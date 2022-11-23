FoxyMoron wins creative mandate for Orion Nutritionals

The business will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon headquarters

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 23, 2022 3:31 PM  | 1 min read
Confectionary brand Orion, which houses Chocopie, has awarded FoxyMoron, the full-funnel digital creative and performance agency under the Zoo Media network, its digital creative mandate following a multi-agency pitch. The business will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon headquarters.

Orion is a global conglomerate, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and is available across 8 different food categories across 60 countries.

Commenting on the win Alin Choubey, Business Head – North, FoxyMoron, said, “We have worked in this category in the past and it has helped us understand the market, the vision of the brand and how to position it to its target audience. With their multiple offerings, we will be employing digital strategies that help stir a conversation about their products. We look forward to creating robust digital campaigns for their various platforms to further their objectives.”

Saurabh Saith, CEO, Orion India, said, “We aspire to be a digital-first brand. On the path to expansion across different verticals, we wish to create content, create brand awareness and gain recognition with our various products, that make our consumers feel connected with us. FoxyMoron being the creative agency will help us capitalize on moment marketing and create many impactful digital campaigns with the help of their team of passionate and creative thinkers who have made great strides in digital marketing. We look forward to an exciting relationship with FoxyMoron.”

