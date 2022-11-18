FoxyMoron appoints Alin Choubey as Business Head–North

FoxyMoron, Zoo Media’s creative and performance digital agency, has appointed Alin Choubey as Business Head – North. With his extensive experience in the digital marketing arena for over 8 years, Choubey will be fortifying the agency’s North operations. In this role, he will be reporting to Prachi Bali, FoxyMoron’s National Head of Client Partnerships. FoxyMoron has its offices across Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru and New York.

Choubey joins FoxyMoron from Chimp&z Inc Worldwide where he served as Associate Vice President. In his previous stints, he has also served as Partner at Herald Digital and Digital Head at Vermmillion Communications. Alin has worked with luxury brands such as Chopard, Tag Heuer and media conglomerates like Warner Media India and Alt Balaji to name a few. He was also instrumental in the digital launch of international brands like Longines and Pogo TV on digital in India. He also led several multi-leg campaigns, including the notable ‘Redraw Your World’ campaign for Cartoon Network in India. His multiple award-winning work for brands like Tata Play and Discovery Channel have also earned him a nomination at the Social Samosa 30 under 30 awards in 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron said, “Commenting on the appointment, Prachi Bali, National Head Client Partnerships, FoxyMoron said, “Alin is a formidable force who has an unwavering drive to propel FoxyMoron’s vision and mission forward. In him we see the acumen, experience and leadership qualities to lead the growing team in the North to create their best work. His diligence in understanding our client needs and doing what it takes to meet their business goals is an asset for our network and all our partners.”

Reflecting on his new role, Alin Choubey, Business Head – North, FoxyMoron, said, “I’m excited to be here at FoxyMoron as the agency accelerates into an exciting future. With some of the finest brands as our partners the opportunities at the Zoo Media network, are limitless. While the mission is to continue to make FoxyMoron stand out as a market differentiator, the vision is to expand our ability to bolster our partner brands in attaining their goals.”

