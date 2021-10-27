IPL 14 witnessed 125 advertisers across 27 channels of Disney-Star India: TAM AdEx

As per the report, indexed ad volume growth in the first leg of IPL 14 was 7%, whereas in the second leg it dropped by 8%, compared to IPL 13

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 witnessed over 125 advertisers on its official broadcaster, Disney-Star India, across 27 channels. This year the advertisers' count grew by 11%, whereas the count of brands decreased by 6% in IPL 14 compared to IPL 13, as per the TAM Sports-IPL 14 Advertising Report based on IPL 13 and IPL 14.

The tournament concluded on October 15, with Chennai Super Kings winning the IPL 14 trophy. The report also stated that indexed ad volume growth in the first leg of IPL 14 was 7%, whereas, in the second leg of IPL 14, indexed ad volume dropped by 8% over IPL 13. Additionally, the ad volumes during 60 matches of IPL 14 dropped by 0.8% compared to last year’s IPL.

Meanwhile, the ecom-education was on top in IPL 14, while in IPL 13 cellular phones-smart phones led the list. During IPL 14, the top five categories collectively contributed 36% of overall ad volumes.

Sporta Technologies (Dream11) topped in terms of advertising with a 5% share during IPL 14. Also, the top five advertisers contributed a 20% share of ad volumes during 60 matches of IPL 14.

On the brands’ side, Dream11 led the list and the top five brands contributed an 18% share of ad volumes during 60 matches of IPL 14. Dream11.com, Phonepe, and Amazon.in among the top five brands were common between IPL 14 and IPL 13.

Among the new categories, this year’s match witnessed over 30 new categories appear in 60 matches compared to IPL 13. Among the new categories, Securities/Sharebroking Organization topped the list followed by Hai Dyes.

The broadcaster had 16 sponsors in the second phase of IPL 2021 including Dream 11, PhonePe, Jio Fiber, Byju's, Ajio (co-presenting sponsors), Bingo, Kamla Pasand, AMFI, Asian Paints, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Amazon.in, Thums Up, Upstox, Garnier Men, Policybazaar.com, and Cred.

