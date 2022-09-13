FoxyMoron elevates Keerthi Kumar as Business Head - South

FoxyMoron has elevated Keerthi Kumar as Business Head - South.

Keerthi will be responsible for leading business operations, and fostering business development across the region, contributing to the overall growth of the Zoo Media conglomerate. He will continue to report into Prachi Bali, National Head - Client Partnerships.

Speaking on the elevation, Prachi Bali, National Head Client Partnerships, FoxyMoron, said, “Keerthi has championed every curveball thrown his way, with hardwork and the ability to lead a team effectively. His stellar contribution in growing the business in the market while also maintaining existing client relationships has been a big win for us. Moreover what we value most, being a people first organisation is that Keerthi leads with empathy.”

Commenting on his new role, Keerthi Kumar R says, “I am thrilled to take up the new mantle at FoxyMoron! The South is booming with legacy industries and unicorn companies alike, giving us ample scope to scale our business in the region as a network with the promise of integrated solutions. While looking forward to this wonderful new endeavour with FoxyMoron and Zoo Media, I am positive about nurturing a tribe of individuals whose work will define them.”

