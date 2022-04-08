Horlicks leads brand list in week 13: BARC

Amazon Prime Video, Airtel and Lalithaa Jewellery also made to the list of top 10 brands this week

Horlicks emerged as the top brand in week 13, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India weekly data. Amazon Prime Video, Airtel and Lalithaa Jewellery were the new entrants that made to the list of top 10 brands this week.

Hindustan Unilever registered 5848.21 ad volume ('000 secs) followed by Reckitt Benckiser Group on the second spot with 2477.92 ad volume ('000 secs) and Pepsi Foods on the third position with 1083.22 ad volume ('000 secs). Coca Cola India grabbed the fourth position with 1055.6 ad volume ('000 secs), Cadbury's India took the fifth position with 538.4 ad volume ('000 secs).

The sixth spot was taken by Godrej Group with 522.51 ad volume ('000 secs), and the seventh position was grabbed by ITC Ltd with 484.62 ad volume ('000 secs). Amazon Online India took the eighth spot and registered 449.41 ad volume ('000 secs) and GCMMF grabbed the ninth position with 411.65 ad volume ('000 secs). Colgate Palmolive India stood at number ten with 393.79 ad volume ('000 secs).

In the brand list, Horlicks was the top brand this week with 475.52 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean on the second position with 360.93 (000 secs) ad volume and Lizol All In 1 took the third spot with 315.31 (000 secs) ad volume.

Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin with 282.09 (000 secs) ad volume, Sprite with 280.81 (000 secs) ad volume, Surf Excel Easy Wash with 268.11 (000 secs) ad volume, and Mortein Insta 260.76 (000 secs) ad volume bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively. Airtel Cellular Phone Service, Lalithaa Jewellery and Amazon Prime Video bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 255.29 (000 secs), 253.67 (000 secs), and 250.41 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)