MIB asks digital media publishers to furnish info under new IT rules within 15 days

The digital media division of the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has asked digital media publishers to furnish information under Rule 18 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules, 2021.

Around 60 publishers and their associations have informed the ministry that they have already initiated the process of the formation of self-regulatory bodies under the rule.

The publishers have to furnish the information to the ministry in the applicable format within 15 days of the issue of this notice. The information has to be provided in a pdf file duly signed by the authorised person on behalf of the publisher, will have to be sent via email to Amarendra Singh, Deputy Secretary, MIB (annarendra.singh@nic.in) or Kshitij Aggarwal, Assistant Director, MIB (kshitij.aggarwal@gov.in).



The ministry has issued separate formats for digital news publishers which also publish/telecast news on traditional media (TV and newspaper), other digital news publishers, and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) in which they have to furnish the information.



The notice says that the Minister of Information & Broadcasting has held interactions with the publishers of online curated content, as well as the publishers of news on digital media since the notification of the aforementioned rules. The notice also says that the ministry has established communication with many digital media publishers, and their associations, regarding the rules and their compliance requirements.



"A total of around 60 publishers, and their associations, have also informed the Ministry that they have already initiated the process of formation of self-regulatory bodies under the rules. Some publishers have also written to the Ministry regarding registration with the Ministry under the rules," the notice reads.



In this regard, it is hereby informed that there is no requirement for prior registration of digital media publishers with the Ministry. Rule 18 of the Information Technology (intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules, 2021 instead provides for furnishing of certain information by the publishers of news and current affairs content, and publishers of online curated content, to the Ministry.



Since newspapers are registered under the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, and private satellite TV channels are permission holders under the Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines (2011) of the Ministry, a separate format for furnishing information has been devised for such entities publishing news and current affairs on digital media.



The notice stated that the entity should inform the competent authority about any changes in the particulars within 30 days of any such change taking place.



Format for Furnishing Information from Digital News Publishers which also publish/telecast news on traditional media TV and news



I. Basic Information

A. Name of the Title:

B. Language(s) in which content is published:

C. Website URL:

D. Mobile App(s):

E. Social media account(s):

II. Entity Information

A. Name of Entity:

B. RNI Registration Number or TV Channels permitted by the Ministry:

III. Contact Information (in India)

A. Contact person(s):

B. Address:

C. Telephone Number (Landline):

D. Mobile:

E. E-mail:

IV. Grievance Redressal Mechanism

A. Grievance Redressal Officer (in India):

B. Name of the Self Regulating Body of which the publisher is a member:

C. Particulars of News Editor(s):



Format for Furnishing Information from Digital News Publishers



1. Basic Information:

A. Name of the Title:

B. Language(s) in which content is published:

C. Website URL:

D. Mobile App(s):

E. Social media (all outlets) account(s):



2. Entity Information

A. Name of Entity:

B. PAN No. (optional):

C. Month and Year of Incorporation:

D. Month and Year of commencement of operations as digital news publisher:

E. Company Identification Number (for companies only):

F. Board of Directors for companies only):



3. Contact Information (in India)

A. Contact person(s):

B. Address:

C. Telephone Number (Landline):

D. Mobile:

E. E-mail:

4. Grievance Redressal Mechanism

A. Grievance Redressal Officer (in India):

B Name of the Self Regulating Body of which the publisher is a member:

C. Particulars of News Editor(s):





Format for Furnishing Information from OTT Platforms



I. Basic Information

A. Name of OTT Platform:

B. Website

C. Mobile App(s):

II. Entity Information

A. Name of Entity:

B. PAN No. (optional):

C. Month and Year of Incorporation (for Indian companies):

D. Country of registration (in respect of foreign entities):

E. Month and Year of commencement of operations in India:

F. Company Identification Number for Indian companies):

G. Names of Board of Directors (for companies):

III. Contact information (in India)

A. Contact person(s):

B. Address:

C. Telephone Number (Landline):

D. Mobile:

E. E-mail:

IV. Grievance Redressal Mechanism

A. Grievance Redressal Officer (in India):

B. Name of the Self Regulating Body of which the publisher is a member:

C. Particulars of Content Manager(s):

