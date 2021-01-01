Farewell to 2020: The achievers of the year

A look at the winners of all e4m awards announced in 2020

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 1, 2021 9:19 AM
awards

As 2020 draws to a close, we look back and once again honour all the award winners of the year. These winners are achievers who have inspired us with their innovative work and we hope they continue to motivate us all to do great work.

Take a look at the winners of different awards throughout the year

enba: India Today TV & Aaj Tak bag News Channel of the Year titles

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/enba-2019-india-today-tv-aaj-tak-bag-news-channel-of-the-year-titles-102883.html

 

Asian Paints & Madison Media take big honours at e4m IDMA 2020

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/asian-paints-madison-media-take-big-honours-at-e4m-idma-2020-107167.html

 

e4m ICMA 2020: Edelman, Mindshare & Aditya Birla Capital take home big honours

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/e4m-icma-2020-edelman-mindshare-aditya-birla-capital-take-home-big-honours-108690.html

 

The Maddies 2020: Pepsico India and Mindshare take home big honours

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/the-maddies-2020-pepsico-india-and-mindshare-take-home-big-honours-109224.html

 

ZEE5, Applause Entertainment, and Madison Media take big honours at e4m PLAY Awards 2020

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/zee5-applause-entertainment-and-madison-media-take-big-honours-at-e4m-play-awards-2020-106478.html

e4m NEONS OOH Awards 2020: Exceptional works in OOH Advertising & Digital Signage win big 

https://www.exchange4media.com/out-of-home-news/e4m-neons-ooh-awards-2020-exceptional-works-in-ooh-advertising-digital-signage-win-big-103281.html

 

47 women leaders and 6 corporates honoured at first edition of e4m Women Achievers Awards

https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/47-leaders-honoured-at-first-edition-of-e4m-pr-corp-comm-women-achievers-awards-106465.html

 

Industry trailblazers honoured with e4m OOH 40 Under 40 Awards

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/industry-trailblazers-honoured-with-e4m-ooh-40-under-40-awards-103260.html

Times Network wins big at first e4m DigiOne Awards

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/times-network-wins-big-at-first-e4m-digione-awards-109709.html

 

Pitch CMO Awards 2020: Leaders in marketing awarded for innovative & collaborative work

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/pitch-cmo-awards-2020-leaders-in-marketing-awarded-for-innovative-collaborative-work-103021.html

 

e4m Health Marcom Awards: Cipla Health, Starcom India & Havas Life Sorento win key honours

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/e4m-health-marcom-awards-cipla-health-starcom-india-havas-life-sorento-win-key-honours-103128.html 

exchange4media unveils ‘PR & Corporate Communications 40 Under 40’ list 2020

https://www.exchange4media.com/pr-and-corporate-communication-news/exchange4media-unveils-pr-corporate-communications-40-under-40-list-2020-109301.html

 

 

