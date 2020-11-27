exchange4media unveils ‘PR & Corporate Communications 40 Under 40’ list 2020

exchange4media unveiled the second edition of the ‘e4m PR & Corporate Communication 40 Under 40’ list at a grand virtual event on Friday, 27th November, 2020. The list features 40 top Achievers along with 6 Jury Mentions aged 40 and below in the public relations and corporate communications industry.

The achievers on the list have significant years of experience, have made noteworthy contributions to their company and also the industry, and are at the cusp of being industry leaders. e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40 celebrates the new-age communication strategy of the budding new generation leaders of the industry.

An esteemed jury chaired by Rohit Bansal, Group Head of Communications, Reliance Industries Limited and Dr Annurag Batra - Chairman & Editor-in Chief, exchange4media & BusinessWorld, shortlisted the winners out of the 100+ screened names.



The other members of the grand jury were: Arwa Hussain- Director, Adfactors PR ; Gaurav Bhaskar- Director, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, Google India ; Deepali Naair- Director, Marketing (CMO), IBM; Gauri Kohli- Partner & Luxury Director, PR Pundit; Minari Shah- Director, Public Relations, Amazon India; Nitin Thakur- Director - Brand & Communications, The Max Group ; Sameer Bajaj- Global Head - Communications and External Affairs at WhiteHat Jr; Sarah Gideon- Senior Director and Head Corporate Communication, Flipkart; Pooja Pathak- Co - Founder and Director, Media Mantra; Rishi Seth, Group CEO, 6 degrees BCW; Sonia Huria, Head Communications, Amazon Prime Video India; Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej; Shivani Gupta, Managing Director, SPAG ; Varghese M Thomas, Vice President – Corporate Communication, TVS and Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick; Bharatendu Kabi- Head - Corporate Communication, Hero; Janet Arole- AVP & Head – Corporate Communications, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.; Gaurav Patra- Founder Director, Value 360 Communications and Rachana Chowdhary- Founder & Director, Media Value Works.



Nominations & Jury Process

The exchange4media Group called for nominations earlier in September this year. The response was phenomenal with over 200 nominations coming in. The editorial team at exchange4media then created a shortlist of 100+ from the nominations, which was then presented to the jury with comprehensive profiles of each person.

The grand jury virtually assessed the nominations on several criteria, including leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. Jury members independently inspected each entry and evaluated them based on their respective judging parameters.

The best minds in the public relations and corporate communications space debated on who should make the final cut with intense discussions that lasted for over five hours. The jury members were drawn by entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment. Nominations that showcased a relevant and niche PR and communications approach and conceptualized something distinctive received close attention.

Rohit Bansal, Group Head of Communications, Reliance Industries Limited, said: “The e4m jury comprised experienced leaders of the Indian comms industry. Their skills were evident across the evaluation process. Before our own deep dive, entries had been shortlisted by Team e4m. Our jury then broke itself into two groups and studied every shortlisted submission. A criteria was co-evolved and ratings given to every applicant in an exercise spanning five hours. Our list of 40 is not foolproof. We may well have missed a deserving candidate or two. Most certainly those who haven’t applied this year. Our mission has been to create the most exhaustive representation of reputation management talent in our country. We hope that the work of those featured will serve as a benchmark in the years to follow.”

Here is the much-awaited final list of 2nd edition of ‘e4m PR & Corporate Communication 40Under40 2020’. The names are listed in alphabetical order – the list has no ranking.