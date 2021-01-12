Music genre sees 2.8 times rise in ad volumes in Q4’20 compared to Q2’20: TAM AdEx

As per the data, six out of the top 10 brands in the music genre are from Reckitt Benckiser, viz Dettol (2 brands), Lizol, Vanish, Harpic and Veet

The resurgence in advertising volumes was seen in the music genre during the third and fourth quarters, i.e. unlock period, after a drop in the second quarter due to lockdown. Q4’20 (Oct-Dec) witnessed a 2.8 times rise in ad volumes as compared to Q2’20 (Apr-Jun).

As per, TAM AdEx-Mirroring 2020 for Advertising in Music Genre, the average ad volumes on the music genre reached a pre-lockdown level just within four months of the post Lockdown period.

During the festive period i.e. Oct-Dec’20, ad volumes in the music genre had a double-digit share. Moreover, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was the top brand during Sep’20, Oct’20, and Nov’20.

In the top five sub-genres, Hindi and Tamil music were the top two subgenres during 2019 as well as 2020. Among these, Punjabi Music observed a positive rank shift in 2020. These top five channel genres accounted for more than 80% share of ad volumes during both periods.

Furthermore, the count of advertisers and brands dropped by 51% in Q2’20, which recovered by more than two times, respectively, in Q4’20 over Q2’20. The tally of categories, advertisers, and brands started increasing during June-December’20, which experienced a drop in the April-May’20 period.

The personal care/personal hygiene sector topped with a 25% share of ad volumes followed by F&B with a 22% share. The top three sectors together added 57% share in 2020, which were also on top during 2019. Among the top ten sectors, the Banking/Finance/Investment sector was the new entrant and the industry observed a positive rank shift, and together these ten sectors added more than 90% share of ad volumes in the music genre.

Among the top advertisers in the music genre, HUL topped the list followed by Reckitt Benckiser. Facebook and Amazon were the new entrants in the top ten advertisers’ list. Facebook moved up by 268 positions to enter the top ten list.

Also, over 70 advertisers advertised exclusively in the music genre during 2020 with Hoichoi Technologies being the top among them, followed by Sri Ram Tutorial College.

Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was the top brand in the Music genre during 2020 followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps. The top ten brands together added a 15% share of ad volumes during 2020. Six out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser, viz Dettol (2 brands), Lizol, Vanish, Harpic and Veet.