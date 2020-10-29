e4m ICMA 2020: Edelman, Mindshare & Aditya Birla Capital take home big honours

While Pepsico, Perfetti Van Melle & ZEEL took home the gold, Avni Kanakia from Mindshare India won in the Young Gun category on the 5th edition of ICMA

The 5th edition of e4m Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2020 was announced on 29th October 2020. The exemplary wins in the Excellence Award category were Edelman India who won The Platinum Award for Agency of the Year and Aditya Birla Capital was awarded the title of Brand of the Year. The Young Gun title was bestowed on Avni Kanakia from Mindshare India.

This year ICMA 2020 had 22 total categories (20 categories plus the Young Gun and Platinum Award category). The total number of entries received this year were close to 300 nominations. The entry eligibility period was from 1st April 2019 to 30th June 2020. The jury process to deliberate on the main wins of the awards night took place on 21st October 2020.

Pepsico India bagged three gold metals for their campaign Bringing Salaam Namaste Back to Pop Culture with Swag in two different categories and for their campaign LAY’s Gets India Smiling With Smile Deke Dekho in the Best Integrated Branded Content Category.

Taking home the highest metals were Aditya Birla Capital Limited with two gold metals and five silver metals. Continuing the winning streak with two gold metals was, WATConsult and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Other honourary wins that received one gold metal respectively were Perfetti Van Melle India Private Ltd, ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd, Schbang Digital Solutions Private Ltd, HMVL, Discovery Communications India, DDB Mudra and Interactive Avenues, Hershey India, Team Pumpkin, ABP Pvt. Ltd, Truecaller International LLP and V-ROK Communications Network.

This year’s Jury Chair was Dr. R S Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF (AMUL). The other jury members were Abhinav Iyer, General Manager Marketing & Strategy, Muthoot Group; Aishwarya Singh, Head of Marketing (Snacks, Noodles & Pasta), ITC Limited; Arvind RP, Director – Marketing & Communications, McDonalds; Ashish Morone, Senior Vice President & Head - Marketing Communications, HDFC Bank; Ashish Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer & Strategic Initiatives India, ACC & Ambuja; Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder, Director, Elephant Design; Girish Kalra, SVP - Marketing & Corporate Communication, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited; Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder & COO, One Digital Entertainment; Krishna Rao Buddha, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd; Mahesh Israni, Business Head, Tata Consumer Products; Nidhi Hola, Director Integrated Marketing, Microsoft India; Pallavi Chopra, Vice President, Brand, and Head of Marketing, Red bus; Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Larsen & Toubro Infotech; Resha Jain, Head of Content Marketing, SUGAR Cosmetics; Roch Dsouza, Chief Marketing Officer, Brand Factory; Sachin Sharma, Director - LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India, LinkedIn; Sameer Yadav, Associate Director, Marketing – Equity and Activations – Chocolates, Mondelēz; Sanchita Ganguly, Brand Building Head, Ultra tech; Sonia, Singh, Director - Growth & Strategy, Collectcent; Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Big FM 92.7; and Virginia Sharma, Vice President, Brand Solutions, JioSaavn.

The complete list of winners can be seen below: