. Tools available to GroupM clients include 360° media asset activation, ranging from in-store activations such as point-of-sale displays, to out-of-store activations like inbox sampling, and online activations such as email and social.
"Together with GroupM, we are honored to usher in the next era of omnichannel marketing in the region,” said Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC at Criteo.
“This partnership represents a union of industry leadership, and we are optimistic that it will drive greater integration across omnichannel campaigns and elevate success for brands and advertisers.”
As commerce media continues to accelerate, Criteo and GroupM plan to evolve the partnership by looking at strategic opportunities across media-buying capabilities and insights to drive predictive decision- making. Further collaborative efforts to develop best practices in the area aim to unlock many exciting possibilities.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Marketers mull ways to beat digital ad fraud: An AI cocktail, a council & caution
Ad frauds are getting more sophisticated by the day, leading to bigger losses, and so it is time to act swiftly and smartly, say industry leaders
By Shantanu David | Oct 17, 2023 8:53 AM | 6 min read
The latest Juniper Research report on ad fraud, covered by e4m recently, has alarmed the Indian advertising sector. The report has projected that nearly a third of mobile marketing dollars and 22 per cent of total digital ad dollars ($84 billion) will go to ad fraud this year globally.
The report also predicts that India is set to lose three per cent of its digital ad spend to frauds by 2028. The findings have come at a time when nearly 45 per cent of ad spend in the country has shifted to digital advertising, significantly increasing the scope and possibilities of ad fraud.
“Ad frauds put a setback to our carefully structured ad campaigns, so much so that it cost $84 billion to the global advertising market in 2023. However, we can find little respite in the fact that the projections for this year were $100 billion,” says Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes.
Not just websites, social media or connected TV, and even newer platforms like podcast-audio is not safe from cybercrime attacks. As per DoubleVerify, audio fraud has cost marketers up to $1 million per month, or about $20 million over the past few years.
“Ad fraud is increasingly becoming sophisticated with the advancement in ML/AI. The quantum of fraud is also up given the intense competition today both among brands and publishers,” says Jyothirmoyee JT, Founder, CEO at HiveMinds (a unit of Madison World).
‘Grading of ad placements’
As a countermeasure, Jyothirmoyee suggests a gradation system for ad placement based on relevance. “A much more effective method is to grade placements by relevance and noise and accordingly finetune budgets. TV also had noise and a certain percentage of unrelated audience but we look for the base which is of interest. In the same way digital might have to bake in noise. It is unfortunate, as digital was meant to be precise targeting,” said the entrepreneur.
According to Jyothirmoyee, while the big ad networks invest heavily in fraud detection, it is no longer sufficient and possibly even complex. A self-correcting mode is the drop in rates on such properties but then that was the very basis for click farms and other organized fraud.
‘Be careful during big events’
The lack of transparency, the absence of government norms, the vastness of the digital landscape and the sheer volume of advertisements make it highly challenging to identify and prevent every instance of ad fraud, industry leaders say.
The frauds usually go up during high-profile media events such as the IPL and the World Cup when brands spend significant money on advertising to boost customer acquisition, industry executives and marketers say.
‘Tech giants must act swiftly’
Google and Facebook, who command over 70 per cent of digital ad spends globally, claim to invest a lot to address the issue.
As per a Google blog, “Our dedicated Ad Traffic Quality Team uses live reviewers, automatic filters, machine learning, and deep research to detect and filter as much invalid and fraudulent activity as possible… Our automated detection systems use machine learning and complex algorithms to protect our partners and keep our ad platforms clean… We also manually review suspected cases of invalid activity that may not have been detected by our automated systems.”
Meta, in collaboration with IAS, also rolled out ad measurement tools for viewability and invalid traffic measurement on Facebook and Instagram Reels.
Yet, marketers and digital agencies feel the tech giants should do more to protect them from any potential financial losses due to invalid traffic.
“Tech giants should act more swiftly and do a lot more to safeguard the interests of brands and their investments”, Jyothirmoyee said, adding, “Digital is mainstream today with greater than 40% investments as industry average. Poor impact or outcome in terms of funnel numbers are not only discouraging brands from investments but also influencing bigger decisions in terms of consumer cohorts, interests and more.”
‘Multi-thronged approach needed’
Agarwal suggests that incorporating Digital OOH in ad strategies can help curb ad frauds as the medium boasts of minimum possibility of fraud. She also hopes that AI might have complicated the issue, but it can also offer solutions to combat the issue.
Nimesh Shah, Head Maven – Windchimes Communications, bets on a multi-thronged approach to deal with the complex issue.
“Given the sheer scale of the fraud, such frauds can be tackled only with the help of multiple technologies merged together. Largely I see a mix of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain being used together,” Shah said.
“While ML will help in pattern recognition and prediction and assist in irrational numbers and analyse any new advertising dataset with original non-fraudulent advertising data to highlight anomalies, Blockchain will be the repository of all the clean datasets and patterns to protect against any fudging of authentic data,” he noted.
He added, “Artificial Intelligence will help in understanding user behaviour. It can help differentiate genuine user clicks and interactions on websites and apps from fake ones. It can also check if the ad has appeared at the correct location of the specified website or app, or if the ad is appearing on the correct website to counter any duplicity or fraudulence further. The advantage of such a tool would be that it will check all the data in real-time for timely action.”
“Blockchain will be the repository of all the clean datasets and patterns to protect against any fudging of authentic data,” Shah says.
The evolving nature of fraud demands continuous adaptation. Ongoing vigilance, collaboration, and innovation remain essential to effectively mitigate ad fraud in the digital advertising landscape, says Pramod Maloo, founder of Creative Machinez.
Experts also insist that promoting industry collaboration, ensuring transparency through blockchain, and advocating for stricter regulations are vital steps and vigilant monitoring can play crucial roles in safeguarding the digital advertising ecosystem.
Shah suggests the formation of an “Ad Council” to build and implement tools to ensure standardization and parity across multiple publishing sites. This will build confidence in marketing teams and give them an accurate picture of their spending and its impact on their revenues, he says.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp