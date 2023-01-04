Prachi Bali moves on from FoxyMoron
Bali was the agency’s National Head-Client Partnerships and Business Head-North
Prachi Bali, FoxyMoron's National Head-Client Partnerships and Business Head-North, has quit the company. Bali has moved on from the company after an association of 10 years.
Announcing her decision on LinkedIn, Bali wrote, “I could not have been more grateful for the journey I’ve had over the last 10 years. This place called FoxyMoron is like no other and the experiences one has here are comparable to none. I’ve met some amazing minds, made friends for life, learnt everything I know about digital here, above all I’ve been fiercely passionate about advertising, building this place and its culture. It has been a true privilege to work alongside each of my team members over the years.”
She had joined FoxyMoron in 2013 as Digital Strategy Manager and then went on to become Account Director in 2015. In 2016, she was appointed as Business Head- North and in September 2022 she was elevated to the role of National Head – Client Partnerships.
She is yet to announce her next move.
Neha Sharma Katyal joins Spotify as Director of Sales
Prior to this, Katyal was Business Head at Twitter India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 8:33 AM | 1 min read
Neha Sharma Katyal has been appointed as Director of Sales at Spotify.
She was earlier Business Head at Twitter India for four years.
Katyal has also worked with other media and entertainment entities like Star India, Hotstar and BBC Worldwide.
She announced her new role with a social media post.
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer steps down, Nalin Negi to be interim CEO
From his former role, Sameer will transition into Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023, said the fintech company in a statement
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 1:51 PM | 1 min read
Controversy-riddled fintech company BharatPe has announced that its Chief Executive Officer Suhail Sameer has stepped down from his role. He will continue with the company as a strategic advisor. In his place, the Chief Financial Officer Nalin Negi will step in as the interim CEO.
The statement released by the company reads: “BharatPe today announced that Suhail Sameer will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023. This will ensure a smooth transition for the current CFO, Nalin Negi, who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company’s business."
Sameer joined BharatPe in 2020 and was tasked with converting the fintech company into a one-stop solution for all of India's banking needs.
Sameer's resignation is the latest among many senior-level exits like that of Bhavik Koladiya that happened in the last few months. Vijay Aggarwal, Nehul Malhotra and Rajat Jain are among the recent ones. The IIM Lucknow alumnus has also been associated with companies like RPSG Capital Ventures, Too Yum and OTP Venture Partners.
Negi who joined the company in August 2022 has worked for General Electronics, SBI Card and American Express India Pvt Ltd.
The company has been embroiled in controversy and has slapped a civil case against the company's former co-founder and managing director (MD) Ashneer Grover for misappropriation of funds.
Rubeena Singh to join AnyMind Group as Country Manager - India & MENA
Singh was previously Country Manager at Josh
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jan 3, 2023 8:00 AM | 3 min read
POKKT was founded in 2012 by Rohit Sharma in India, and expanded into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. POKKT Mobile Ads is a leading in-app smartphone ad platform that is integrated with over 1000 app publishers.
Singh, who has over 22 years of experience across digital, print and broadcast, started her professional journey at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Nework18. There, she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol.
Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, commented on the appointment, “Rubeena’s diverse experience across social media, digital marketing and publishing matches our own capabilities across these spaces. As we continue to grow our offerings across India, from e-commerce and marketing to creator and publisher enablement, Rubeena’s drive and expertise will undoubtedly be an asset for us as we look to advance the next generation of commerce in India and the wider Asia-Pacific region.”
On her appointment, Singh added, “I’m delighted to be joining the brilliant team at AnyMind Group and be a part of its growth journey. I look forward to working with the team geared up for both business growth & delivering astonishing work hand in hand. I've watched them grow rapidly over the last few years and I am thrilled to contribute to the creation of a future internet giant.”
AnyMind Group entered the Indian market in 2020 by acquiring the mobile advertising platform POKKT. POKKT, a leading Mobile Ads platform in India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, was founded in 2012 by Rohit Sharma and Vaibhav Odhekar and is integrated with over 1000+ App publishers providing video and rich media ad solutions. AnyMind Group's wider suite of solutions covers the needs of brands, creators and publishers through two broad spaces: Brand Commerce (for e-commerce, marketing, logistics, manufacturing and conversational commerce) and Partner Growth (for creator and publisher solutions), helping them unlock holistic data and functionality across key areas of the business.
Zomato co-founder Gunjan Patidar resigns
Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 8:23 PM | 1 min read
Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd has said its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar has resigned from the post.
"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.
No reason was given for his resignation.
Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato, having worked in the company for 14 years. Over the last ten-plus years, he also built a tech leadership team, Zomato said in a stock exchange filing.
Enormous appoints Ashish Kharwatkar as ECD
Kharwatkar has over 20 years of experience in the advertising domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 4:28 PM | 1 min read
Ashish Kharwatkar has been appointed as ECD by Enormous.
He made the announcement with a quirky social media post.
"I said ‘YES’!
Enormous had designed their logo based on me. Without my permission. So my wife and I protested online. Then ashish khazanchi sent me a contract.
Joined Enormous as an ECD."
Kharwatkar has over 20 years of experience in the advertising domain and has earlier worked with McCann Worldgroup, DDB Mudra Group, MullenLowe Lintas and Dentsu Aegis Network.
Rajeev Dhal roped in as COO of AdOnMo
Dhal has held leadership positions at media and consumer internet companies like ZEE5, Aqilliz and SHAREit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 12:46 PM | 1 min read
Rajeev Dhal has joined AdOnMo as its new Chief Operating Officer, according to his LinkedIn update. The ex-Chief Revenue Officer of ZEE5 was previously with Aqilliz as its Chief Business Officer.
The MICA alumnus will be responsible for building supply and demand for world-class programmatic DOOH infrastructure across leading consumption markets in India.
With a career spanning over two decades, Dhal has been instrumental in building and scaling businesses for a range of consumer internet companies.
Dhal worked for SHAREit as its Chief Revenue Officer between 2018 and 2020 and at Daily Hunt as its Head of Monetisation from 2015 to 2018. Prior to that, he was an entrepreneur for four years. He has worked across ad and media companies of WPP for a decade.
Hyundai Motor India elevates Tarun Garg to COO
Gopala Krishnan CS has been promoted to Chief Manufacturing Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 11:51 AM | 1 min read
Hyundai Motor India Ltd today announced elevations in its Senior Management leadership. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) has been elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service & Product Strategy. Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production) has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing Production, Quality Management & Supply Chain.
In addition to their new elevated roles, Mr Tarun Garg and Mr Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as Wholetime Directors on the HMIL Board.
Congratulating the leadership, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”
The elevations are effective from January 01, 2023.
