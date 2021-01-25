Moj unveils #MojHeroes campaign with Sonu Sood this Republic Day

The campaign’s purpose is to pay tribute to Indian soldiers for their countless acts of sacrifice in safeguarding India’s sovereignty

Moj has unveiled #MojHeroes campaign this Republic Day, with Indian actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood. The campaign’s purpose is to pay tribute to Indian soldiers for their countless acts of sacrifice in safeguarding India’s sovereignty and also applaud everyday heroes who contribute towards building a better life.

Sonu Sood, through a video byte on Moj, urged Indians to create short videos to express their gratitude to everyday heroes who make a difference to our nation. The campaign is designed to invoke a sense of pride and renewed patriotism among Indians as India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day.

The actor will personally evaluate all the entries and the most heart-touching tributes will be featured on his Moj profile.

Commenting on this campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy, ShareChat and Moj. said “We launched the #MojHeroes campaign with immense pride and emotions. We are equally motivated by the encouragement shown by Sonu Sood, who is known for his altruistic acts and service to the country. Our initiative #MojHeroes is an appeal to every Indian to take a moment to acknowledge the efforts and hardwork of the brave hearts fighting for the nation and also, the unsung heroes who are building the nation towards a better future.”

