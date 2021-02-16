FoxyMoron names Punkaj Saini as Business Head-West

Digital advertising agency FoxyMoron, has appointed Punkaj Saini as Business Head-West. In this role, he will be focusing on building client relationships, business development & operations in the region. Punkaj will also be working with internal stakeholders across the offices of Zoo Media (the agency’s holding network) situated in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru. Punkaj will be reporting into Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, Co-Founders of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.



Punkaj comes with over two decades of diverse industry experience in digital marketing and web technology. He has previously worked in leadership roles in digital agencies like Dentsu Webchutney and Social Kinnect. And in web-based service agencies like To The New, Cynapse and Puretech Digital. He has also worked as the Marketing Head at Mid-Day (dotcom). And founded a digital transformation consultancy service and website services based company too. During his tenure at these organisations he has assisted in setting up new business units from the ground up including managing key recruitments. He has also worked on building a variety of digital campaigns and launching web and mobile based interfaces for brands across industries from auto, media & entertainment, IT, FMCG, BFSI, E-commerce, retail and real-estate industry.



Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Gupta, Co-founder Zoo Media & FoxyMoron said, “Super stoked to have Punkaj join us and lead the business for us at FoxyMoron West. His experience across digital domains, ability to work with and build strong teams and past track record of ensuring business impact across brands bodes well for our continued ambition in the market.”



Commenting on his new role Punkaj Saini said, “I have always been impressed with the work and marquee brands FoxyMoron has on board. With the launch of Zoo Media, I am keen on supporting our clients with our full range of services and growing the business in the region by leveraging the current digital boom.”

