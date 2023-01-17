Prachi Bali joins Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India as Business Head & Executive VP
Bali joins the company after spending a decade at FoxyMoron
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the digital arm of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, has announced the appointment of Prachi Bali as Business Head & Executive Vice President. She will helm the national mandate for the agency and will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
“Bali joins with the vision to intensify the agency’s digital credentials & elevate Publicis Groupe’s agenda of driving platform forward conversations, commerce integrated solutions and tech opportunities that propel creativity while also addressing business agendas,” the agency said in a statement.
Prachi has joined Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate after spending a decade at FoxyMoron. At 27, she was one of the youngest business heads in the industry. Over her tenure, she was responsible for building the digital foundation for brands such as L’Oreal Paris, Gillette Venus, Braun, SanDisk, McCain Foods, Schwarzkopf, YouTube Shorts, Sofy, DS Group and Orient Bell Tiles & many more.
Welcoming Prachi to the agency, Paritosh Srivastava said: “Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate had a good 2022, thanks to a strong leadership team and our trusted client partners. Prachi’s appointment further strengthens the leadership team and today we are at par with the best. We have big ambitions for the future at SSP and she is just the right leader to get us there. Her proven ability in laying down the building blocks for success, varied experience in cross-category platforms and leading large teams towards a common agenda, will help SSP in becoming an even more of a strong and solid player in the digital space in India. Having spent 10 years at Foxy, she has been part of the creation process and gets what it takes to build. We wish her the very best and I’m rooting for her to write a glorious new chapter for our clients and us.”
Sharing her views on joining the agency, Prachi added, “What was interesting for me was being a part of a global network with such a rich legacy and culture. Over the last couple of years, SSP has won some amazing new clients as well and keeps growing from strength to strength. Being a part of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, I’m excited about the opportunity to create genuinely integrated campaigns and achieve some big victories for our clients.”
Before joining FoxyMoron, Prachi also had a successful professional stint where she was Co-founder of Project Chirag and led the Chirag Rural Development Foundation which aims at providing every rural household with their right to light. This solution is delivered by providing solar-based home lighting systems to villages in India which have had no access to electricity for decades together.
Go Colors’ Rahul Row moves on
He was with the retail brand for 8 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 3:59 PM | 1 min read
Go Colors' Head of Marketing Rahul Row has moved on. He announced his decision via a social media posting.
"As I bid goodbye to Go Colors, memories across the last eight years flash back. It’s been a great learning journey with trials and experimentation across product range, sales channels, store formats and getting the right marketing mix that led us to our growth. Prakash Kumar Saraogi and Gautam Saraogi have led the organization keeping product and consumer needs/accessibility at the center. Grateful to Raja Ganapathy to have introduced me to the founders, without which this journey would not have been possible. A heartwarming farewell by the teams & management will always be remembered. Wishing Go Colors - Go Fashion India Ltd. all the very best. Good Bye!"
Row was with the retail brand for 8 years.
Prior to this, he was heading sales and marketing at Hello FM 106.4. He has also been associated with ad agencies like Ogilvy and RK Swamy BBDO.
T Gangadhar joins Quotient Group as Co-Founder & Group CEO
Will jointly lead and manage the group with Shriram Iyer & Rajiv Chatterjee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 2:53 PM | 2 min read
Mumbai-based brand and communications group Quotient Ventures has announced the appointment of media and advertising veteran T. Gangadhar (Gangs) as its Group CEO. This appointment is effective February 1st, 2023.
Talking about the appointment, Founder and Group Chairman & CEO, Joseph George ( Joe ) said “I have always admired leaders in companies getting in talent better than oneself; I think I have done so too with the appointment of Gangs. His experiences and competencies across Organizational leadership (India & APAC), P&L Management, Advertising (strategic planning and account management), Marketing, Media, Content, Digital and Data are just what the Group requires hereon in its growth ambitions across Tilt Brand Solutions, Vector Brand Solutions and StudioQ.”
With over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media, Gangadhar joins Quotient Ventures from GroupM/WPP where he last served as Asia Pacific CEO, Essence. Prior to WPP, he has worked with Sony Pictures Networks, Lowe Lintas and DDB Mudra.
Talking about the appointment, T.Gangadhar, the incoming Co-Founder & Group CEO said “I have tremendous admiration and respect for what Joe, Shriram and Rajiv have built in such a short period of time. Rarely does one get the opportunity to lead an organization that has so much going for it, yet is hungry to do better. I am excited about the prospect of deploying the Full-Brained-Thinking philosophy, and further consolidating the Group’s position as a premier destination for brands and businesses owners”.
Apart from being a seasoned, growth-oriented professional, Gangs ( as he is popularly known in the industry ) is passionate about bringing meaningful change in the communications industry. He has been one of the most vocal voices for diversity, inclusion and equality (DEI) in the Asia Pacific region.
Joseph George ( Joe ) concluded “In spite of the Covid disruption hitting us just 18 months after our launch, we have had a terrific run these past 4.5 years. And so, we are in an exciting position where there is enough to be built upon, but also a lot to be built anew. And between Gangs, Shriram and Rajiv, we have just the right leadership team with the right interests, the right experience, the right attitude and the right competencies to lead us on this journey ahead.”
Ipsos appoints Michel Guidi as COO & Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer
Both have been appointed for the Executive Committee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 7:00 PM | 1 min read
Ipsos has appointed Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer and Michel Guidi as Chief Operating Officer.
Vezinhet will work closely with Ben Page and the Executive Committee to support the Ipsos 2025 Growth Plan. She will be focusing on leadership development and behaviours, our employee experience and all-round HR excellence. Since 2017, Valerie has been Head of Human Capital France & Francophone Africa in PWC. She joined SAP in 2011 as HR Leader in France and then Northern Europe, supporting the business transformation. In 2000, Valerie joined Accenture to set up and support the growth of Avanade, a joint venture with Microsoft.
The other key role is the new Chief Operating Officer role. Here Michel Guidi will oversee Ipsos’ Technology Platform, all Operations and Data Collection, and IT. He will focus on implementing a digital strategy that supports the business, enhancing client delivery and operations performance through increased speed and efficiency.
Prior to this, he was Vice-President Operations at data collection pioneer Ciao.
Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, commented “The addition of Michel and Valerie, two senior leaders with recognized expertise as part of Ipsos’ core executive team, is an important step in the execution of our 2025 Growth Plan and our ambition to combine both the best people and best technology together in making a difference for our clients.”
NDTV president Suparna Singh resigns
Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer, and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Chief Technology and Product Officer, have also quit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
In yet another high-profile resignation since Adani Group taking management control of NDTV, Group President Suparna Singh has put in her papers. Arijit Chatterjee, Chief Strategy Officer and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Chief Technology and Product Officer have also quit.
The information was shared by the company with BSE.
“The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company,” the communication from NDTV to BSE read.
The news was further shared by CEO & Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia with NDTV employees in an internal mail.
“As an update, three of our colleagues: Suparna Singh, Arijit Chatterjee and Kawaljit Singh Bedi have submitted their resignations and have decided to move on from NDTV. They have been the pillars of strength for the group and have played important roles in getting the company back to profitability. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours," he reporetdly wrote in the mail.
"In line with the thoughts I shared during the town hall, the Adani Group is committed to transitioning NDTV into a new-age, global digital media organisation. As I interact with many of you at NDTV, I am more than convinced that we have the value system, mindset, capability and credibility to make our aspirations come true soon. We shall work together and keep you updated at all stages," he said.
Suparna spent 25 years with NDTV, including various functions: editorial in both broadcast TV and internet, revenue and cost management. She is credited with creating and running NDTV Convergence.
Shashi Sinha’s tenure as ASCI board member comes to an end
Sinha had been associated with ASCI for 20 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
Shashi Sinha’s tenure as Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) Board member has come to an end.
Sinha, who is the Chief Executive Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, had been associated with the advertising body for 20 years.
He shared the news in a tweet.
Grateful to ASCI , all Board members and Manisha,Vinod and staff as a 20 year innings comes to an end . 10 years on the board and 10 years on the Consumer Complaints Council @ascionline pic.twitter.com/VtIkeLy3hv— Shashi Sinha (@Shashimediabran) January 12, 2023
Sinha is currently also the chairman of BARC. He took over the role in March last year.
Sinha is also actively involved in various industry bodies such as Past Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), Past President of The Ad Club, Current Chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC). He was also the first Chairman of the Technical Committee of BARC India. He is also a member of the prestigious Facebook India Client Council.
R/GA CMO Ashish Prashar moves on
He once served as the press secretary of Boris Johnson during his tenure as the Mayor of London
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 10:44 AM | 1 min read
Ashish Prashar, the CMO of New York-based innovation consultancy and digital design and advertising agency, has reportedly stepped down. He will be in office till February 3, as per media reports.
Prashar has over 15 years of experience in communications and is a seasoned campaigner, political strategist and executive.
Prashar joined the agency in 2020 and has a background in journalism and politics. He was also once the press secretary of Boris Johnson when he served as the Mayor of London and of former UK PM Tony Blair. He has also worked extensively on the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
GroupM appoints Tanveer Kaur as National Senior Digital Strategy Director - Motivator
Prior to this, Kaur was with Publicis Groupe; this is her third stint at GroupM
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 13, 2023 8:30 AM | 1 min read
GroupM has appointed Tanveer Kaur as National Senior Digital Strategy Director at Motivator.
In her 15+ years of experience, this will be Kaur’s third stint at GroupM.
Prior to this, Kaur was with Publicis Groupe for about two years serving its two agencies - Starcom and Zenith.
She started her career with GroupM in 2007 as a business executive and was later elevated as business manager. That stint was till 2011.
Kaur later worked with organisations like Reprise Media, Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, Wavemaker and Interactive Avenues for different markets like APAC, EMEA and SE Asia.
