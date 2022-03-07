Lowe Lintas comes up with quirky digital film for Hershey’s

Hershey’s India has introduced its new Hershey’s Spread variant – Cocoa with Cookies through an interactive and quirky film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai. The film features actors Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama from the well-known ‘Adulting’ mini web series. The digital film released in a new Instagram reel format highlights how the new Hershey’s spread is the perfect combination of Cocoa with Cookies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hershey India (@hersheysindia)

Commenting on the launch of Hershey’s Crunchy Cookie Chocolate Spreads, Ankit Desai, Marketing Director at Hershey India said, “Being one of the leading premium chocolate brands in the market, Hershey India is willing to experiment with the evolving needs of our consumers. We're celebrating togetherness with the launch of our new Hershey's Crunchy Cookie Chocolate Spread, which combines the richness of creamy cocoa and crispy cookies. Hershey strives to keep consumer trends and demands at the forefront of its product development, resulting in innovative, relevant, and differentiated offerings.”

Talking about the creative thought behind the campaign, Prathamesh Gharat and Joshua Thomas, Executive Creative Directors, Lowe Lintas said, “Spreads Cocoa with Cookies is a perfect blend of creamy cocoa and crunchy cookies. We wanted to showcase these characteristics of Spreads in the film in a quirky way targeted towards the young adults. Considering the TG, we came up with an idea to shoot this film in a reel format. This allowed us to use one piece of communication both as a commercial and as an activation that people can interact with."

The latest films by the brand are live on Instagram and other digital platforms.

