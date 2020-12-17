Times Network wins big at first e4m DigiOne Awards

Other prominent winners were Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, Applause Entertainment Pvt Ltd and MX Player

The first e4m DigiOne Best Internet Awards 2020 were announced today evening. The awards celebrate digital excellence by honouring outstanding websites, videos, mobile sites/apps & social platforms created by media companies, technology companies, designers, startups, corporates, NGOs or any other organization or individual.

Taking home the highest number of four gold metals was Times Network.

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, Applause Entertainment Pvt Ltd and MX Player were the other big winners with three gold metals each.

Other remarkable winners were HT Digital streams, DBS Bank India and One97 Communications Limited/Paytm with two gold metals each in their kitty.

ABP, Team Pumpkin, Flickstree Productions, Dolby Laboratories, Hachette Book Publishing India, Paytm Money, DMI Alternative Investment Fund, and Sutlej Textiles and Industries won one gold each.

The eminent jury members who selected the winners were Abhishek Joshi, General Manager (Digital) – Africa, India and Middle-East, Michelin India; Atit Mehta, Head Marketing, BYJU's; Akash Deep Batra, SVP & Head of Marketing, DBS Bank; Latish Nair, Chief Digital Officer, Mediacom; Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia; Nitin Sethi, Vice President Digital, IndiGo Airlines; and Sameer Jain, AVP-Performance Marketing, Affiliates, SEO, Digital Analytics & Marketing Automation, Max Life Insurance.

The complete list of winners for e4m DigiOne 2020 can be found below: