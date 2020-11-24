The Maddies 2020: Pepsico India and Mindshare take home big honours

The sixth exchange4media Mobile Awards – The Maddies 2020--were announced on 24th November 2020 virtually. Pepsico India bagged the title of ‘Mobile Marketer of the Year’ and Mindshare was awarded the title of ‘Agency of the Year’.

Flipkart Ads, InMobi, Aditya Birla Capital, and Mindshare took home the highest number of metals for their impactful mobile marketing campaigns-- four gold each. Continuing the winning momentum with two gold each were Team Pumpkin, Pepsico India, Madison Media and Hashtag Orange.

Others who won one gold metal each were Pokkt, Truecaller, Carat Media, Kinnect, WATConsult, Edelweiss SME Lending, Zivame In Association with Affle’s RevX Platform, Wavemaker India, BLINK DIGITAL (INDIA), Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, 22 Feet Tribal Worldwide, Hashtag Orange, Schbang Digital Solutions, and digibank by DBS-Performics.

This year, Maddies 2020 received 400 entries, out of which 255 were shortlisted by the assessment jury. The main jury process to deliberate on the final winners took place on 6th November 2020.

This year’s jury chair was Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea. The other jury members were Arjun Ravi Kolady, Head of Sales-India, Spotify; Abhishek Joshi, Head of Marketing and Business Partnerships, MX Player; Chandramohan Mehra; Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Debosmita Majumder, Head of Marketing, PR, CRM, Porsche India, Skoda Volkswagen Group; Deepika Warrier, Chief Marketing Officer, DIEGO India; Hitu Chawla, CMO, Microsoft India; Kashyap Vadapalli Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head, Pepperfry; Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited; Nipun Kaushal, Chief Marketing Officer- Marketing & Corporate Communications, PNB MetLife India Insurance; Nitin Pai, CMO and Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Elxis; Naiyya Saggi, Founder, BabyChakra; Pallavi Singh, Director Marketing, BMW India; Prasanna Rai, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Praval Singh, VP Marketing & Customer Experience, Zoho; Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited; Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) – India, HMD Global; Ravi Santhanam, CMO, HDFC Bank; Sidharth Parashar, President, Pricing & Investments - India, GroupM India; Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing and Member of the Leadership Team, Mercedes-Benz India, Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, AirAsia India; Sonya Sahni, Director, CEO, Pomelo Digital India; Sonia Notani, Chief Marketing Officer, IndiaFirst Life; Sheraz Hasan, Head Marketing – India & South Asia, Amazon Web Services; Ramakant Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, PAYBACK India; Tarun Bhagat, Brand Director-Pepsi ,Gatorade and Aquafina, PepsiCo; Virat Khullar, Assistant Vice President & Group Head - Marketing, ‎Hyundai; Vandana Chamaria, Head of Business Marketing, Google; and Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, MG Motor India.

Here is the complete list of winners: