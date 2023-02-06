Vivek Das joins FoxyMoron as CEO

Zoo Media’s flagship, full funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Vivek Das as its CEO. Vivek brings with him two decades of experience building digital businesses at scale.

In this role, Vivek will report to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, founding partners of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

FoxyMoron continues to lead as an independent digital agency in the Indian market focusing on providing integrated solutions to brands across content, media, data and technology. With this continued focus Vivek’s role will be to build an inclusive and world class digital team capable of delivering outcomes focused digital solutions to clients.

Prior to his current role, Vivek was a Vice President at Mindshare, the largest media agency in the WPP network. In his last role at Mindshare he was responsible for driving digital transformation across network clients. Vivek has worn both business & strategy hats leading large clusters of clients across geographical markets and marquee brands such as Disney Star, PepsiCo, Ford India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, AMEX, Lufthansa, YUM Brands, The Muthoot Group & Apollo Tyres to name a few.

Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder of Zoo Media & FoxyMoron remarks on the appointment, “Having known Vivek professionally for a long time we’re delighted to finally have him amongst us. While his professional credentials speak for themselves, what drove us to him was the alignment of vision and values. Our vision of building a data obsessed and customer experience focussed agency will come to the fore under his leadership. His ability to build process focused, high performing teams makes me excited for the future of FoxyMoron”

On his appointment, Vivek says, “I am thrilled to join Zoo Media & FoxyMoron at this inflection point in their journey. We’re structured to unlock exponential growth through digital transformation and the true integration of content, media, data & technology. FoxyMoron is integrated by design and we want to use this platform to elevate the impact on brands and their customers. I am excited to be leading a passionate, best in class team with high energy and the willingness to break the age-old advertising paradigm”.

